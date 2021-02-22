Property: What the real estate industry can expect from the budget speech

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
Tips for Finance Minister Tito Mboweni
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ross McCulloch - Founder at Jack Black
Today at 18:49
SA Tourism industry licks its wounds and prepares for a road to recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sisa Ntshona - CEO at SA Tourism
Today at 19:08
Shopping Malls owner, Liberty Two Degrees tries to recover from SA's harsh lockdown levels
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature : At Any Cost - The South African Fraudster Who Took The Tech World For More Than $40 Million
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Timm - Journalist and Author of At Any Cost at ...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
There is room for improving contracting standards - GEMS Government Employees Medical Scheme principal officer Dr Stan Moloabi talks about the case involving corruption of R300million. 22 February 2021 6:07 PM
A closer look at why Covid-19 numbers are declining Wits deputy executive director of the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute Francois Venter says a third wave might be in March. 22 February 2021 5:01 PM
WATCH LIVE: 2020 matric pass rate dips 5.1% at 76.2% from 2019 Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is releasing the matric examinations marks for the class of 2020. 22 February 2021 4:57 PM
View all Local
Zondo files papers to have Zuma jailed for two years In Monday's papers, the secretary of the commission is the applicant and the respondents are Zuma, the minister of police and the... 22 February 2021 4:30 PM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'Zuma doesn't see himself as criminal hence his statements on leniency of state' Legal journalist Karyn Maughan weighs in on the former president's utterances about the state being soft on criminals. 22 February 2021 12:53 PM
View all Politics
Amplats posts record earnings - aims to boost production via mechanisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats. 22 February 2021 6:27 PM
Sasol grinds down its debt mountain - finally smaller than the company itself The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO at Sasol. 22 February 2021 6:25 PM
CoJ officials to meet with Alex residents over illegal electricity connections On Thursday residents barricaded the main entrance of the area, forcing City Power to abandon its operation intended to cut operat... 19 February 2021 7:30 AM
View all Business
No compromise, I want a partner who has his ducks in a row - Qiniso van Damme Qiniso van Damme talks about her journey on The Bachelorette SA and what kind of a partner she is looking for. 22 February 2021 3:23 PM
Complete this short survey to join the PrimeConnect community We would like to get your contact details and some information about you, it’s a once off thing. 22 February 2021 1:02 PM
Teen Suicide Prevention Week: Warning signs and how to identify them Clinical psychologist Nkateko Ndala-Magoro and Survivors of Loved Ones Suicide founder Joy Chiang shed more light on the matter 19 February 2021 7:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
View all Sport
People sharing Twitter stories of strangers they can't forget has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Do you date one or many people during the talking stages? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2021 8:16 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 3 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 20 February 2021 12:58 PM
View all Entertainment
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
View all Africa
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
We don’t understand the gravity of the profession – accounting student "Medical students understand they have someone’s life in their hands," says a young accounting student in a stirring call. 18 February 2021 11:05 AM
Bitcoin breaks through $50k - digital gold? 'It's critical to understand the changing nature of money.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com.) on The Money Show 16 February 2021 8:54 PM
View all Opinion

Property: What the real estate industry can expect from the budget speech

Property: What the real estate industry can expect from the budget speech

22 February 2021 5:14 AM

Guest: Pearl  Scheltema | CEO at Ftzanne Estates

 

Ahead of National Budget Speech later this week, many investors and roleplayers in the real estate industry are holding their breath to gauge the year ahead. A tumultuous 2020 left many feeling hesitant, but there is a strong sense of cautious optimism as we head towards the new financial year. Pearl Scheltema, CEO of Fitzanne Estates gives a forecast of what real estate stakeholders might expect from this year's speech. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

SAPS is battling to cope with Cash-in-Transit robberies

22 February 2021 6:44 AM

Guest: Anneliese Burgess | Author at Heist!

 

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and Stats SA have published quarterly crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2020/21 period, covering criminal activity reported between October and December 2020. The Minister of Police Bheki Cele admits that SAPS is finding it hard to deal with certain crimes, mentioning Cash-In-Transit heists in particular. Anneliese Burgess, author of HEIST, a novel about cash-in-transit robberies in South Africa, discusses reflects on what can be done to mitigate this issue. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Re-opening of political spaces: Is political gathering essential to national elections?

22 February 2021 5:34 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)   at Independent Electoral                                Commission (IEC)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2021 Australian Open

19 February 2021 6:12 AM

 

Guest: Richard Glover | CEO at Tennis SA

 

The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam event that splits its semifinals from the same singles draw, putting its second men’s singles semifinal alone on the Friday night session each year. It is a match that gets as much of a showcase as a final in the Grand Slam calendar. This year the spotlight is on, a 25-year-old Russian, Daniil Medvedevand a 22-year-old Greek, Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Richard Glover is the CEO at Tennis SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is really needed for SA to economically empower women?

19 February 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Staff Sithole  | Spokesperson  at Women of South Africa (WoSA)

 

In his response to the debate on the State of the Nation address Pres Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of economically empowering women. He said women are working fewer hours, and their employment levels have not recovered as robustly as men. In effect, by improving the economic position of South Africa’s women we can reduce inequality, levels of child hunger and poverty. Staff Sithole, spokesperson for Women of South Africa discuss what is needed for SA to effectively empower women economically.

Women of South Africa (WoSA) is a non-partisan, woman-led advocacy movement formed to demand women’s fair share of South African economic dividends.



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: What exactly constitutes moderate and vigorous exercise?

19 February 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Warwick Cross | Biokineticist in the High Performance Centre at Sports Science                     Institute

 

You might not be getting as much physical activity as you think you are. research shows that many of us overestimate the amount of exercise we do. In fact, around 36% of people overestimate their physical activity levels – and (61%) of individuals are not reaching adequate activity levels at all due to overestimating their physical activity levels. Reasons for this may include misunderstanding what is meant by moderate and vigorous intensity exercise. 
Warwick Cross, senior biokineticist at the High Performance Centre at the Sport Science Institue of South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WCED updates the placement of learners still not enrolled

18 February 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education                      Department

 

According to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) as schools re-opened at the start of the week, 2 077 Grade 1 pupils had not been placed at schools, and 5 219 Grade 8s were also without a school. Numbers change daily as placement as made. Bronagh Hammond, the Director of Communications at WCED gives an update on placements. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hawks arrest suspects over TERS abuse valued at R41 million

18 February 2021 5:30 AM

Guest: Kaizer Kganyago | Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit

 

The Hawks have arrested 11 people as part of ongoing investigations into the abuse of TERS claims, valued at more than R41 million. Special Investigating Unit (SIU) officials revealed this during a briefing on their investigations into the management of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Employment and Labour.
 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Healthy Living Alliance calls to double South Africa’s sugar tax

18 February 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Lawrence Mbalati | Head  at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA)

 

Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) has called on Finance minister Tito Mboweni to double South Africa’s health promotion levy in his budget next week. The levy currently adds about 11% to the cost of sugary beverages to help curb the country’s sugar consumption, which health experts say is fuelling a rise in non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity. 
Lawrence Mbalati is the  head of the Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on the 1500 pupils unplaced in Gauteng schools

17 February 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Steve Mabona | Spokesperson  at Gauteng Education Department

As schools re-opened across the nation on Monday a total of 1,500 pupils were still unplaced in the province and a further 3000 pupils had dropped out of the during 2020. Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona, speaks to these issues and the process being undertaken to resolve it. 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sasol grinds down its debt mountain - finally smaller than the company itself

Business

Amplats posts record earnings - aims to boost production via mechanisation

Business

WATCH LIVE: 2020 matric pass rate dips 5.1% at 76.2% from 2019

Local

EWN Highlights

FULL SPEECH: Angie Motshekga delivers national senior certificate exam results

22 February 2021 5:58 PM

Matric Results 2020: The provincial pass rates

22 February 2021 5:32 PM

Creecy heads to court to set aside awarding small-scale fishing rights in WC

22 February 2021 5:30 PM

