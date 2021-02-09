Travel & Tourism: Charter and Tourism bus industry plea for assistance

Guest: Fiona Brooke-Leggatt | Chair at Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)
Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament last night. He covered there would be four overriding priorities that national government would be focusing on: Defeating the COVID-19 pandemic. That is primary in everything we have to do; Accelerating economic recovery; Implementing economic reforms to drive inclusive growth; Fighting corruption and strengthening the state that has been weakened. Political Analyst, Ongama Mtimka, gives his reaction to last night address.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
With health and wellness being in even more focus recently, our resident Fitness Enthusiast talks about the rise of mindfulness, and the power of the digital reaching into people's lifestyle, to make a significant difference to health. Listen in to Liezel van der Westhuizen sharing her insights on mindfulness, and the apps that are paving the path towards many reaching it.
Guest: Fanny Ferris | Provincial Secretary at DENOSA Student Movement
Denosa Student Movement members staged a sit-in at the health department offices on Tuesday over non-absorption of over 130 Community Service Practitioner Nurses (CSPN) by the department. According to the body, 109 posts were reserved for CSPN’s, only 11 posts have been filled while 119 newly-qualified nurses were unemployed. Fanny Ferris is the Denosa Student Movement Provincial Secretary.
Guest: Professor Pete Baur | Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address on Thursday. This will be an address like no other, it will be delivered in a hybrid sitting, which will see some MPs in the National Assembly and others watching online. Expectations are running high, some to salvage the vaccine procurement process. Dr Pete Baur, discusses how job creation should be highlighted this year.
Guest: Theresa Rossouw | Professor in Immunology at University of Pretoria
As one of the host of the AstraZeneca vaccine clinical trial, South Africa had opportunity to negotiate post-trial benefits in advance. In their article on the Conversation, Prof Theresa Rossouw and co-author Prof Keymanthri Moodley, argue that by not leveraging South Africa’s participation in clinical trials, authorities violated the well established fundamental principles of post-trial access and benefit sharing in research.
Guest: Ryan Bacher | MD at Netflorist
Valentine's Day is traditionally the busiest most profitable time of the year for florists. During this pandemic florist find themselves for the first time in the peculiar position of a preparing bouquets to express flushes of love, alongside wreaths to honour the passing of loved ones. Ryan Bacher is the MD at Netflorist.
Guest: Gareth Collier | Director at Crue Invest
The latest Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, which includes changes to the laws that govern provident and provident preservation funds, is set to come into effect on 1 March 2021. This piece of legislation is the final step in National Treasury’s process of harmonising the rules of retirement funds, including pension, provident, preservation and retirement annuity funds. Gareth Collier, Director at Crue Invest explains how this may effect you.
Guest: Leon Louw | Executive Director at Free Market Foundation
Guest: Maurice Smithers | Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Inspired by data derived from alcohol bans during the pandemic, policymakers are now considering more permanent restrictions on the alcohol industry. Three ideas in particular are under consideration: the banning alcohol advertising outright, better ways to track unlicensed alcohol sales, and raising the drinking age. Maurice Smithers is the director of Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance.