Wits shooting: Did police follow protocol when dispersing the crowd of protestors?

Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
A man was shot dead on Wednesday morning near Wits University. It is alleged that he died after police fired rubber bullets at Wits University’s protesting students at the Braamfontein campus. An IPID investigators have been deployed to determine if this was a police shooting. Eldred de Klerk speaks about police protocol when dispersing protestors and if it was followed in this instance.
Guest: Mthubanzi Mniki | Spokesperson at Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality continues to face one of the harshest droughts, with all five combined dam levels sitting at 16%. However, the Eastern Cape has not yet been declared a drought disaster area by Premier Oscar Mabuyane. A previous declaration has lapsed.
Guest: Tsungai Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate
An additional stream of income can be a financial safety-blanket that help you weather the storm of whatever life throws at you. A great way to cover yourself would be to start your own side hustle. This would not only be a great way to earn extra income but it can also be the key to making ends meet, or even breaking free from your day job.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
Guest: Chris Malematja | Gauteng Provincial `Chairperson at South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco)
The South African National Civic Organization (SANCO) in Gauteng province on Monday warned national roads agency SANRAL against reported plans to punish motorists who are not paying controversial e-tolls by blocking them from renewing annual vehicle licences. Chris Malematja is the Gauteng Provincial Chairperson at Sanco.
Guest: Natasha Mazzone | Parliamentary Chief Whip at DA
Last week the independent panel's tasked with an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office found that there was prima face evidence of sustained incompetence and misconduct. Parliament's MPs now have to decide whether to hold a formal inquiry by a two-thirds majority vote. It's the DA intention to lobby support for her removal.
Guest: Altaaf Kazi | General manager for global PR and communications at SA Tourism
South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise is an online exhibition aimed at showcasing the best in travel and tourism the country has to offer. This collaboration between Google Arts & Culture and SA Tourism allows visitors from all over the world to explore SA through a collection of 500 images and videos, 55 Street Views and 20 digital stories. The exhibition is the first phase of this initiative to boost tourism recovery. Altaaf Kazi, general manager for PR and communications at SA Tourism talks about the long term collaboration and how SMMEs can get involved.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
Trying to fit in a lunchtime workout from home? Fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen, gives you tips on how to freshen up fast before your next zoom meeting?
Guest: Prof Ahmed Bawa | CEO at Universities South Africa
The tertiary academy year is off to a rocky start. While the universities of Fort Hare, Pretoria, Cape Town and Johannesburg, as well as Unisa and Wits, began registration on 1 March many students still face uncertainty about the funding of students. In addition to halting funding for some qualifications for first time student, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has yet to finalise funding approval for all first-time students. Considering these challenges, Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Universities South Africa talks about the tertiary year ahead.
Guest: Ongama Mtimka | Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Following a report by an independent panel appointed by Parliament finding that impeachment proceedings should be instituted against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has called on MPs this week to not vote in support of the motion to remove her.