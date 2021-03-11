Prasa launches People’s Responsibility to Protect Project (PR2P) to protect infrastructure

Guest: Tsungai Masendeke | Certified Financial Planner, Financial Literacy and Inclusion Advocate







An additional stream of income can be a financial safety-blanket that help you weather the storm of whatever life throws at you. A great way to cover yourself would be to start your own side hustle. This would not only be a great way to earn extra income but it can also be the key to making ends meet, or even breaking free from your day job.

