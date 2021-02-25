Health: Obesity in South Africa, how to address this concern

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 09:50
Audio: Sir Ken Robinson
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:05
Hanging Out with Clement: Tumi Morake
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tumi Morake - Comedian at ...
Guests
Tumi Morake - Comedian at ...
125
Today at 10:08
International news with Helen Seeney from Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney
Guests
Helen Seeney
125
Today at 10:33
SAITA Business Person of the Year Awards
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sorraiya Ahmed
Guests
Sorraiya Ahmed
125
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk: Young Ministers
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Fikile Mbalula - Minister of Police at South African Government
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Guests
Fikile Mbalula - Minister of Police at South African Government
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
125
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-What is an Innovation Budget?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
125
Today at 11:32
M&M Academy-Matric in the arts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rolf Pearson
Guests
Rolf Pearson
125
Today at 12:15
BUDGET SPEECH REVIEW OF NOTE BY SAIPA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ettienne Retief
Guests
Ettienne Retief
125
Today at 12:23
CHINESE COURT ORDERS MAN TO PAY EX-WIFE FOR HOUSEWORK IN LANDMARK RULING
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
125
Today at 12:27
The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services battle fire in Franschhoek
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jo-Anne Otto - Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands District at Western Cape Health department
Guests
Jo-Anne Otto - Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands District at Western Cape Health department
125
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 18:09
Anglo American shows recovery in its second-half production
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
Guests
Mark Cutifani - CEO at Anglo American
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
125
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up