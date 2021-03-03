Finance: Rebuilding your retirement

Guest: Steve Hughes | Founder of Platinum Edge Wealth model
Steve Hughes, founder of Platinum Edge Wealth model, shares tips on how to start building a retirement fund and how to rebuild it if you had to dip into it.
Guest: Sally Gandar | Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor at Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town
Sally Gandar, Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor at Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town talks about Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's hopes to eliminate refugee status appeals backlog within 4 years.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
Resident fitness guru Liezel Van Der Westhuizen talks about a virtual workout event called PUGilates.
Guest: Florencia Belvedere | Programme Consultant at Public Affairs Research Institute
Dr Florencia Belvedere Programme Consultant leading the State Reform Programme at the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI) talks about how the government could root out corruption among public service officials.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
For fitness tip Tuesday, our resident fitness guru Liezel Van Der Westhuizen talks about stretches you should do before getting out of bed.
Guest; Jo-Anne Otto | Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands
Jo-Anne Otto, Principal Communications Officer: Cape Winelands District, gives an update on the Jonkershoek fire, which has been burning for a week.
Guest: Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, deputy director of the UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, co-principal investigator on the J&J study, gives an update on the South African Covid-19 vaccine rollout and what the next steps are.
Guest: Rowan Alexander | Director at Alexander Swart Property
Last year saw an increase in vacant properties in South Africa. Rowan Alexander, director of the Cape Town estate agency, Alexander Swart Property share insights as to why this is and when we can expect a change for the better.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
Are you still nervous about going to the gym during the pandemic? Our resident fitness guru, Liezel Van Der Westhuizen shares tips on how to work out at your gym safely.