Travel & Tourism: Charter and Tourism bus industry plea for assistance

Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University







President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament last night. He covered there would be four overriding priorities that national government would be focusing on: Defeating the COVID-19 pandemic. That is primary in everything we have to do; Accelerating economic recovery; Implementing economic reforms to drive inclusive growth; Fighting corruption and strengthening the state that has been weakened. Political Analyst, Ongama Mtimka, gives his reaction to last night address.



