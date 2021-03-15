Property: Understanding proposed changes to the Sectional Title Act

Guest: Rodger Foster | CEO and MD at SA Airlink







Although much of the blame for dozens of countries banning travellers from South Africa has been placed on the prevalence of the 501Y.V2 variant, poor control measures on PCR testing maybe a cause for greater concern. SAA Airlink CEO, Rodger Foster, believes more measure should be put in to place to prevent the prevalence of fraudulent PCR test result certificates.









arrow_forward