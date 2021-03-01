FITNESS: How safe are gyms

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Always wanted to own a piece of a wine farm? Here's how to make it a reality Hemelzicht Vineyards, a new investment model that gives the public the opportunity to own a share in a luxury wine estate. 1 March 2021 8:47 PM
The WheelChair Doctor creates wheelchairs that can go up the stairs Founder of The WheelChair Doctor Ernets Majenge explains why he started the business and his future goals. 1 March 2021 5:04 PM
Study finds 40% of e-cigarettes shops located near universities and colleges SAMRC scientist of the alcohol, tobacco and other drugs research unit Dr Catherine Egbe gives details of their research. 1 March 2021 4:04 PM
Sufficient prima facie evidence of misconduct against Mkhwebane, panel finds The independent panel headed by retired Judge Bess Nkabinde recommended that a committee of the National Assembly investigates or... 1 March 2021 3:15 PM
ConCourt to hear state capture contempt application against Zuma on 25 March The former president failed to show up at the commission last month despite summonses and an order from the apex court to do so. 1 March 2021 2:09 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 28 February 2021 8:38 PM
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock. 1 March 2021 10:15 PM
SA e-commerce logistics specialist ParcelNinja give up 60% to Imperial Bruce Whitfield chats to Justin Drennan, Co-Founder at Parcel Ninja about the astonishing growth path of the business. 1 March 2021 9:57 PM
Sea Harvest buoyant with 17% annual profit hike despite choppy economic seas Despite lockdowns and the global pandemic the fish supplier stayed afloat and was even able to do swimmingly during the past year. 1 March 2021 7:57 PM
Luxury living awaits you at Brookfield at Royal Home is where the heart is... Invest in your family’s legacy and call the magnificent Brookfield at Royal home! 1 March 2021 5:01 PM
How to deal with cellphone addiction in a relationship Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane explains the effects of cellphone addiction in relationships and how it can be resolved. 28 February 2021 11:17 AM
[WATCH] Moonstruck 2021 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival CapeTalk's iconic summer music festival is back - and for the first time in its history, it's online. 28 February 2021 8:17 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
'Love Island SA cast doesn't feel South African,' says television critic Thinus Ferreira says they have decided to keep the applications open and they are going to look at the casting from now on. 1 March 2021 2:06 PM
[WATCH] Superyacht worth millions crashes into dock after computer malfunction Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 March 2021 8:37 AM
Actors dressing down for Golden Globes has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 March 2021 8:37 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
FITNESS: How safe are gyms

FITNESS: How safe are gyms

1 March 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

Are you still nervous about going to the gym during the pandemic? Our resident fitness guru, Liezel Van Der Westhuizen shares tips on how to work out at your gym safely. 


Update on the Jonkershoek fire

1 March 2021 6:11 AM

Guest; Jo-Anne Otto | Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands

 

Jo-Anne Otto, Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands District, gives an update on the Jonkershoek fire, which has been burning for a week. 

Progress on the Vaccine Rollout

1 March 2021 5:46 AM

Guest: Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, deputy director of the UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV                         Foundation

 

Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, co-principal investigator on the J&J study, gives an update on the South African Covid-19 vaccine rollout and what the next steps are. 

PROPERTY: Lots of properties are vacant in SA

1 March 2021 5:09 AM

Guest: Rowan Alexander | Director  at Alexander Swart Property

 

Last year saw an increase in vacant properties in South Africa. Rowan Alexander, director of the Cape Town estate agency, Alexander Swart Property share insights as to why this is and when we can expect a change for the better. 

Port Elizabeth’s name change to Gqeberha is timely

26 February 2021 6:17 AM

Guest: Vusumzi  Mba | Researcher at Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders

 

Vusumzi Mba is a researcher at the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders considers the decision to rename the city of Port Elizabeth in an indigenous languages – isiXhosa Gqeberha, in Khoi Khabera – and the renaming of Port Elizabeth International Airport after Khoi political activist and Khoi chief Dawid Stuurman as timely. It is, in his opinion, part of a decolonial project, which seeks to reshape and reimagine the benefit of preserving heritage in post-colonial South Africa.



 

 

Deadline looming to finalise constitutional amendments on land expropriation bill

26 February 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Dr Mathole Motshekga | Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee to initiate and                        introduce legislation amending section 25 of the Constitution 

 

Members of the ad hoc committee on land expropriation are set to finalise the Bill on amendments to the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation by March 19th. Chairperson of the committee Dr Mathole Motshekga gives an update on where they are in the process of making the March 19th deadline.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Yoga Ndira

26 February 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

 

If you have little time to relax daily, but need all the benefits of a few hours of normal sleep, then tune in to Liezel chatting about her time-saving relaxation find of the week: Yoga Nidra. Our resident fitness enthusiast tells us more about the health and lifestyle benefits of the therapy you can do in your own bed, this week.

 

Alcohol industries slams 8 percent tax increase

25 February 2021 6:16 AM

Guest: Kurt  Moore  | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)

 

Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni announced an increase in sin taxes when he tabled his Budget Speech on Wednesday. There will be an 8% increase in the excise duties on alcohol and tobacco products. Kurt Moore is the CEO of South African Brandowners Association (SALBA) made submissions to Treasury and SARS, reflecting on their assessment of the economic situation currently facing the industry due to the ban on alcohol sales intermittently during lockdown. 

Budget 2021: Early Childhood Development series to receive R3.5 Billion

25 February 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Dr Monica Stach | Vice Chairperson  at National ECD Alliance

 

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his Budget review in parliament yesterday afternoon. In it he announced provinces will receive R3.5 billion from the Department of Social Development through the early childhood development grant to improve access to quality early childhood development services. Dr Monica Stach, Vice Chairperson of the National ECD Alliance give a stakeholder response on what this will mean for the sector that has been hard hit by the pandemic. 

Health: Obesity in South Africa, how to address this concern

25 February 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Dr Wayne May | Endocrinologist at Life Kingsbury Hospital

 

According to  South Africa’s 2016 Demographic and Health Survey, 31% of men and 68% of women in South Africa are obese. Obesity is a disease and the stigma surrounding this medical condition needs to be eliminated. Dr Wayne May is a endocrinologist at Life Kingsbury Hospital who aims to raise awareness and improve understanding of its root causes and the actions needed to address it.

Still no certainty on when water will be restored in some parts of Joburg

Local

Unsuccessful applicants have a chance to appeal as soon as possible - NSFAS

Local

'SA will have COVID-19 resurgence if people behave like they did in 2020'

Local

Pfizer and AZ COVID-19 jabs 'highly effective' in elderly: UK study

1 March 2021 8:53 PM

World won't vanquish virus this year, says WHO

1 March 2021 8:19 PM

Fifa favours billionaire candidate for African football presidency

1 March 2021 8:15 PM

