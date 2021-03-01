PROPERTY: Lots of properties are vacant in SA

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |







If you have little time to relax daily, but need all the benefits of a few hours of normal sleep, then tune in to Liezel chatting about her time-saving relaxation find of the week: Yoga Nidra. Our resident fitness enthusiast tells us more about the health and lifestyle benefits of the therapy you can do in your own bed, this week.





