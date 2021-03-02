Fitness with Liezel

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
Molefe evasive, but maintains Ramaphosa integral to state capture at Eskom Zondo Commission: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe repeated allegations about the capture of Eskom by Glencore and Ramaphosa. 2 March 2021 6:52 PM
Gauteng parent frustrated as child not yet placed in school Damien Watson tells John Perlman that he has been to the West Rand district office several times but his son is not yet placed. 2 March 2021 4:31 PM
View all Local
IFP sides with ANC as motion of no confidence against Premier Makhura fails Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the DA counted scandals including those predating his tenure. 2 March 2021 7:20 PM
I hope my testimony on Ramaphosa is not swept under carpet - Molefe tells Zondo Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 2 March 2021 12:49 PM
Mkhwebane not fit to hold office and citizens deserve better - Natasha Mazzone DA Parliamentary chief whip reflects on a panel finding that there's evidence of misconduct against the Public Protector. 2 March 2021 7:47 AM
View all Politics
Tough times for Spur, but new SA outlets in the pipeline Spur's profits plummeted in the wake of lockdowns, but the loyalty of customers is 'quite amazing' says Group CEO Val Nichas. 2 March 2021 7:55 PM
Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement Not all businesses suffered losses because of the pandemic. Bruce Whitfield interviews Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager. 2 March 2021 7:11 PM
No food to be served on domestic airlines, only water Siyathemba Inflight Catering MD Sonette Joubert talks about the newly gazetted ruling saying she is still in shock. 1 March 2021 10:15 PM
View all Business
Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 March 2021 11:35 AM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
Luxury living awaits you at Brookfield at Royal Home is where the heart is... Invest in your family’s legacy and call the magnificent Brookfield at Royal home! 1 March 2021 5:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
View all Sport
Coconut Kelz shares the Soundtracks to her life 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 March 2021 11:35 AM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
84-year-old retired automotive worker pursues acting career Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 March 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
View all Africa
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel

Fitness with Liezel

2 March 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

For fitness tip Tuesday, our resident fitness guru Liezel Van Der Westhuizen talks about stretches you should do before getting out of bed.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

SAA’s return to the skies postponed

2 March 2021 6:31 AM

Guest: Guy Leitch | Editor at SA Flyer Magazine

New policy to shake-up South Africa’s public service

2 March 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Florencia  Belvedere | Programme Consultant at Public Affairs Research Institute

 

Dr Florencia Belvedere Programme Consultant leading the State Reform Programme at the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI) talks about how the government could root out corruption among public service officials.

Update on the Jonkershoek fire

1 March 2021 6:11 AM

Guest; Jo-Anne Otto | Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands

 

Jo-Anne Otto, Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands District, gives an update on the Jonkershoek fire, which has been burning for a week. 

Progress on the Vaccine Rollout

1 March 2021 5:46 AM

Guest: Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, deputy director of the UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV                         Foundation

 

Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, co-principal investigator on the J&J study, gives an update on the South African Covid-19 vaccine rollout and what the next steps are. 

PROPERTY: Lots of properties are vacant in SA

1 March 2021 5:09 AM

Guest: Rowan Alexander | Director  at Alexander Swart Property

 

Last year saw an increase in vacant properties in South Africa. Rowan Alexander, director of the Cape Town estate agency, Alexander Swart Property share insights as to why this is and when we can expect a change for the better. 

FITNESS: How safe are gyms

1 March 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

Are you still nervous about going to the gym during the pandemic? Our resident fitness guru, Liezel Van Der Westhuizen shares tips on how to work out at your gym safely. 

Port Elizabeth’s name change to Gqeberha is timely

26 February 2021 6:17 AM

Guest: Vusumzi  Mba | Researcher at Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders

 

Vusumzi Mba is a researcher at the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders considers the decision to rename the city of Port Elizabeth in an indigenous languages – isiXhosa Gqeberha, in Khoi Khabera – and the renaming of Port Elizabeth International Airport after Khoi political activist and Khoi chief Dawid Stuurman as timely. It is, in his opinion, part of a decolonial project, which seeks to reshape and reimagine the benefit of preserving heritage in post-colonial South Africa.



 

 

Deadline looming to finalise constitutional amendments on land expropriation bill

26 February 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Dr Mathole Motshekga | Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee to initiate and                        introduce legislation amending section 25 of the Constitution 

 

Members of the ad hoc committee on land expropriation are set to finalise the Bill on amendments to the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation by March 19th. Chairperson of the committee Dr Mathole Motshekga gives an update on where they are in the process of making the March 19th deadline.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Yoga Ndira

26 February 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

 

If you have little time to relax daily, but need all the benefits of a few hours of normal sleep, then tune in to Liezel chatting about her time-saving relaxation find of the week: Yoga Nidra. Our resident fitness enthusiast tells us more about the health and lifestyle benefits of the therapy you can do in your own bed, this week.

 

IFP sides with ANC as motion of no confidence against Premier Makhura fails

Politics

Gauteng parent frustrated as child not yet placed in school

Local

SAPS promoted 42,000 officers regardless of their performance - Expert

Local

Cuomo faces growing pressure to quit as third woman alleges harassment

2 March 2021 8:46 PM

Dead or alive: Police Minister Cele wants Kraaifontein cop killers hunted down

2 March 2021 7:19 PM

CoJ, municipal manager agree to mutual termination of employment

2 March 2021 6:51 PM

