Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Lunchtime workout from home

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
Trying to fit in a lunchtime workout from home? Fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen, gives you tips on how to freshen up fast before your next zoom meeting?
Guest: Altaaf Kazi | General manager for global PR and communications at SA Tourism
South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise is an online exhibition aimed at showcasing the best in travel and tourism the country has to offer. This collaboration between Google Arts & Culture and SA Tourism allows visitors from all over the world to explore SA through a collection of 500 images and videos, 55 Street Views and 20 digital stories. The exhibition is the first phase of this initiative to boost tourism recovery. Altaaf Kazi, general manager for PR and communications at SA Tourism talks about the long term collaboration and how SMMEs can get involved.
Guest: Prof Ahmed Bawa | CEO at Universities South Africa
The tertiary academy year is off to a rocky start. While the universities of Fort Hare, Pretoria, Cape Town and Johannesburg, as well as Unisa and Wits, began registration on 1 March many students still face uncertainty about the funding of students. In addition to halting funding for some qualifications for first time student, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has yet to finalise funding approval for all first-time students. Considering these challenges, Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Universities South Africa talks about the tertiary year ahead.
Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Following a report by an independent panel appointed by Parliament finding that impeachment proceedings should be instituted against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has called on MPs this week to not vote in support of the motion to remove her.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
Fitness guru Liezel Van Der Westhuizen talks about why a rest days is just as vital as a training day.
Guest: Dave Bellairs | Event Director at The Cycle Tour
Dave Bellairs, director at Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust. explains the Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour that is on between 6 – 14 March.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
Our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel, talks about how the world-famous Cape Town Cycle Tour has adapted to the new normal in 2021
Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Cape Town to host the final leg of World Rugby Sevens Series Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town explains for the event will work.
Guest: Annah Masoga | Divisional Head Policy and Regulation, in the National Payment System Department at the Reserve bank.
The SA Reserve Bank (SARB) is asking for input on the possibility of setting up a South African card scheme. Annah Masoga Divisional Head Policy and Regulation, in the National Payment System Department at the Reserve Bank explains how you can share your thoughts on this.
Guest: Bianca Keeley | Psychologist
Psychologist, Bianca Keely breakdown covid fatigue and how one can combat it.