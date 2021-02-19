What is really needed for SA to economically empower women?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Jukebox
Latest Local
DA wants to know whether Cele visited Zuma as police minister or NEC member Cele spent time at Zuma's Nkandla home on Thursday and has not disclosed the detailed reasons for his visit. 20 February 2021 10:32 AM
SAPS seize unregistered Ivermectin tablets worth R126m at OR Tambo Airport Police said the discovery was made by authorities during an inspection of a cargo container sent to South Africa from India. 20 February 2021 8:28 AM
The different types of headaches and how to get rid of them Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati reflects on what causes headaches and how one can get rid of them. 20 February 2021 7:50 AM
Magashule: I won’t step aside until ANC finalises guidelines on the matter Magashule, during a media briefing after his brief court appearance in Bloemfontein on Friday, said he would not step aside as the... 20 February 2021 8:14 AM
Corruption and fraud case against Magashule: 'What binds the ANC is corruption' EWN reporter Tshidi Madia and Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube reflect on the case. 19 February 2021 1:05 PM
FS ANC rallies behind Ace Magashule for his upcoming court appearance Spokesperson Thabo Meeko says zthe secretary-general has a right to go to court and prove his innocence. 19 February 2021 7:33 AM
CoJ officials to meet with Alex residents over illegal electricity connections On Thursday residents barricaded the main entrance of the area, forcing City Power to abandon its operation intended to cut operat... 19 February 2021 7:30 AM
How to build a small business without losing your sanity: Slow is the way to go 'If you're not mentally ready, you just won't cope!' Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous on avoiding the pitfalls of the side hustle. 18 February 2021 8:47 PM
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
Teen Suicide Prevention Week: Warning signs and how to identify them Clinical psychologist Nkateko Ndala-Magoro and Survivors of Loved Ones Suicide founder Joy Chiang shed more light on the matter 19 February 2021 7:16 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 19 February 2021 4:17 PM
There is never failure, only lessons - Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng The UCT vice-chancellor says there's a silver lining in the lockdown crisis that is forcing universities to re-align. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 20 February 2021 12:58 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 19 February 2021 4:17 PM
[WATCH] Man braves snowstorm to go get wife corndogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 February 2021 8:22 AM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student "Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call. 18 February 2021 11:05 AM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
What is really needed for SA to economically empower women?

What is really needed for SA to economically empower women?

19 February 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Staff Sithole  | Spokesperson  at Women of South Africa (WoSA)

 

In his response to the debate on the State of the Nation address Pres Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of economically empowering women. He said women are working fewer hours, and their employment levels have not recovered as robustly as men. In effect, by improving the economic position of South Africa's women we can reduce inequality, levels of child hunger and poverty. Staff Sithole, spokesperson for Women of South Africa discuss what is needed for SA to effectively empower women economically.

Women of South Africa (WoSA) is a non-partisan, woman-led advocacy movement formed to demand women's fair share of South African economic dividends.



 


2021 Australian Open

19 February 2021 6:12 AM

 

Guest: Richard Glover | CEO at Tennis SA

 

The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam event that splits its semifinals from the same singles draw, putting its second men's singles semifinal alone on the Friday night session each year. It is a match that gets as much of a showcase as a final in the Grand Slam calendar. This year the spotlight is on, a 25-year-old Russian, Daniil Medvedevand a 22-year-old Greek, Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Richard Glover is the CEO at Tennis SA
Richard Glover is the CEO at Tennis SA 

Fitness: What exactly constitutes moderate and vigorous exercise?

19 February 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Warwick Cross | Biokineticist in the High Performance Centre at Sports Science                     Institute

 

You might not be getting as much physical activity as you think you are. research shows that many of us overestimate the amount of exercise we do. In fact, around 36% of people overestimate their physical activity levels – and (61%) of individuals are not reaching adequate activity levels at all due to overestimating their physical activity levels. Reasons for this may include misunderstanding what is meant by moderate and vigorous intensity exercise. 
Warwick Cross, senior biokineticist at the High Performance Centre at the Sport Science Institue of South Africa 
Warwick Cross, senior biokineticist at the High Performance Centre at the Sport Science Institue of South Africa

WCED updates the placement of learners still not enrolled

18 February 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education                      Department

 

According to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) as schools re-opened at the start of the week, 2 077 Grade 1 pupils had not been placed at schools, and 5 219 Grade 8s were also without a school. Numbers change daily as placement as made. Bronagh Hammond, the Director of Communications at WCED gives an update on placements. 

Hawks arrest suspects over TERS abuse valued at R41 million

18 February 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Kaizer Kganyago | Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit

 

The Hawks have arrested 11 people as part of ongoing investigations into the abuse of TERS claims, valued at more than R41 million. Special Investigating Unit (SIU) officials revealed this during a briefing on their investigations into the management of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour.
 

 

Health: Healthy Living Alliance calls to double South Africa's sugar tax

18 February 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Lawrence Mbalati | Head  at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)

 

Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) has called on Finance minister Tito Mboweni to double South Africa's health promotion levy in his budget next week. The levy currently adds about 11% to the cost of sugary beverages to help curb the country's sugar consumption, which health experts say is fuelling a rise in non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity. 
Lawrence Mbalati is the  head of the Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) 
Lawrence Mbalati is the  head of the Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) 

Update on the 1500 pupils unplaced in Gauteng schools

17 February 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Steve Mabona | Spokesperson  at Gauteng Education Department

As schools re-opened across the nation on Monday a total of 1,500 pupils were still unplaced in the province and a further 3000 pupils had dropped out of the during 2020. Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona, speaks to these issues and the process being undertaken to resolve it. 

 

 

J&J vaccine arrives, Denosa members will be first in line for vaccination

17 February 2021 5:31 AM

Guest: Sibongiseni Delihlazo | DENOSA Spokesperson

 

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in South Africa on Tuesday, 15th February. The vaccine rollout will kick off on Wednesday morning in various hospital and clinics already identified. Two-thirds of the vaccine will go to the public sector while one-third will go to the private. Denosa spokesperson, Sibongiseni Delihlazo, speaks to Africa Melane on nursing members being first in line to receive the vaccine

Finance: Southern African Fraud Prevention Service reports fraud targeting consumers on the rise

17 February 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Manie van Schalkwyk | Executive Director at The South African Fraud Prevention                Service

 

NPO, Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) points out that fraud risk is growing by the day. There were increases in every province with the exception of Limpopo, with an increase in Eastern Cape by 161 percent and in Gauteng by 120 percent. Manie van Schalkwyk, CEO SAFPS discuss the forms of fraud that are on an rise and important steps that can be taken. 

State Capture Commission to ask ConCourt for a jail term for Zuma

16 February 2021 5:41 AM

Guest: Prof Omphemetse Sibanda | Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo

 

The State Capture commission will approach the Constitutional Court to find former President Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt of court, and request a term of imprisonment for him. Prof Omphemetse Sibanda, Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law, talks about the next steps that legally need to take place.  

Trending

151 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 1, 911 infections recorded

Local

The different types of headaches and how to get rid of them

Local

DA wants to know whether Cele visited Zuma as police minister or NEC member

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Cops probe fatal drive-by shooting in Elsies River

20 February 2021 6:37 PM

Storage facility for sanitizers explodes in Joburg

20 February 2021 6:18 PM

DA: If Cele visited Zuma as minister then he must reimburse taxpayer

20 February 2021 5:49 PM

