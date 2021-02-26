Deadline looming to finalise constitutional amendments on land expropriation bill

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:07
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with Chelsey Dulaney from Deutsche Welle in Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chelsey Dulaney
Today at 10:33
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen from MyBroadband.co.za
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 10:45
Tech Talks with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips- REMOTE WORKING MYTHS – ALL THAT GLITTERS IS NOT GOLD
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Luv-Afrika Online built for African products online
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Amanda Lopez
Today at 11:45
Open Line
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
MINISTER ZULU TO BRIEF MEDIA ON SOCIAL RELIEF MEASURES TO MITIGATE THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:23
No water in Makhanda: Gift of the Givers lands there
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman
Today at 12:37
Dog starves due to Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Fund Raising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
144 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 1,676 infections have been recorded The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 52, 647 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 26 February 2021 6:33 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
4 years & R86m later, Tembisa residents beg govt to open unfinished school Nearly five years later and more than R86 million spent, the school in Tembisa remains unfinished. 25 February 2021 5:35 PM
View all Local
Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says she is naturally a very jovial person but not as charismatic as Razzmatazz (Fikile). 25 February 2021 1:30 PM
'Govt wants to destroy alcohol industry and boost illicit market with 8% hike' National Liquor Traders Council national convener Lucky Ntimane says the industry is disappointed by tax increase on alcohol. 25 February 2021 1:23 PM
Govt wants to avoid slashing public servant salaries at all costs - Mogajane National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni 2021 budget speech. 25 February 2021 9:01 AM
View all Politics
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth' Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore. 25 February 2021 7:27 PM
View all Business
Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family. 25 February 2021 12:08 PM
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins. 24 February 2021 2:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman tracks down hot guy using his backpack but people think its creepy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman removes her g-string, uses it as mask leaves everyone confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2021 8:26 AM
Jerusalema Challenge: Is this just a dance or an advert? If the latter, you PAY Entertainment lawyer Dumisani Motsamai says payment for synchronisation is pretty normal within the laws governing copyright. 24 February 2021 1:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Deadline looming to finalise constitutional amendments on land expropriation bill

Deadline looming to finalise constitutional amendments on land expropriation bill

26 February 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Dr Mathole Motshekga | Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee to initiate and                        introduce legislation amending section 25 of the Constitution 

 

Members of the ad hoc committee on land expropriation are set to finalise the Bill on amendments to the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation by March 19th. Chairperson of the committee Dr Mathole Motshekga gives an update on where they are in the process of making the March 19th deadline.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Port Elizabeth’s name change to Gqeberha is timely

26 February 2021 6:17 AM

Guest: Vusumzi  Mba | Researcher at Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders

 

Vusumzi Mba is a researcher at the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders considers the decision to rename the city of Port Elizabeth in an indigenous languages – isiXhosa Gqeberha, in Khoi Khabera – and the renaming of Port Elizabeth International Airport after Khoi political activist and Khoi chief Dawid Stuurman as timely. It is, in his opinion, part of a decolonial project, which seeks to reshape and reimagine the benefit of preserving heritage in post-colonial South Africa.



 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Yoga Ndira

26 February 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

 

If you have little time to relax daily, but need all the benefits of a few hours of normal sleep, then tune in to Liezel chatting about her time-saving relaxation find of the week: Yoga Nidra. Our resident fitness enthusiast tells us more about the health and lifestyle benefits of the therapy you can do in your own bed, this week.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol industries slams 8 percent tax increase

25 February 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Kurt  Moore  | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)

 

Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni announced an increase in sin taxes when he tabled his Budget Speech on Wednesday. There will be an 8% increase in the excise duties on alcohol and tobacco products. Kurt Moore is the CEO of South African Brandowners Association (SALBA) made submissions to Treasury and SARS, reflecting on their assessment of the economic situation currently facing the industry due to the ban on alcohol sales intermittently during lockdown. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Budget 2021: Early Childhood Development series to receive R3.5 Billion

25 February 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Dr Monica Stach | Vice Chairperson  at National ECD Alliance

 

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his Budget review in parliament yesterday afternoon. In it he announced provinces will receive R3.5 billion from the Department of Social Development through the early childhood development grant to improve access to quality early childhood development services. Dr Monica Stach, Vice Chairperson of the National ECD Alliance give a stakeholder response on what this will mean for the sector that has been hard hit by the pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Obesity in South Africa, how to address this concern

25 February 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Dr Wayne May | Endocrinologist at Life Kingsbury Hospital

 

According to  South Africa’s 2016 Demographic and Health Survey, 31% of men and 68% of women in South Africa are obese. Obesity is a disease and the stigma surrounding this medical condition needs to be eliminated. Dr Wayne May is a endocrinologist at Life Kingsbury Hospital who aims to raise awareness and improve understanding of its root causes and the actions needed to address it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stats SA data show how hotels, restaurants bled this holiday season

24 February 2021 6:27 AM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

 

New data from a Stat SA report shows that hotels, guest houses, lodges and other accommodation venues earned R15.5 billion less income in 2020 than in 2019 - R9.8 billion versus R25.3 billion. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa responds to this the report of flailing sector.  



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Saftu's embarks on nationwide strike ahead of 2021 Budget Speech

24 February 2021 5:35 AM

Guest: Zwelinzima Vavi General Secretary  at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)

 

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will embark on nationwide industrial action on Wednesday in response to a number of economic challenges facing the country, including growing poverty, unemployment and inequality. The labour federation is staging  | its strike on the day that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his Budget Speech in parliament.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Working from home tax deductions and other expectations from the Budget Speech

24 February 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Yolandi  Esterhuizen |  Registered tax practitioner & Director: Product Compliance                 at Sage Africa & Middle East

 

Many South Africans are still working from home following the outbreak of a second wave of Covid-19 and the extended lockdown regulations. This means a lot of household expenses have now become work-related expenses. The ability to claim these expenses remains problematic because of the rules, aimed mainly at curbing abuse. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why the response to Ebola must be different this time

23 February 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Jacqueline Weyer | Senior Medical Scientist at National Institute for Communicable               Diseases (NICD)

 

New reports of Ebola in Guinea are causing anxiety given the history of the West Africa outbreak of 2014-2016 - the largest Ebola outbreak reported to date. The confirmed cases this time have been reported from the southeast of Guinea and only about 100km from various border points with Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire. The concern is that the virus could spread to other locations in Guinea as well as neighbouring countries if it is not rapidly contained. Jacqueline Weyer, Senior Medical Scientist, National Institute for Communicable Diseases, details what has been learned and needs to change with response to the virus this time round. 

 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

144 South Africans succumb to COVID-19 and 1,676 infections have been recorded

Local

Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula

Politics

Find out how impersonation fraud increased by 337%

Local

EWN Highlights

Panel probing Public Protector Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office completes work

26 February 2021 7:23 AM

Beneficiaries of Prasa, Swifambo deal must face the law – Zondo Inquiry

26 February 2021 6:50 AM

SA records 1,676 new COVID-19 infections, 144 deaths in last 24 hours

26 February 2021 6:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA