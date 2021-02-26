Port Elizabeth’s name change to Gqeberha is timely

Guest: Vusumzi Mba | Researcher at Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders
Vusumzi Mba is a researcher at the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders considers the decision to rename the city of Port Elizabeth in an indigenous languages – isiXhosa Gqeberha, in Khoi Khabera – and the renaming of Port Elizabeth International Airport after Khoi political activist and Khoi chief Dawid Stuurman as timely. It is, in his opinion, part of a decolonial project, which seeks to reshape and reimagine the benefit of preserving heritage in post-colonial South Africa.
Guest: Dr Mathole Motshekga | Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending section 25 of the Constitution
Members of the ad hoc committee on land expropriation are set to finalise the Bill on amendments to the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation by March 19th. Chairperson of the committee Dr Mathole Motshekga gives an update on where they are in the process of making the March 19th deadline.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |
If you have little time to relax daily, but need all the benefits of a few hours of normal sleep, then tune in to Liezel chatting about her time-saving relaxation find of the week: Yoga Nidra. Our resident fitness enthusiast tells us more about the health and lifestyle benefits of the therapy you can do in your own bed, this week.
Guest: Kurt Moore | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni announced an increase in sin taxes when he tabled his Budget Speech on Wednesday. There will be an 8% increase in the excise duties on alcohol and tobacco products. Kurt Moore is the CEO of South African Brandowners Association (SALBA) made submissions to Treasury and SARS, reflecting on their assessment of the economic situation currently facing the industry due to the ban on alcohol sales intermittently during lockdown.
Guest: Dr Monica Stach | Vice Chairperson at National ECD Alliance
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his Budget review in parliament yesterday afternoon. In it he announced provinces will receive R3.5 billion from the Department of Social Development through the early childhood development grant to improve access to quality early childhood development services. Dr Monica Stach, Vice Chairperson of the National ECD Alliance give a stakeholder response on what this will mean for the sector that has been hard hit by the pandemic.
Guest: Dr Wayne May | Endocrinologist at Life Kingsbury Hospital
According to South Africa’s 2016 Demographic and Health Survey, 31% of men and 68% of women in South Africa are obese. Obesity is a disease and the stigma surrounding this medical condition needs to be eliminated. Dr Wayne May is a endocrinologist at Life Kingsbury Hospital who aims to raise awareness and improve understanding of its root causes and the actions needed to address it.
Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
New data from a Stat SA report shows that hotels, guest houses, lodges and other accommodation venues earned R15.5 billion less income in 2020 than in 2019 - R9.8 billion versus R25.3 billion. Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa responds to this the report of flailing sector.
Guest: Zwelinzima Vavi General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will embark on nationwide industrial action on Wednesday in response to a number of economic challenges facing the country, including growing poverty, unemployment and inequality. The labour federation is staging | its strike on the day that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers his Budget Speech in parliament.
Guest: Yolandi Esterhuizen | Registered tax practitioner & Director: Product Compliance at Sage Africa & Middle East
Many South Africans are still working from home following the outbreak of a second wave of Covid-19 and the extended lockdown regulations. This means a lot of household expenses have now become work-related expenses. The ability to claim these expenses remains problematic because of the rules, aimed mainly at curbing abuse.
Guest: Jacqueline Weyer | Senior Medical Scientist at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
New reports of Ebola in Guinea are causing anxiety given the history of the West Africa outbreak of 2014-2016 - the largest Ebola outbreak reported to date. The confirmed cases this time have been reported from the southeast of Guinea and only about 100km from various border points with Liberia and Côte d'Ivoire. The concern is that the virus could spread to other locations in Guinea as well as neighbouring countries if it is not rapidly contained. Jacqueline Weyer, Senior Medical Scientist, National Institute for Communicable Diseases, details what has been learned and needs to change with response to the virus this time round.