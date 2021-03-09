Sanco ready to defend motorist's rights over reported e-toll penalisation

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Future of work in 2021
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Kristine Dahl Steidel - Vice President EUC EMEA from the Future of Work Programme
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown. 9 March 2021 8:14 PM
Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes 'It's of national concern.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Johnny Moloto of British American Tobacco SA, which commissioned the study 9 March 2021 7:20 PM
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4 The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 9 March 2021 6:36 PM
View all Local
Mbalula apologises to Dlamini-Zuma, dares Mkhwebane for calling her 'hired gun' Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he will keep Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's name 'out of political battles and commentary'. 9 March 2021 5:44 PM
'It will be sick and stupid for ANC to split for aligning with own resolutions' ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele says former president Jacob Zuma's problems cannot be solved outside the legal system. 9 March 2021 11:39 AM
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom. 8 March 2021 7:46 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to buy local again to get economy moving Ramaphosa said government plans to increase local procurement even further over the next five years. 9 March 2021 12:38 PM
Leadership: Playing offensive or defensive Absa Group's Managing Director Transactional Banking African Regional Operations Thabo Makoko has a clear message to stakeholders. 9 March 2021 12:30 PM
View all Business
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa? Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. 7 March 2021 8:27 AM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
View all Sport
Woman gets dumped by vegan partner for eating chicken nuggets Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Penguin escaping jaws of killer whales by hopping onto boat goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2021 8:23 AM
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Sanco ready to defend motorist's rights over reported e-toll penalisation

Sanco ready to defend motorist's rights over reported e-toll penalisation

9 March 2021 6:22 AM

Guest: Chris  Malematja | Gauteng Provincial `Chairperson at South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco)

 

The South African National Civic Organization (SANCO) in Gauteng province on Monday warned national roads agency SANRAL against reported plans to punish motorists who are not paying controversial e-tolls by blocking them from renewing annual vehicle licences. Chris Malematja is the Gauteng Provincial Chairperson at Sanco. 

 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

The DA to get the support need for Busisiwe Mkhewebane's removal?

9 March 2021 5:42 AM

Guest: Natasha Mazzone  | Parliamentary Chief Whip at DA

 

 

Last week the independent panel's tasked with an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office found that there was prima face evidence of sustained incompetence and misconduct. Parliament's MPs now have to decide whether to hold a formal inquiry by a two-thirds majority vote. It's the DA intention to lobby support for her removal.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: South Africa, An Explorer’s Paradise

9 March 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Altaaf Kazi  | General manager for global PR  and communications  at SA Tourism

 

South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise is an online exhibition aimed at showcasing the best in travel and tourism the country has to offer. This collaboration between Google Arts & Culture and SA Tourism allows visitors from all over the world to explore SA through a collection of 500 images and videos, 55 Street Views and 20 digital stories. The exhibition is the first phase of this initiative to boost tourism recovery. Altaaf Kazi, general manager for PR and communications at SA Tourism talks about the long term collaboration and how SMMEs can get involved.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Lunchtime workout from home

9 March 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

Trying to fit in a lunchtime workout from home? Fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen, gives you tips on how to freshen up fast before your next zoom meeting?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Starting the 2021 tertiary academic year

8 March 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Prof Ahmed Bawa | CEO  at Universities South Africa

 

The tertiary academy year is  off to a rocky start. While the universities of Fort Hare, Pretoria, Cape Town and Johannesburg, as well as Unisa and Wits, began registration on 1 March many students still face uncertainty about the funding of students. In addition to halting funding for some qualifications for first time student, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has yet to finalise funding approval for all first-time students. Considering these challenges, Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Universities South Africa talks about the tertiary year ahead. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Magashule urges MPs not to support process to impeach the Public Protector

8 March 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

 

Following a report by an independent panel appointed by Parliament finding that impeachment proceedings should be instituted against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has called on MPs this week to not vote in support of the motion to remove her. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: A rest day is as important as a training day

8 March 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

Fitness guru Liezel Van Der Westhuizen talks about why a rest days is just as vital as a training day. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour

5 March 2021 6:27 AM

Guest: Dave Bellairs | Event Director at The Cycle Tour

 

 

Dave Bellairs, director at Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust. explains the Virtual Cape Town Cycle Tour that is on between 6 – 14 March.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FITNESS with Liezel

5 March 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

Our resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel, talks about how the world-famous Cape Town Cycle Tour has adapted to the new normal in 2021

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town to host the final leg of World Rugby Sevens Series

4 March 2021 6:25 AM

Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of                     Cape Town

 

 

Cape Town to host the final leg of World Rugby Sevens Series Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town explains for the event will work. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mbalula apologises to Dlamini-Zuma, dares Mkhwebane for calling her 'hired gun'

Politics

'It will be sick and stupid for ANC to split for aligning with own resolutions'

Politics

We have registered 96% of the students - Wits University

Local

EWN Highlights

Gungubele left discomfited by Magashule communicating ANC's position on Zuma

9 March 2021 8:22 PM

COVID-19 worsening already alarming rate of violence against women: WHO

9 March 2021 7:21 PM

Spain extends ban on UK, Brazil, South Africa arrivals

9 March 2021 7:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA