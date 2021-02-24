Stats SA data show how hotels, restaurants bled this holiday season

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Bonang Mohale - revamping our Education system
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Explaining unemployment figures
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Malerato Mosiane - Acting chief director for labour at Stats SA
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-2 topics - South Africas budget trends to look out for, and climate change
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:07
Budget 2021 preview: priorities & DA expectations (soundbite)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Geordin Hill-Lewis - Shadow Minister of Finance at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:10
PE officially called Gqeberha after minister approves name change
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 12:15
A double-lung transplant recipient got covid-19 from her donor, report finds. She died two months later.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Greg Caligaro
Dr Greg Calligaro - Pulmonologist at Resporatory Clinic Groote Schuur Hospital
Today at 12:23
Saftu/Numsa strike outside parliament ahead of Budget
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson at Numsa
Today at 12:27
2021 Budget preview: tax implications
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arnaaz Camay - Executive at ENS Africa
Today at 12:37
Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ron Martin - Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)
Today at 12:40
Bullying tactics by landlords are killing small businesses - Free State Black Business Council
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucky Motsamai - CEO at Free State Black Business Council
Today at 12:45
Mozzies
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Mthokozisi Sibanda - CEO at African Applied Chemical
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Computers can now read our inner emotions - survey
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction / BUDGET SPEECH
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Budget Speech review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Budget Reaction: Small Businesses
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Allon Raiz - Founder and CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 17:10
Momentum Budget desk: Dissecting the 2021 Budget
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Johann van Tonder, Economist and Researcher at Momentum iX (eye ex)
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:09
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget Analysis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Nic Borain - Political Economist at ...
Today at 19:08
SKYPE Business Unusual: Facebook versus news publishers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja : Med scheme covers a member's chemo, but not the Covid test
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Stats SA data show how hotels, restaurants bled this holiday season

Stats SA data show how hotels, restaurants bled this holiday season

24 February 2021 6:27 AM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

 

New data from a Stat SA report shows that hotels, guest houses, lodges and other accommodation venues earned R15.5 billion less income in 2020 than in 2019 - R9.8 billion versus R25.3 billion. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa responds to this the report of flailing sector.  



 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Saftu's embarks on nationwide strike ahead of 2021 Budget Speech

24 February 2021 5:35 AM

Guest: Zwelinzima Vavi General Secretary  at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)

 

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will embark on nationwide industrial action on Wednesday in response to a number of economic challenges facing the country, including growing poverty, unemployment and inequality. The labour federation is staging  | its strike on the day that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his Budget Speech in parliament.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Working from home tax deductions and other expectations from the Budget Speech

24 February 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Yolandi  Esterhuizen |  Registered tax practitioner & Director: Product Compliance                 at Sage Africa & Middle East

 

Many South Africans are still working from home following the outbreak of a second wave of Covid-19 and the extended lockdown regulations. This means a lot of household expenses have now become work-related expenses. The ability to claim these expenses remains problematic because of the rules, aimed mainly at curbing abuse. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why the response to Ebola must be different this time

23 February 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Jacqueline Weyer | Senior Medical Scientist at National Institute for Communicable               Diseases (NICD)

 

New reports of Ebola in Guinea are causing anxiety given the history of the West Africa outbreak of 2014-2016 - the largest Ebola outbreak reported to date. The confirmed cases this time have been reported from the southeast of Guinea and only about 100km from various border points with Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire. The concern is that the virus could spread to other locations in Guinea as well as neighbouring countries if it is not rapidly contained. Jacqueline Weyer, Senior Medical Scientist, National Institute for Communicable Diseases, details what has been learned and needs to change with response to the virus this time round. 

 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Matriculates 2020 pass rate

23 February 2021 5:40 AM

Guest: Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education

 

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is announced the results of the 2020 national senior certificate examination results. Despite the pandemic the class of 2020 had an 88.2% class attendance amid lockdown challenges and outperformed the class of 2019.  Mathanzima Mweli is the Director General at the Department of Basic Education.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAPS is battling to cope with Cash-in-Transit robberies

22 February 2021 6:44 AM

Guest: Anneliese Burgess | Author at Heist!

 

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and Stats SA have published quarterly crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2020/21 period, covering criminal activity reported between October and December 2020. The Minister of Police Bheki Cele admits that SAPS is finding it hard to deal with certain crimes, mentioning Cash-In-Transit heists in particular. Anneliese Burgess, author of HEIST, a novel about cash-in-transit robberies in South Africa, discusses reflects on what can be done to mitigate this issue. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Re-opening of political spaces: Is political gathering essential to national elections?

22 February 2021 5:34 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)   at Independent Electoral                                Commission (IEC)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: What the real estate industry can expect from the budget speech

22 February 2021 5:14 AM

Guest: Pearl  Scheltema | CEO at Ftzanne Estates

 

Ahead of National Budget Speech later this week, many investors and roleplayers in the real estate industry are holding their breath to gauge the year ahead. A tumultuous 2020 left many feeling hesitant, but there is a strong sense of cautious optimism as we head towards the new financial year. Pearl Scheltema, CEO of Fitzanne Estates gives a forecast of what real estate stakeholders might expect from this year's speech. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2021 Australian Open

19 February 2021 6:12 AM

 

Guest: Richard Glover | CEO at Tennis SA

 

The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam event that splits its semifinals from the same singles draw, putting its second men’s singles semifinal alone on the Friday night session each year. It is a match that gets as much of a showcase as a final in the Grand Slam calendar. This year the spotlight is on, a 25-year-old Russian, Daniil Medvedevand a 22-year-old Greek, Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Richard Glover is the CEO at Tennis SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is really needed for SA to economically empower women?

19 February 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Staff Sithole  | Spokesperson  at Women of South Africa (WoSA)

 

In his response to the debate on the State of the Nation address Pres Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of economically empowering women. He said women are working fewer hours, and their employment levels have not recovered as robustly as men. In effect, by improving the economic position of South Africa’s women we can reduce inequality, levels of child hunger and poverty. Staff Sithole, spokesperson for Women of South Africa discuss what is needed for SA to effectively empower women economically.

Women of South Africa (WoSA) is a non-partisan, woman-led advocacy movement formed to demand women’s fair share of South African economic dividends.



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Uber class action: 'If Uber acts as an employer then drivers deserve protection'

Local

998 COVID-19 infections recorded in SA and 263 people succumb to virus

Local

Unemployment rate increases to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020

Local

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry keeps spotlight on Prasa

24 February 2021 10:11 AM

Saftu members to march over SA’s economic challenges today

24 February 2021 9:22 AM

Cosatu blames govts ‘bad policy choices’ for high unemployment figures

24 February 2021 9:17 AM

