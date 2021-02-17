Finance: Southern African Fraud Prevention Service reports fraud targeting consumers on the rise

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Lockdown informal settlement residents want alternate land before moving
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Teboho - Committee member at Lockdown informal settlement
Today at 06:44
Wanderlust Wednesday : e-Visas? For who? For what?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: J&J vaccines set for rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 07:20
Eskom gets nod to increase tariffs by 15percent
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ted Blom - Independent Energy Expert at ...
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Is there such a thing as too much due process?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Willie Hofmeyr - Retired Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, former head of Asset Forfeiture Unit at NPA
Mannie Witz
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Sim Swap Scams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Gordon - Forensic Investigator
Today at 10:08
CEO of Solidarity Fund in conversation with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Moonstruck 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
Today at 10:37
Sars needs to tread carefully when taxing the digital economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendent bill final public comment webinar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Wits School of Governance
Timm Hughes - Injured Workers Action Group
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'15% of businesses had not turned their Yoco devices back on by end of 2020' Payments provider Yoco is keeping track of Covid's impact on small businesses. Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell. 16 February 2021 8:09 PM
Discovery CEO explains why medical scheme can't jump the vaccine queue Adrian Gore on getting vaccine rollout done properly and why Discovery Health can't simply procure the vaccine for its members. 16 February 2021 6:51 PM
Immunotherapy can be used to treat six different cancers - Expert Oncologist Dr Devan Moodley explains how immunotherapy works and its effectiveness. 16 February 2021 5:07 PM
View all Local
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address The speech received poor reviews from opposition parties, who now have another chance to pick it apart today. 16 February 2021 2:09 PM
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
EXPLAINER: Covid-19 vaccine takeaways from SONA 2021 SA has secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the first batch is due to arrive in the third week of February. 15 February 2021 3:12 PM
View all Politics
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
View all Business
Let Nobuhle Mahlasela take you on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 February 2021 11:12 AM
Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn. 15 February 2021 7:07 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Prime Circle gives a glimpse of 'Music in Empty Spaces' The rock band will host a 90minutes global streaming event taking place at the Dome on 20 February. 16 February 2021 10:12 AM
[WATCH] Bundle of joy fake faints after using crayon to draw all over bathroom Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 February 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] 'The test tickles,' King Price ad pokes fun at COVID-19 test goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 February 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Finance: Southern African Fraud Prevention Service reports fraud targeting consumers on the rise

Finance: Southern African Fraud Prevention Service reports fraud targeting consumers on the rise

17 February 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Manie van Schalkwyk | Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention                Service

 

NPO, Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) points out that fraud risk is growing by the day. There were increases in every province with the exception of Limpopo, with an increase in Eastern Cape by 161 percent and in Gauteng by 120 percent. Manie van Schalkwyk, CEO SAFPS discuss the forms of fraud that are on an rise and important steps that can be taken. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

State Capture Commission to ask ConCourt for a jail term for Zuma

16 February 2021 5:41 AM

Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo

 

The State Capture commission will approach the Constitutional Court to find former President Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court, and request a term of imprisonment for him. Prof Omphemetse Sibanda, Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law, talks about the next steps that legally need to take place.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel &Tourism: Prioritising incentivising the domestic tourism market

16 February 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Dr Kaitano Dube | Ecotourism lecturer in the Department of Hospitality , Tourism &                Public Relations at Vaal University Of Technology

 

Despite the importance of the tourism industry as a major contributor to the economy, the sector has been left deflated by the lack of recovery measures and further stimulus support in the president's state of the nation address. Dr Kaitano Dube argues that plans should be articulated for incentivising the domestic tourism market and less focus on reform to the visa and immigration regime. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All systems go for public schools to re-open

15 February 2021 6:11 AM

Guest:  Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa

 

During a media briefing Basic Education minister Angie Motshegka confided that all public schools are ready to receive hundreds of thousands of pupils back into classrooms today - with the health and safety of children, staff and teachers a top priority. Naptosa along with four other teachers unions have been running their own school readiness survey. Naptosa executive director, Basil Manuel, discusses their latest findings. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal consequences should Zuma not appear before the Zondo Commission

15 February 2021 5:42 AM

Guest: Professor Stephen Tuson | Adjunct Professor of Criminal Law at Wits University

 

The Zondo Commission has said it expects Zuma to honour an appearance scheduled between February 15 and 19. The former president has made a clear stance that he would not avail himself to the Zondo commission. Prof Stephen Tuson, adjunct professor of Criminal Law at Wits University, talks about the legal consequences that may befall Zuma should he continue in defiance. 
.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA 2021: Four new overriding priorities and report on previous commitments, pol analyst Mtimka responds

12 February 2021 5:50 AM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament last night. He covered there would be four overriding priorities that national government would be focusing on: Defeating the COVID-19 pandemic. That is primary in everything we have to do; Accelerating economic recovery; Implementing economic reforms to drive inclusive growth; Fighting corruption and strengthening the state that has been weakened. Political Analyst, Ongama Mtimka, gives his reaction to last night address. 
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: MINDFULNESS, one of the fitness and health trends to watch

12 February 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

With health and wellness being in even more focus recently, our resident Fitness Enthusiast talks about the rise of mindfulness, and the power of the digital reaching into people's lifestyle, to make a significant difference to health. Listen in to Liezel van der Westhuizen sharing her insights on mindfulness, and the apps that are paving the path towards many reaching it.
 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DENOSA Student Movement stage sit-in over Community Service Practitioner Nurses employment

11 February 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Fanny  Ferris  | Provincial Secretary  at DENOSA Student Movement



Denosa Student Movement members staged a sit-in at the health department offices on Tuesday over non-absorption of over 130 Community Service Practitioner Nurses (CSPN) by the department. According to the body, 109 posts were reserved for CSPN’s, only 11 posts have been filled while 119 newly-qualified nurses were unemployed. Fanny Ferris is the Denosa Student Movement Provincial Secretary. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SONA 2021: Highlighting job creation

11 February 2021 5:43 AM

Guest: Professor Pete  Baur | Professor of Economics at the University of Johannesburg

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the State of the Nation Address on Thursday. This will be an address like no other, it will be delivered in a hybrid sitting, which will see some MPs in the National Assembly and others watching online. Expectations are running high, some to salvage the vaccine procurement process. Dr Pete Baur, discusses how job creation should be highlighted this year. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: South African COVID-19 vaccine trials hold key lessons for future partnerships

11 February 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Theresa  Rossouw | Professor in Immunology at University of Pretoria

As one of the host of the AstraZeneca vaccine clinical trial, South Africa had opportunity to negotiate post-trial benefits in advance. In their article on the Conversation, Prof Theresa Rossouw and co-author Prof Keymanthri Moodley, argue that by not leveraging South Africa’s participation in clinical trials, authorities violated the well established fundamental principles of post-trial access and benefit sharing in research.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'As much as we like Tito Mboweni he hasn't really been engaged in Cabinet'

Politics

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine jabs (80,000) to arrive in SA on Tuesday

Local

'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team'

Sport

EWN Highlights

WTO needs to show results on economic crisis, vaccines: Okonjo-Iweala

17 February 2021 5:15 AM

Jacques Pauw apologises for lying about details of his arrest at CT restaurant

16 February 2021 9:01 PM

Almost 40k Sassa disability grant applications yet to be assessed in WC - dept

16 February 2021 8:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA