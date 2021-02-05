Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:13
Finance Minister calls to tune African Bank into a state bank are " not positive"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Maverick and Jane Gourmet Popcorn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rayhaan Jhetam - Founder at Maverick And Jane Gourmet Popcorn
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Golden Globe 2021 nominees list is in

Golden Globe 2021 nominees list is in

5 February 2021 7:03 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie Critic

 

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film, were announced Wednesday. The Golden Globes will take place -- virtually or in some fashion -- on Sunday, Feb. 28 on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts of the event for a fourth time. Gayle Edmunds joins Africa Melane to talk about some of the most deserving nominees.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Parliaments role as oversight during proceedings at the Zondo Commission

5 February 2021 5:47 AM

Guest:  Marianne Merten | ParliamentaryCorrespondent for the Daily Maverick 

 

Veteran Journalist Marianne Merten Talks to Africa Melane about the importance of
 
Parliaments role as oversight during proceedings at the Zondo Commission. Questions
 
have been raised over parliaments slow response to the claims of State Capture which
 
arose in 2011 as the Zondo Commission of enquiry shifts its focus to Parliamentary
 
Oversight.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen

5 February 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

Our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, takes a look at some of the headlines that made news in the fitness world in January 2021, from startling celebrity weight loss journeys to the best fitness product under R100. Tune in to the best roundup of fitness news now!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Greyhound no more after 37 years

4 February 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Basil Govender | Executive Manager at Southern African Bus Operators Association

 

After 37 years of service in South Africa, Greyhound/Citiliner will be shutting down. The bus operator announced on Wednesday that the last trips will be on 14 February this year. Basil Govender, Executive Manager at Southern African Bus Operators Association speaks about what impact will this have on the long distance bus sector.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: How scientists know vaccines are safe and effective

4 February 2021 5:16 AM

Guest: Thomas Scriba | Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory

There are many factors that attribute to vaccine hesitancy. Some concerns are rooted in fake news shared on social media, others are concerned about the safety of vaccines. Five scientists have written an easy to understand explainer on the process vaccine have  to go through before they are approved for human use. One of the authors, Professor Thomas Scriba, gives Africa Melane a rundown on this process.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng Department of Health vaccine roll out plan

3 February 2021 6:57 AM

Guest: Dr Sipho Senabe | Chief Director of Human Resources Development and                                                             Employee Health and Wellness 

 

Gauteng Department of Health's Dr Sipho Senabe, sheds some light on the province's Covid-19 response plans, detailing plans for its vaccine rollout. The health authority aims to vaccinate up to 10.5 million residents in the coming months, the first phase of the vaccine rollout will target health-care workers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: When investing, just thinking long term is not enough

3 February 2021 6:45 AM

Guest: Anet Ahern | CEO  at PSG Asset Management

 

When comes to investing taking a long term approach is always highly emphasised and advised. This can lead to rather passive approach. Anet Ahern, CEO of PSG Asset Management suggests long-term investing as an activity to be constantly undertaken -- adjusting portfolios to manage risks as they emerge and include future growth drivers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Freedom of Religion SA react to lift ban on religious gatherings

2 February 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Michael Swain | Executive Director at Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA) 

Freedom of Religion SA (For SA) were expected to appear in Johannesburg High Court to demand the lifting of the ban on faith-based gatherings under adjusted level 3 lockdown. The organisation wanted the court to suspend the national lockdown regulations as it feels religion is communal.  The president lifted this ban in his address last night. Africa Melane speaks to For SA's Executive Director, Michael Swain. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Extended curfew and on-site consumption a saving grace for hospitality sector

2 February 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Jeremy Clayton | Western Cape Chairperson at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa)

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa relaxed several lockdown restrictions with immediate effect under the adjusted Level 3 lockdown, when he addressed the nation yesterday. The curfew has been shifted and will now be in place from 11pm to 4am. The selling of alcohol at retailers is permitted again from Mondays to Thursdays from 10am – 6pm. And establishments on licensed premises may offer alcohol for on-site consumption over weekends from 10am to 10pm. Several issues that were pertinent to the survival of the restaurant sector. Will this be the saving grace it needs? 
Jeremy Clayton is the Western Cape Chairperson for the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel and Tourism: Beach ban costed Plett million of rands in losses

2 February 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Patty Butterworth | CEO  at Plettenberg Bay Tourism

 

Plettenberg Bay is home to six internationally recognised Blue Flag beaches. Making beaches one of the town’s major drawcards. The Plettenberg Bay Tourism Association has estimated a conservative drop of 50% in tourism to attune to millions of rands lost due to the beach ban. Has the lift on the beach ban come in time to allow for the tourism to eek some revenue lost over the course of this summer? Patty Butterworth is the acting CEO of Plettenberg Bay Tourism Association.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

