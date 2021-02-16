Travel &Tourism: Prioritising incentivising the domestic tourism market

Today at 10:08 Re-Imaging City designs to adapt to climate change Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Hugoo - Lecturer in Sustainable and Climate Responsive Architecture, University of Pretoria

125 125

Today at 10:33 Latest on the probe into steep increase of ginger and garlic prices by retailers Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission

125 125

Today at 10:35 Update on Haiti political unrest The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Widlore Merancu - Journalist based in Haiti

125 125

Today at 10:45 How have global coffee supplies been affected by the ongoing pandemic? Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Robert Coles - One of the owners at Rosetta Roastery

125 125

Today at 11:05 World of Work- Recruitment agencies 101 The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Candice Clark - MD Dynamic Talent

125 125

Today at 11:05 City of Cape Towns 10 point plan to boost tourism sector Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism

125 125

Today at 11:32 Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

125 125

Today at 11:35 Health and wellness: Gyms in a time of a pandemic The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Gillian Elson 0 - Planet Fitness Exec.

125 125

Today at 11:45 Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak

125 125

Today at 12:07 Bongani Bongo back in court The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:15 Cele seeks answers over sketchy police procurement deals The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Gareth Newham

Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme

125 125

Today at 12:27 African countries: where are their vaccinations plans? Are the broke, or is this denialism? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

bheki Mngomezulu

125 125

Today at 12:37 SLAPP tactics can no longer be - what are the legal implications? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal

125 125

Today at 12:40 Covid-19 & President Magafuli's weak response in Tanzania The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Fatma Karume - Former head at IMMA Advocates (Tanzania)

125 125

Today at 12:52 Africa Report with JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - Drink Spiking Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music - Stones & Bones Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Capser Stones & Bones

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

125 125