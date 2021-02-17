Finance: Southern African Fraud Prevention Service reports fraud targeting consumers on the rise

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
702 FYI
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Stephan Lombard
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Lockdown informal settlement residents want alternate land before moving
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
David Teboho - Committee member at Lockdown informal settlement
David Teboho - Committee member at Lockdown informal settlement
125
Today at 06:44
Wanderlust Wednesday : e-Visas? For who? For what?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: J&J vaccines set for rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
125
Today at 07:20
Eskom gets nod to increase tariffs by 15percent
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Ted Blom - Independent Energy Expert at ...
Ted Blom - Independent Energy Expert at ...
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Is there such a thing as too much due process?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Willie Hofmeyr - Retired Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, former head of Asset Forfeiture Unit at NPA
Mannie Witz
Willie Hofmeyr - Retired Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, former head of Asset Forfeiture Unit at NPA
Mannie Witz
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 09:50
Sim Swap Scams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Wayne Gordon - Forensic Investigator
Wayne Gordon - Forensic Investigator
125
Today at 10:08
CEO of Solidarity Fund in conversation with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
Moonstruck 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
125
Today at 10:37
Sars needs to tread carefully when taxing the digital economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendent bill final public comment webinar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Wits School of Governance
Timm Hughes - Injured Workers Action Group
Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Wits School of Governance
Timm Hughes - Injured Workers Action Group
125
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
125
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
125
