Travel & Tourism: Charter and Tourism bus industry plea for assistance

Refiloe Mpakanyane
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Visit the show page
702 FYI
Visit the show page
702 FYI
Today at 08:40
The Blue Train is back
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Nomasonto Ndlovu - Tourism Business Manager at Blue Train
Today at 08:50
Dis-chem Brain of CapeTalk
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Pippa Hudson
Today at 09:10
Profile on Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Tlaleng 'Dr T' Mofokeng - Doctor of Sexual and Reproductive Health at Disa Clinic
Today at 09:45
Music with Kerwin
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kerwin .
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
288 more South Africans pass away due to Covid-19 These latest fatalities - recorded over the past 24 hours - have pushed the national death toll to 47,670. 13 February 2021 7:15 AM
'There must be a collaborative effort between taxi industry and law-enforcers' Santaco spokesperson Thabisho Molelekwa says there are government employees dealing with taxi licensing who are conflicted. 12 February 2021 2:01 PM
Hawks arrest 15 people in connection with Madiba memorial service fraud They include Buffalo City municipality employees, business people and politicians. 12 February 2021 10:22 AM
'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?' Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis analyse the State of The Nation Address 2021. #SONAin60minutes 12 February 2021 11:53 AM
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
Sona 2021: Let's support businesses and individuals most affected - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa's address focuses on COVID-19, economic recovery and reforms as well as the fight against corruption. 11 February 2021 8:47 PM
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 9:10 AM
Pray ... prayer is free: Xhosa Men's Association says Andizi to Valentine's Day Associations say they will not be buying teddy bears and coffee mugs this year, they might buy masks and sanitisers. 11 February 2021 3:23 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
WATCH: 'Gorilla Glue girl' finally has superglue removed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 8:52 AM
What inspired Siphokazi Jonas to pen the SONA21 poem The renowned performer says the brief given was to memorialise the victims of Covid-19 and to offer comfort to the country. 11 February 2021 5:12 PM
Fancy Weetabix and beans? weird food combo has top brands dissing it on Twitter Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 February 2021 8:18 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Travel & Tourism: Charter and Tourism bus industry plea for assistance

Travel & Tourism: Charter and Tourism bus industry plea for assistance

9 February 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Fiona  Brooke-Leggatt | Chair   at Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)


SONA 2021: Four new overriding priorities and report on previous commitments, pol analyst Mtimka responds

12 February 2021 5:50 AM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament last night. He covered there would be four overriding priorities that national government would be focusing on: Defeating the COVID-19 pandemic. That is primary in everything we have to do; Accelerating economic recovery; Implementing economic reforms to drive inclusive growth; Fighting corruption and strengthening the state that has been weakened. Political Analyst, Ongama Mtimka, gives his reaction to last night address. 
 

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: MINDFULNESS, one of the fitness and health trends to watch

12 February 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

With health and wellness being in even more focus recently, our resident Fitness Enthusiast talks about the rise of mindfulness, and the power of the digital reaching into people's lifestyle, to make a significant difference to health. Listen in to Liezel van der Westhuizen sharing her insights on mindfulness, and the apps that are paving the path towards many reaching it.
 

DENOSA Student Movement stage sit-in over Community Service Practitioner Nurses employment

11 February 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Fanny  Ferris  | Provincial Secretary  at DENOSA Student Movement



Denosa Student Movement members staged a sit-in at the health department offices on Tuesday over non-absorption of over 130 Community Service Practitioner Nurses (CSPN) by the department. According to the body, 109 posts were reserved for CSPN’s, only 11 posts have been filled while 119 newly-qualified nurses were unemployed. Fanny Ferris is the Denosa Student Movement Provincial Secretary. 

 

SONA 2021: Highlighting job creation

11 February 2021 5:43 AM

Guest: Professor Pete  Baur | Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address on Thursday. This will be an address like no other, it will be delivered in a hybrid sitting, which will see some MPs in the National Assembly and others watching online. Expectations are running high, some to salvage the vaccine procurement process. Dr Pete Baur, discusses how job creation should be highlighted this year. 

Health: South African COVID-19 vaccine trials hold key lessons for future partnerships

11 February 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Theresa  Rossouw | Professor in Immunology at University of Pretoria

As one of the host of the AstraZeneca vaccine clinical trial, South Africa had opportunity to negotiate post-trial benefits in advance. In their article on the Conversation, Prof Theresa Rossouw and co-author Prof Keymanthri Moodley, argue that by not leveraging South Africa’s participation in clinical trials, authorities violated the well established fundamental principles of post-trial access and benefit sharing in research.

Florist experience: Valentine's Day during a pandemic

10 February 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Ryan Bacher | MD at Netflorist

 

Valentine's Day is traditionally the busiest most profitable time of the year for florists. During this pandemic florist find themselves for the first time in the peculiar position of a preparing bouquets to express flushes of love, alongside wreaths to honour the passing of loved ones. Ryan Bacher is the MD at Netflorist. 

Finance: Changes to the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill and your retirement fund

10 February 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Gareth  Collier  | Director  at Crue Invest

The latest Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, which includes changes to the laws that govern provident and provident preservation funds, is set to come into effect on 1 March 2021. This piece of legislation is the final step in National Treasury’s process of harmonising the rules of retirement funds, including pension, provident, preservation and retirement annuity funds. Gareth Collier, Director at Crue Invest explains how this may effect you. 

Free Market Foundation against more permanent restrictions on the alcohol industry

9 February 2021 6:38 AM

Guest: Leon Louw | Executive Director at Free Market Foundation

More permanent restrictions on the alcohol industry on the horizon?

8 February 2021 6:28 AM

Guest: Maurice Smithers | Director  at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

Inspired by data derived from alcohol bans during the pandemic, policymakers are now considering more permanent restrictions on the alcohol industry. Three ideas in particular are under consideration: the banning alcohol advertising outright, better ways to track unlicensed alcohol sales, and raising the drinking age. Maurice Smithers is the director of Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance. 

'There must be a collaborative effort between taxi industry and law-enforcers'

Local

'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?'

Politics

Hawks arrest 15 people in connection with Madiba memorial service fraud

Local

EWN Highlights

Sassa: No need for current recipients to reapply COVID relief grant

13 February 2021 8:24 AM

SA inching towards 1.5m COVID cases since start of pandemic

13 February 2021 7:38 AM

WHO chief: all hypotheses still open on COVID origins

12 February 2021 8:15 PM

