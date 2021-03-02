New policy to shake-up South Africa’s public service

Guest: Florencia Belvedere | Programme Consultant at Public Affairs Research Institute
Dr Florencia Belvedere Programme Consultant leading the State Reform Programme at the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI) talks about how the government could root out corruption among public service officials.
Guest: Guy Leitch | Editor at SA Flyer MagazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
For fitness tip Tuesday, our resident fitness guru Liezel Van Der Westhuizen talks about stretches you should do before getting out of bed.
Guest; Jo-Anne Otto | Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands
Jo-Anne Otto, Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands District, gives an update on the Jonkershoek fire, which has been burning for a week.
Guest: Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, deputy director of the UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, co-principal investigator on the J&J study, gives an update on the South African Covid-19 vaccine rollout and what the next steps are.
Guest: Rowan Alexander | Director at Alexander Swart Property
Last year saw an increase in vacant properties in South Africa. Rowan Alexander, director of the Cape Town estate agency, Alexander Swart Property share insights as to why this is and when we can expect a change for the better.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
Are you still nervous about going to the gym during the pandemic? Our resident fitness guru, Liezel Van Der Westhuizen shares tips on how to work out at your gym safely.
Guest: Vusumzi Mba | Researcher at Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders
Vusumzi Mba is a researcher at the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders considers the decision to rename the city of Port Elizabeth in an indigenous languages – isiXhosa Gqeberha, in Khoi Khabera – and the renaming of Port Elizabeth International Airport after Khoi political activist and Khoi chief Dawid Stuurman as timely. It is, in his opinion, part of a decolonial project, which seeks to reshape and reimagine the benefit of preserving heritage in post-colonial South Africa.
Guest: Dr Mathole Motshekga | Chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending section 25 of the Constitution
Members of the ad hoc committee on land expropriation are set to finalise the Bill on amendments to the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation by March 19th. Chairperson of the committee Dr Mathole Motshekga gives an update on where they are in the process of making the March 19th deadline.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |
If you have little time to relax daily, but need all the benefits of a few hours of normal sleep, then tune in to Liezel chatting about her time-saving relaxation find of the week: Yoga Nidra. Our resident fitness enthusiast tells us more about the health and lifestyle benefits of the therapy you can do in your own bed, this week.