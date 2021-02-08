Property: A closer look at properties under 2 million rand

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-chem Brain of CapeTalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news: BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Opportunities before the tax year end…..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 11:32
New oppurtunities for private rail operators if Transnet gets on board
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rohan Vos
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Azania Mosaka
Latest Local
8 people die in MP floods, CoGTA warns toll could rise as heavy rains continue The persistent rain has caused damage and flooding since tropical storm Eloise spilled over to South Africa from Mozambique. Five... 7 February 2021 11:32 AM
Wet wet wet – more rainfall expected in Gauteng A yellow moderate level two warning has been issued for disruptive rainfall. Motorist have been urged to drive carefully as floodi... 7 February 2021 9:14 AM
Some good news for all as Eskom suspends loadshedding The power utility says its generation capacity has sufficiently recovered. 7 February 2021 8:24 AM
Diko and Masuku disciplinary hearing begins The two were hauled before the party’s integrity commission in July last year, over a PPE tender irregularities. 7 February 2021 8:12 AM
Ex KZN MEC Meshack Radebe has passed away It is understood that the former MEC passed away in hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning. 7 February 2021 6:38 AM
[WATCH] Julius Malema and Dali Mpofu enter the Zuma homestead in Nkandla After landing in a helicopter, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader is having tea with former president Jacob Zuma. 5 February 2021 2:41 PM
City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule Eskom announced earlier today that it would be implementing stage two load shedding. 5 February 2021 8:14 PM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
Close friends and family bid farewell to late songstress Sibongile Khumalo The award-winning icon affectionately known as MaMngoma passed away last week at age of 63. 6 February 2021 9:16 AM
I checked out stock market when I was bored - SA teen coins it in GameStop rally The 'Reddit army' that took on Wall Street includes local teenagers. Bruce Whitfield interviews 18-year-old Jacques Becker. 3 February 2021 8:58 PM
Sun Int. to join Global Hotel Alliance with 17m loyalty programme members 'Joining opens us up to new overseas customers and more direct bookings on a cheaper channel', says Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 3 February 2021 8:14 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Skwatta Kamp's 'Nish' passes away from COVID-19 complications Nish's passing comes seven years after the death of another member - Sindisiwe Manqele popularly known as Flabba. 6 February 2021 10:16 AM
#WorldNutellaDay has everyone talking and is celebrated all over the world Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
Woman's extreme ways to save cash like using one lightbulb in house goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 February 2021 8:17 AM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Property: A closer look at properties under 2 million rand

Property: A closer look at properties under 2 million rand

8 February 2021 5:14 AM

Guest: Esteani Marx | Head of Real Estate  at Lightstone Properties

 

Esteani Marx Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Properties speaks to Africa Melane about the growing demand of properties below 2 million rand in South Africa. And what 2 Million Rand can buy you in Cape Town compared to Joburg. 


More than 40 drunk JHB drivers arrested since latest alcohol ban lifted

8 February 2021 5:33 AM

Guest: Wayne Minnaar | Spokesperson  at Johannesburg Metro Police Department

 

Law Enforcement Agencies in Johannesburg have arrested more than 40 drunken drivers since the latest ban on the sale of alcohol was lifted last week. Police together with the Johannesburg Metro Police conducted Operation O Kae Molao to enforce compliance with the Disaster Management Act. Wayne Minnaar is the Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson. 

Golden Globe 2021 nominees list is in

5 February 2021 7:03 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie Critic

 

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film, were announced Wednesday. The Golden Globes will take place -- virtually or in some fashion -- on Sunday, Feb. 28 on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts of the event for a fourth time. Gayle Edmunds joins Africa Melane to talk about some of the most deserving nominees.

Parliaments role as oversight during proceedings at the Zondo Commission

5 February 2021 5:47 AM

Guest:  Marianne Merten | ParliamentaryCorrespondent for the Daily Maverick 

 

Veteran Journalist Marianne Merten Talks to Africa Melane about the importance of
 
Parliaments role as oversight during proceedings at the Zondo Commission. Questions
 
have been raised over parliaments slow response to the claims of State Capture which
 
arose in 2011 as the Zondo Commission of enquiry shifts its focus to Parliamentary
 
Oversight.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen

5 February 2021 5:25 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

Our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, takes a look at some of the headlines that made news in the fitness world in January 2021, from startling celebrity weight loss journeys to the best fitness product under R100. Tune in to the best roundup of fitness news now!

Greyhound no more after 37 years

4 February 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Basil Govender | Executive Manager at Southern African Bus Operators Association

 

After 37 years of service in South Africa, Greyhound/Citiliner will be shutting down. The bus operator announced on Wednesday that the last trips will be on 14 February this year. Basil Govender, Executive Manager at Southern African Bus Operators Association speaks about what impact will this have on the long distance bus sector.

Health: How scientists know vaccines are safe and effective

4 February 2021 5:16 AM

Guest: Thomas Scriba | Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory

There are many factors that attribute to vaccine hesitancy. Some concerns are rooted in fake news shared on social media, others are concerned about the safety of vaccines. Five scientists have written an easy to understand explainer on the process vaccine have  to go through before they are approved for human use. One of the authors, Professor Thomas Scriba, gives Africa Melane a rundown on this process.  

Gauteng Department of Health vaccine roll out plan

3 February 2021 6:57 AM

Guest: Dr Sipho Senabe | Chief Director of Human Resources Development and                                                             Employee Health and Wellness 

 

Gauteng Department of Health's Dr Sipho Senabe, sheds some light on the province's Covid-19 response plans, detailing plans for its vaccine rollout. The health authority aims to vaccinate up to 10.5 million residents in the coming months, the first phase of the vaccine rollout will target health-care workers.

Finance: When investing, just thinking long term is not enough

3 February 2021 6:45 AM

Guest: Anet Ahern | CEO  at PSG Asset Management

 

When comes to investing taking a long term approach is always highly emphasised and advised. This can lead to rather passive approach. Anet Ahern, CEO of PSG Asset Management suggests long-term investing as an activity to be constantly undertaken -- adjusting portfolios to manage risks as they emerge and include future growth drivers.

Freedom of Religion SA react to lift ban on religious gatherings

2 February 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Michael Swain | Executive Director at Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA) 

Freedom of Religion SA (For SA) were expected to appear in Johannesburg High Court to demand the lifting of the ban on faith-based gatherings under adjusted level 3 lockdown. The organisation wanted the court to suspend the national lockdown regulations as it feels religion is communal.  The president lifted this ban in his address last night. Africa Melane speaks to For SA's Executive Director, Michael Swain. 

 

278 people succumb to COVID-19, 3,184 infections recorded

Local

Some good news for all as Eskom suspends loadshedding

Local

Wet wet wet – more rainfall expected in Gauteng

Local

EWN Highlights

Canada's first case of Brazilian virus variant detected

8 February 2021 5:30 AM

Zikalala: SA has lost an icon following death of ex-MEC Meshack Radebe

7 February 2021 6:07 PM

Gauteng ANC says it wants space to conclude hearings against Masuku, Diko

7 February 2021 5:45 PM

