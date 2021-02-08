More than 40 drunk JHB drivers arrested since latest alcohol ban lifted

Guest: Wayne Minnaar | Spokesperson at Johannesburg Metro Police Department
Law Enforcement Agencies in Johannesburg have arrested more than 40 drunken drivers since the latest ban on the sale of alcohol was lifted last week. Police together with the Johannesburg Metro Police conducted Operation O Kae Molao to enforce compliance with the Disaster Management Act. Wayne Minnaar is the Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson.
Guest: Maurice Smithers | Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Inspired by data derived from alcohol bans during the pandemic, policymakers are now considering more permanent restrictions on the alcohol industry. Three ideas in particular are under consideration: the banning alcohol advertising outright, better ways to track unlicensed alcohol sales, and raising the drinking age. Maurice Smithers is the director of Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance.
Guest: Esteani Marx | Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Properties
Esteani Marx Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Properties speaks to Africa Melane about the growing demand of properties below 2 million rand in South Africa. And what 2 Million Rand can buy you in Cape Town compared to Joburg.
Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie Critic
Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film, were announced Wednesday. The Golden Globes will take place -- virtually or in some fashion -- on Sunday, Feb. 28 on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts of the event for a fourth time. Gayle Edmunds joins Africa Melane to talk about some of the most deserving nominees.
Guest: Marianne Merten | ParliamentaryCorrespondent for the Daily Maverick
Veteran Journalist Marianne Merten Talks to Africa Melane about the importance of
Parliaments role as oversight during proceedings at the Zondo Commission. Questions
have been raised over parliaments slow response to the claims of State Capture which
arose in 2011 as the Zondo Commission of enquiry shifts its focus to Parliamentary
Oversight.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
Our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, takes a look at some of the headlines that made news in the fitness world in January 2021, from startling celebrity weight loss journeys to the best fitness product under R100. Tune in to the best roundup of fitness news now!
Guest: Basil Govender | Executive Manager at Southern African Bus Operators Association
After 37 years of service in South Africa, Greyhound/Citiliner will be shutting down. The bus operator announced on Wednesday that the last trips will be on 14 February this year. Basil Govender, Executive Manager at Southern African Bus Operators Association speaks about what impact will this have on the long distance bus sector.
Guest: Thomas Scriba | Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory
There are many factors that attribute to vaccine hesitancy. Some concerns are rooted in fake news shared on social media, others are concerned about the safety of vaccines. Five scientists have written an easy to understand explainer on the process vaccine have to go through before they are approved for human use. One of the authors, Professor Thomas Scriba, gives Africa Melane a rundown on this process.
Guest: Dr Sipho Senabe | Chief Director of Human Resources Development and Employee Health and Wellness
Gauteng Department of Health's Dr Sipho Senabe, sheds some light on the province's Covid-19 response plans, detailing plans for its vaccine rollout. The health authority aims to vaccinate up to 10.5 million residents in the coming months, the first phase of the vaccine rollout will target health-care workers.
Guest: Anet Ahern | CEO at PSG Asset Management
When comes to investing taking a long term approach is always highly emphasised and advised. This can lead to rather passive approach. Anet Ahern, CEO of PSG Asset Management suggests long-term investing as an activity to be constantly undertaken -- adjusting portfolios to manage risks as they emerge and include future growth drivers.