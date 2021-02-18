Health: Healthy Living Alliance calls to double South Africa’s sugar tax

Guest: Lawrence Mbalati | Head at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)
Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) has called on Finance minister Tito Mboweni to double South Africa’s health promotion levy in his budget next week. The levy currently adds about 11% to the cost of sugary beverages to help curb the country’s sugar consumption, which health experts say is fuelling a rise in non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.
Lawrence Mbalati is the head of the Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)
Guest: Richard Glover | CEO at Tennis SA
The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam event that splits its semifinals from the same singles draw, putting its second men’s singles semifinal alone on the Friday night session each year. It is a match that gets as much of a showcase as a final in the Grand Slam calendar. This year the spotlight is on, a 25-year-old Russian, Daniil Medvedevand a 22-year-old Greek, Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Richard Glover is the CEO at Tennis SA
Guest: Staff Sithole | Spokesperson at Women of South Africa (WoSA)
In his response to the debate on the State of the Nation address Pres Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of economically empowering women. He said women are working fewer hours, and their employment levels have not recovered as robustly as men. In effect, by improving the economic position of South Africa’s women we can reduce inequality, levels of child hunger and poverty. Staff Sithole, spokesperson for Women of South Africa discuss what is needed for SA to effectively empower women economically.
Women of South Africa (WoSA) is a non-partisan, woman-led advocacy movement formed to demand women’s fair share of South African economic dividends.
Guest: Warwick Cross | Biokineticist in the High Performance Centre at Sports Science Institute
You might not be getting as much physical activity as you think you are. research shows that many of us overestimate the amount of exercise we do. In fact, around 36% of people overestimate their physical activity levels – and (61%) of individuals are not reaching adequate activity levels at all due to overestimating their physical activity levels. Reasons for this may include misunderstanding what is meant by moderate and vigorous intensity exercise.
Warwick Cross, senior biokineticist at the High Performance Centre at the Sport Science Institue of South Africa
Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
According to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) as schools re-opened at the start of the week, 2 077 Grade 1 pupils had not been placed at schools, and 5 219 Grade 8s were also without a school. Numbers change daily as placement as made. Bronagh Hammond, the Director of Communications at WCED gives an update on placements.
Guest: Kaizer Kganyago | Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit
The Hawks have arrested 11 people as part of ongoing investigations into the abuse of TERS claims, valued at more than R41 million. Special Investigating Unit (SIU) officials revealed this during a briefing on their investigations into the management of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour.
Guest: Steve Mabona | Spokesperson at Gauteng Education Department
As schools re-opened across the nation on Monday a total of 1,500 pupils were still unplaced in the province and a further 3000 pupils had dropped out of the during 2020. Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona, speaks to these issues and the process being undertaken to resolve it.
Guest: Sibongiseni Delihlazo | DENOSA Spokesperson
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in South Africa on Tuesday, 15th February. The vaccine rollout will kick off on Wednesday morning in various hospital and clinics already identified. Two-thirds of the vaccine will go to the public sector while one-third will go to the private. Denosa spokesperson, Sibongiseni Delihlazo, speaks to Africa Melane on nursing members being first in line to receive the vaccine
Guest: Manie van Schalkwyk | Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention Service
NPO, Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) points out that fraud risk is growing by the day. There were increases in every province with the exception of Limpopo, with an increase in Eastern Cape by 161 percent and in Gauteng by 120 percent. Manie van Schalkwyk, CEO SAFPS discuss the forms of fraud that are on an rise and important steps that can be taken.
Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo
The State Capture commission will approach the Constitutional Court to find former President Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court, and request a term of imprisonment for him. Prof Omphemetse Sibanda, Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law, talks about the next steps that legally need to take place.