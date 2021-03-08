Magashule urges MPs not to support process to impeach the Public Protector

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
UIF extends relief payments
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Allan Ravagaloo, director: Provincial Support, UIF
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook - Myanmar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rich Preston
Today at 10:33
Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:35
The 'Wounded'
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Supra Mahumapelo
Bongani Bongo
Today at 10:45
Pick n’ Pay Celebrates Raymond Ackermans 90th birthday with throwback recycled bags.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Ackerman
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse - retirement plans
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:05
Family Matters- Dealing with Change
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Wilma Calvert - Counselor from the Family Life Centre
Today at 11:16
International Women's Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yogaveli Nambiar
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather - NFT Tokens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Mondays Woodies Burgers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Munir Haywood
Today at 12:15
Ace tells ANC MP's to vote against PP impeachment
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natasha Mazzone
Glynnis Breytenbach - Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at Da
Today at 12:23
IPID investigates lock down brutality
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 12:40
EWN feature: Revitalizing Belville CBD
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
Rito Hlungwani to coach Stomers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 18:08
Peter Matlare
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sbusiso Nxumalo
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money - Mbhazima Shilowa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Thando Thabethe to take over the afternoon drive show on 947 Thabethe is the new host of "947 Drive with Thando", weekdays from 3pm to 7pm and Alex Caige will co-host. 8 March 2021 7:51 AM
SA sees 31 more COVID-19 deaths and 862 new cases recorded The Health Department says these fatalities in the last 24 hours have brought the death toll to 50,678. 8 March 2021 6:25 AM
Absa deputy CEO Peter Matlare succumbs to COVID-19 complications It is understood that he passed away earlier on Sunday due to COVID-19 complications. 7 March 2021 6:39 PM
View all Local
Parli refutes claims of retrenchments, says it has offered voluntary packages Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said appropriate measures would be put in place to ensure retrenchments were avoided. 7 March 2021 7:33 AM
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Gauteng government rejects implementation of e-tolls - Jacob Mamabolo The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport says the province has made a compelling argument to government to scrap the tolls. 3 March 2021 7:50 AM
View all Politics
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations' 'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show. 4 March 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa? Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. 7 March 2021 8:27 AM
Understanding the relation between food and obesity Discovery Vitality head dietician Terry Harris explains how food and exercise play a role in a person body. #WorldObesityDay 4 March 2021 3:32 PM
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
View all Sport
TikToker explaining why she wont teach her daughters about virginity goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2021 8:31 AM
The much anticipated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 March 2021 8:30 AM
I've failed, learned and grown from being desperate for solutions - Dineo Ranaka Businesswoman, presenter and entertainer is unmoved by external turbulence ... she is the Floyd Mayweather of her spirituality. 6 March 2021 9:47 AM
View all Entertainment
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa “Sharing The Sun” YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Magashule urges MPs not to support process to impeach the Public Protector

Magashule urges MPs not to support process to impeach the Public Protector

8 March 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

 

Following a report by an independent panel appointed by Parliament finding that impeachment proceedings should be instituted against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has called on MPs this week to not vote in support of the motion to remove her. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Starting the 2021 tertiary academic year

8 March 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Prof Ahmed Bawa | CEO  at Universities South Africa

 

The tertiary academy year is  off to a rocky start. While the universities of Fort Hare, Pretoria, Cape Town and Johannesburg, as well as Unisa and Wits, began registration on 1 March many students still face uncertainty about the funding of students. In addition to halting funding for some qualifications for first time student, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has yet to finalise funding approval for all first-time students. Considering these challenges, Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Universities South Africa talks about the tertiary year ahead. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: A rest day is as important as a training day

8 March 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

Fitness guru Liezel Van Der Westhuizen talks about why a rest days is just as vital as a training day. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour

5 March 2021 6:27 AM

Guest: Dave Bellairs | Event Director at The Cycle Tour

 

 

Dave Bellairs, director at Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust. explains the Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour that is on between 6 – 14 March.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FITNESS with Liezel

5 March 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

Our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel, talks about how the world-famous Cape Town Cycle Tour has adapted to the new normal in 2021

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town to host the final leg of World Rugby Sevens Series

4 March 2021 6:25 AM

Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of                     Cape Town

 

 

Cape Town to host the final leg of World Rugby Sevens Series Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town explains for the event will work. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reserve Bank mulls creation of SA-only cards to compete with Visa and Mastercard

4 March 2021 5:41 AM

Guest: Annah Masoga | Divisional Head Policy and Regulation, in the National Payment System Department at the Reserve bank. 



 

The SA Reserve Bank (SARB) is asking for input on the possibility of setting up a South African card scheme. Annah Masoga Divisional Head Policy and Regulation, in the National Payment System Department at the Reserve Bank explains how you can share your thoughts on this. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pandemic Fatigue and lockdown burnout

4 March 2021 5:35 AM

Guest: Bianca Keeley | Psychologist

Psychologist, Bianca Keely breakdown covid fatigue and how one can combat it. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FITNESS with Liezel: Test it out Thursday

4 March 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM



Fitness guru Liezel Van Der Westhuizen tests out new LiveFit range of exercise equipment available at Pick n Pay. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Home Affairs hopes to eliminate refugee status appeals backlog within 4 years

3 March 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Sally Gandar | Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor at Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town

 

Sally Gandar, Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor at Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town talks about Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's hopes to eliminate refugee status appeals backlog within 4 years. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA sees 31 more COVID-19 deaths and 862 new cases recorded

Local

Absa deputy CEO Peter Matlare succumbs to COVID-19 complications

Local

Parli refutes claims of retrenchments, says it has offered voluntary packages

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Brian Molefe gives Transnet-related evidence at Zondo inquiry

8 March 2021 9:37 AM

Authorities to continue search for Bonnievale crocs until certain all recaptured

8 March 2021 9:00 AM

Teen accused of murdering Mapula Khune to appear in court

8 March 2021 8:47 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA