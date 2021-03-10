Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Keeping fit while traveling

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
702 FYI
Today at 10:35
The benefits of volunteering for young people
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams
125
Today at 10:45
Tackling fake qualifications
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Saritha Beni
125
Today at 11:05
Knysna Speed Festival (Simola Hillclimb) goes online.
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Biological Clock
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mpume Zenda OB Gynae Sexologist
125
Today at 11:32
Esports growth in Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nick Holden
125
Today at 11:45
TownshipTech Pitch Competition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Carrie Leaver
125
Today at 12:07
Weather warning issued by SAWS
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Annette Botha - Meteorologist at eNCA
125
Today at 12:10
TRANSNET AND SIU LAUNCH REVIEW APPLICATION ON 1 064 LOCOMOTIVE TRANSACTION
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago
125
Today at 12:15
New mobile business help desk to be launched
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 12:23
DCS reviews its Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy for correctional centres & remand detention facilities.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
125
Today at 12:27
State Capture: More Transnet-related evidence from Brian Molefe/ Writing off of historical debt 'not on the cards' - SAUS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 12:37
Transnet Group briefed Scopa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
125
Today at 12:40
Tech Talk: Licensing spectrum officially on ice as Icasa heads to court
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
125
Today at 12:45
New International Survey (incl South Africa) - Public Support Innovative Approaches to Reducing Smoking Rates
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rishaad Hajee - Head of Corporate Communications at Phillip Morris South Africa
125
Today at 12:52
Should you ditch plastic and get a virtual bank card?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shafeeka Anthony - Marketing manager at Just Money
125
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
125
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 18:09
MTN results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CEO at MTN Group
125
Today at 18:20
zoom Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The house Rupert Murdoch built
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Klaus Eckstein, CEO of Bayer South Africa.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Klaus Eckstein. - CEO at Bayer South Africa
125
