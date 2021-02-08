Property: A closer look at properties under 2 million rand

Guest: Thomas Scriba | Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory



There are many factors that attribute to vaccine hesitancy. Some concerns are rooted in fake news shared on social media, others are concerned about the safety of vaccines. Five scientists have written an easy to understand explainer on the process vaccine have to go through before they are approved for human use. One of the authors, Professor Thomas Scriba, gives Africa Melane a rundown on this process.

arrow_forward