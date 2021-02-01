Prep for 2021 Academic year begins as all educators return to schools

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dischem Brain of Capetalk Contestants
Today at 09:50
Novavax vaccine trial shows people can be re-infected with Covid
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Glenda Gray
Today at 10:05
SA receives first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Zweli Mkhize
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC Pete Ross
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pete Ross
Today at 10:33
Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:35
Gauteng Health suspends Tembisa Hospital CEO
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nomathemba Mokgethi - Gauteng Health MEC
Lerato Gova - Spokesperson at Young Nurses Indaba
Today at 10:45
Last call for City vendors to apply for Smart Supplier Programme
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-The best investment! Is there such a thing?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- Coping with mental illness in your family
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Charity Mkone
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 12:27
Defence drugs -SANDF responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siphiwe Dlamini - Head Of Communications at Department Of Defence
Siphiwe Dlamini
Today at 12:40
In the pursuit of herd immunity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wim Delva
Today at 12:45
Open letter: SA People's Vaccine Campaign
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Fatima Hassan, Founder and Head of Health Justice Initiative elaborates.
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Legal Talk - Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around rental property issues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew office
Today at 14:40
The Every woman Project - textile artwork connecting the women of Cape Town - one stitch at a time
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Beryl Eichenberger
Today at 14:50
Music with Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sibusiso Mashiloane
Latest Local
213 people die from COVID-19 and 4,525 infections recorded The Department of Health said the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 44,164. 1 February 2021 6:36 AM
South Africa records 5,297 new cases of Covid-19 The Department of Health also said 318 people succumbed to the virus in the past day. 31 January 2021 9:26 AM
Raising Hope campaign aims to hit R1 million mark Photographer Chad Nathan says so far they have raised over R620,000 and they have assisted over 30 organisations with food. 31 January 2021 7:21 AM
View all Local
Project Wave spent R48 million to infiltrate and influence media - Inquiry hears Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 29 January 2021 12:51 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify. 28 January 2021 6:06 PM
View all Politics
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
View all Business
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Teacher realises he is old when students don't know what note passing is Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:15 AM
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Prep for 2021 Academic year begins as all educators return to schools

Prep for 2021 Academic year begins as all educators return to schools

1 February 2021 5:33 AM

Preparations for the 2021 Academic year are underway. All educators will be expected to return to school today, whilst all school management teams and support staff will have returned on the 25th January. All private school students are allowed to start this years schooling today, however public school students will only be expected at schools on the 15th February. Mathanzima Mweli is the Director-General for the Department of Basic Education. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

With dwindling Covid-19 cases is it time to lift the booze ban?

1 February 2021 6:44 AM

Kurt Moore | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Falling demand in office property market

1 February 2021 5:08 AM

A recent FNB survey has found a declining demand in the office property market. The viewing and selling of property online has had less of an impact than the “Zoom Boom” and its “work from home” implications which continue to overshadow even the recession impact. John Loos is FNB's Commercial Property Finance Property Sector strategist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Currie Cup Final: Bulls vs Sharks

29 January 2021 6:25 AM

Sharks will go to Pretoria for Saturday’s Carling Currie Cup final against the Bulls.Gavin Rich is a Senior Rugby Journalist, join Africa Melane, with a closer look at some of the formidable players and his predictions for the gam

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Tracking fitness and using technology to keep active

29 January 2021 5:12 AM

Recent Vitality data show just how much South African lifestyle behaviours were negatively impacted by lockdown. In terms of physical activity, using device workout and points data, It saw a 48% decrease in physical activity levels during lockdown level 5 compared to pre-lockdown. As lockdown levels eased and physical activity options increased, it have seen people resume physical activity. With a 10% increase in physical activity with relaxed restrictions across the Vitality member base.Dr Mosima Mabunda is the Head of Wellness at Vitality talks about why it helps to track your fitness and using more technology towards more physical activity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ivermectin given the green light for controlled compassionate use

28 January 2021 6:18 AM

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has announced it will allow a controlled compassionate use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19. Dr Nathi Mdladla,associate professor and chief of ICU at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Sefako Makgatho University,has argued a drug like ivermectin could be used for the management of Covid-19 patients for the benefit of its many phases of proven efficacy: Prophylaxis, reduce the need for hospital admissions and reduce hospital stays.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Do fabric masks provide sufficient protection from new variants?

28 January 2021 5:10 AM

Are all mask made equal? When it comes to the newer more contagious Covid-19 variant, like the South African 501Y.V2 variant, there are arguments that certain homemade and fabric masks do not offer sufficient protection. In fact, France as issued a decree banning these masks from being worn in public. 
Ian Sanne, infectious disease specialist and CEO of Right To Care expands on whether it is
necessary to give these masks the toss.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How much sanitising, defogging and deep cleaning does R431 mill get you?

27 January 2021 6:08 AM

The Gauteng Government Expenditure report has revealed that the Department of Education has spent a total of R431 274 959.17 sanitising schools between June and August of last year. A total of 2 207 schools and 38 administration buildings.             Nathalie Leblond,spokesperson for Rentokil Initial, discusses just how much desanitizing more than R431m will afford you.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

After Storm Eloise: The devastation left behind in Collins Chabane Municipality

27 January 2021 5:27 AM

Tropical storm Eloise has left devastation in it wake, affected areas include in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Kwazulu-Natal and neighbouring Mozambique. In the Collins Chabane Municipality of Limpopo, scores of family have been displaced. Several parts of the province experienced heavy rains brought by storm since Saturday. George Sithole, spokesperson of Collins Chabane Municipality, give an update on the ground of how displaced families are piecing together their lives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Tax Free Savings Account vs Retirement Annuities

27 January 2021 5:16 AM

While assessing your long term financial goals weigh up the best combination of financial products for your personal circumstances and needs. This includes tax efficiency, availability of investment funds, value for money, cost structures and access tothe funds if you require them. Michael Kirkpatrick, the head of individual consulting best practice at Alexander Forbes, runs through what you need to know when deciding between a tax free savings account or a retirement annuity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

213 people die from COVID-19 and 4,525 infections recorded

Local

Tembisa Hospital CEO Lekopane Mogaladi served with suspension

Local

Raising Hope campaign aims to hit R1 million mark

Local

EWN Highlights

NW Premier Mokgoro still not sure why his ANC membership temporarily suspended

1 February 2021 9:02 AM

Tygerberg Hospital hails early planning for being able to cope with COVID-19

1 February 2021 8:51 AM

Public school teachers return to work, dealing with COVID-19 loss of colleagues

1 February 2021 8:36 AM

