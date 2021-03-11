Wits shooting: Did police follow protocol when dispersing the crowd of protestors?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Predicting surge in Covid via sewers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Angela Mathee - Acting Director Of Health And at Medical Research Council
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker
Today at 10:33
Cape Towns own Lanseria to be built by SA billionaire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Hersov
Nick Ferguson
Today at 11:05
International day of Awesomeness with Futurist Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:45
TownshipTech Pitch Competition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Carrie Leaver
Today at 12:27
Wits launches first-ever African philanthropy & resource mobilisation postgraduate diploma
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
Arrive Alive Easter campaign
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
DCS reviews its Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy for correctional centres & remand detention facilities.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:50
AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa
Today at 19:08
Levingers Dry Cleaners navigating the global pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Yadhir Mooloo - CEO of Levingers Dry Cleaners
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about" Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index. 10 March 2021 8:11 PM
Is it justifiable for IPPS to pay surcharge fees? PowerX CEO Thembani Bukula says if independent producers are going to use their network then they are entitled to charge a fee. 10 March 2021 5:32 PM
View all Local
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4 The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 9 March 2021 6:36 PM
Mbalula apologises to Dlamini-Zuma, dares Mkhwebane for calling her 'hired gun' Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he will keep Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's name 'out of political battles and commentary'. 9 March 2021 5:44 PM
View all Politics
Rupert Murdoch's multinational media empire at 90 How one of the most powerful media owners in the last century built his company 10 March 2021 7:15 PM
MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy Despite huge growth during the pandemic, the MTN Group is not paying a dividend. CEO Ralph Mupita explains why on The Money Show. 10 March 2021 6:51 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Business
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown. 9 March 2021 8:14 PM
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa? Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. 7 March 2021 8:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
View all Sport
Treasury orders National Arts Council to disperse more than R250-million Council member Tshepo Mashiane gives details of how much has been paid so far and how much they still need to pay. 10 March 2021 5:22 PM
[WATCH] 'I wish I was dead,' -Grandma's shocking birthday wish goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Piers Morgan reflects on his storming off Good Morning Britain for good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Wits shooting: Did police follow protocol when dispersing the crowd of protestors?

Wits shooting: Did police follow protocol when dispersing the crowd of protestors?

11 March 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

 

A man was shot dead on Wednesday morning near Wits University. It is alleged that he died after police fired rubber bullets at Wits University’s protesting students at the Braamfontein campus. An IPID investigators have been deployed to determine if this was a police shooting. Eldred de Klerk speaks about police protocol when dispersing protestors and if it was followed in this instance.   


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Nelson Mandela Bay's water crisis, five combined dam levels sit at 16%

10 March 2021 5:38 AM

Guest: Mthubanzi Mniki | Spokesperson  at Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality

 

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality continues to face one of the harshest droughts, with all five combined dam levels sitting at 16%. However, the Eastern Cape has not yet been declared a drought disaster area by Premier Oscar Mabuyane. A previous declaration has lapsed.
Mthubanzi Mniki is the spokesperson for Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan municipality.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Side hustle your way through to financial freedom

10 March 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Tsungai  Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion                 Advocate 

 

An additional stream of income can be a financial safety-blanket that help you weather the storm of whatever life throws at you. A great way to cover yourself would be to start your own side hustle. This would not only be a great way to earn extra income but it can also be the key to making ends meet, or even breaking free from your day job. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Keeping fit while traveling

10 March 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sanco ready to defend motorist's rights over reported e-toll penalisation

9 March 2021 6:22 AM

Guest: Chris  Malematja | Gauteng Provincial `Chairperson at South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco)

 

The South African National Civic Organization (SANCO) in Gauteng province on Monday warned national roads agency SANRAL against reported plans to punish motorists who are not paying controversial e-tolls by blocking them from renewing annual vehicle licences. Chris Malematja is the Gauteng Provincial Chairperson at Sanco. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The DA to get the support need for Busisiwe Mkhewebane's removal?

9 March 2021 5:42 AM

Guest: Natasha Mazzone  | Parliamentary Chief Whip at DA

 

 

Last week the independent panel's tasked with an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office found that there was prima face evidence of sustained incompetence and misconduct. Parliament's MPs now have to decide whether to hold a formal inquiry by a two-thirds majority vote. It's the DA intention to lobby support for her removal.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: South Africa, An Explorer’s Paradise

9 March 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Altaaf Kazi  | General manager for global PR  and communications  at SA Tourism

 

South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise is an online exhibition aimed at showcasing the best in travel and tourism the country has to offer. This collaboration between Google Arts & Culture and SA Tourism allows visitors from all over the world to explore SA through a collection of 500 images and videos, 55 Street Views and 20 digital stories. The exhibition is the first phase of this initiative to boost tourism recovery. Altaaf Kazi, general manager for PR and communications at SA Tourism talks about the long term collaboration and how SMMEs can get involved.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Lunchtime workout from home

9 March 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

Trying to fit in a lunchtime workout from home? Fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen, gives you tips on how to freshen up fast before your next zoom meeting?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Starting the 2021 tertiary academic year

8 March 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Prof Ahmed Bawa | CEO  at Universities South Africa

 

The tertiary academy year is  off to a rocky start. While the universities of Fort Hare, Pretoria, Cape Town and Johannesburg, as well as Unisa and Wits, began registration on 1 March many students still face uncertainty about the funding of students. In addition to halting funding for some qualifications for first time student, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has yet to finalise funding approval for all first-time students. Considering these challenges, Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Universities South Africa talks about the tertiary year ahead. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Magashule urges MPs not to support process to impeach the Public Protector

8 March 2021 5:26 AM

Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

 

Following a report by an independent panel appointed by Parliament finding that impeachment proceedings should be instituted against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has called on MPs this week to not vote in support of the motion to remove her. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Wits Protest: 'Police wanted to kill us and have succeeded as a man has died'

Local

Eskom to implement load shedding from Wednesday 5pm to Friday 11pm

Local

Mapisa-Nqakula: The devil is in SANDF sexual assault penalties for perpetrators

Local

EWN Highlights

Senegal president calls for day of mourning after unrest

11 March 2021 5:54 AM

Publicity surrounding George Floyd case a challenge for jury selection

11 March 2021 5:45 AM

Ten key moments in the pandemic

11 March 2021 5:41 AM

