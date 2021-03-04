Reserve Bank mulls creation of SA-only cards to compete with Visa and Mastercard

Guest: Annah Masoga | Divisional Head Policy and Regulation, in the National Payment System Department at the Reserve bank.











The SA Reserve Bank (SARB) is asking for input on the possibility of setting up a South African card scheme. Annah Masoga Divisional Head Policy and Regulation, in the National Payment System Department at the Reserve Bank explains how you can share your thoughts on this.



