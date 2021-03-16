Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Unusual Tips on getting better sleep

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:46
Tony Leon about his new book Future Tense
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
Today at 18:13
Shoprite grows market share and eases push for Africa expansion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Energy regulator delaying licensing of solar panels
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charl Gous - CEO at ACES Africa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus - Top trades in Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lourens Harmse - Head of Africa Trading at RMB
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Social media campaign raises over R610,000 to help students Creative communications agency owner Sibu Mabena explains how the #R10GoesALongWay campaign was started. 16 March 2021 5:37 PM
Everyone loses if young people don't have access to education - Feenix CEO CEO of Feenix Leana de Beer says government and the private sector need to work together to address the fees issue. 16 March 2021 5:10 PM
[WARNING] It is risky not to wear a seat belt Training Director at MasterDrive Derek Kirby says it is the duty of the driver to ensure everyone is wearing a seat belt. 16 March 2021 3:54 PM
Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be... 16 March 2021 2:41 PM
ANC instructs Parly caucus to support motion for Mkhwebane inquiry Insiders have told Eyewitness News that party chair Gwede Mantashe and Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile made an announcement and t... 16 March 2021 2:13 PM
Court hears why EFF wants CR17 campaign records unsealed News24 journalist Alex Mitchley unpacks on the case that is currently being heard in the Pretoria High Court. 16 March 2021 12:45 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 15 March 2021 7:25 PM
Mr Price buys Yuppiechef for R460 million in cold, hard cash The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter, a Portfolio Manager at Vestact. 15 March 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:35 AM
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran. 11 March 2021 7:23 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
We always think of how a song is gonna affect someone's day - Neon Dreams Award-winning Canadian duo are topping the charts in South Africa with their hit single 'Life Without Fantasies'. 16 March 2021 2:27 PM
Waitress quitting on spot after anti-masker refused to wear mask goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2021 8:26 AM
Anele has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 15 March 2021 2:43 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa's treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa's energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they're not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Unusual Tips on getting better sleep

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Unusual Tips on getting better sleep

16 March 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

 

Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen shares some of the most unusual tips, when it comes to falling asleep, and how to get a good night's rest. Tune in for the best sleep tips to help you feel refreshed, so you can take your day on!


Oscar nominations 2021, includes My Octopus Teacher

16 March 2021 6:33 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie Critic

 

 

The nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced in Los Angeles on Monday. It's also the most diverse Oscars ever, with nine of the 20 acting nominees from ethnic minority backgrounds. And two women were nominated for best director - the first time more than one woman has been shortlisted for that prize in the awards' 93-year history. South African film My Octopus Teacher directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed got a nomination in the Documentary Feature category too. 

Mkhwebane competence report before parliament today

16 March 2021 5:32 AM

Guest: Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

 

The National Assembly will on Tuesday decide whether to adopt the report of the independent panel that found prima facie evidence of incompetence against Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane. If the report is accepted, Parliament will set up a special ad hoc committee that will conduct a hearing and recommend appropriate actions. EWN Parliamentary Correspondent, Gaye Davis, details today's proceedings.  

Travel & Tourism: Repurposed hotel bed sheets providing school shirts for CT learners

16 March 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Danolene Johanessen | Founder at Royal Kidz |

 

Through a collaboration with Marriott International and non-profit organisation Royal Kidz about 320 children at Klipheuwel Primary school in Durbanville received new school shirts, jackets, shoes and socks most of which was made from repurposed hotel bed sheets. Marriott International and Royal Kidz have been working together over the past 18 months, handing over a total of 3 000 similar donations to date to schools in under-served communities. Danolene Johanessen is the  founder at Royal Kidz. 

Thousands of learners still unplaced in the WC province

15 March 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape                             Education Department

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) revealed during a briefing to the standing committee on Education in the Western Cape legislature last week, that there were more than 6 500 unplaced learners as of March 8. Bronagh Hammond, director of communications at the Western Cape Education Department, discusses why so many students are still not placed. 

Property: Understanding proposed changes to the Sectional Title Act

15 March 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Auren Freitas dos Santos | Director  at The Community Schemes Advisory Inc

 

Parliament’s portfolio committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development called for written comment on the Sectional Titles Amendment Bill. The bill introduces a number of additional regulations which largely relate to the management and development of schemes including extensions and common property. Auren Freitas dos Santos is the director of The Community Schemes Advisory Inc. 

Importance of sleep in fitness

15 March 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

Monday Motivation: rejuvenate your week with better sleep 

Sunday is the start of International sleep week which highlights the importance of sleep quality and overall health. Joni Peddie who has just written a Sleep ebook titled: Are you in sleep debt ? ‘Budget your sleep’ like you you budget your money. 

New free-to-air satellite TV service will add 18 more channels to DStv and Openview

12 March 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Thinus Ferreira | Independent Television critic 

 

DStv and Openview subscribers will have an additional 18 channels added in May for the perusing enjoyment. PremiumFree TV, a new free-to-air TV service will carry a range of content from sports, movies, telenovelas, kids content, factual content, drama series, gospel, comedy and reality programming.  Thinues Ferreria shares more details on this offering. 

Fraudulent PCR test results potentially damaging SA travel too

12 March 2021 5:36 AM

Guest: Rodger Foster | CEO and MD at SA Airlink

 

Although much of the blame for dozens of countries banning travellers from South Africa has been placed on the prevalence of the 501Y.V2 variant, poor control measures on PCR testing maybe a cause for greater concern. SAA Airlink CEO, Rodger Foster, believes more measure should be put in to place to prevent the prevalence of fraudulent PCR test result certificates. 



 

Prasa launches People’s Responsibility to Protect Project (PR2P) to protect infrastructure

11 March 2021 6:17 AM

Guest: Leonard Ramatlakane | Board Chairperson  at Prasa

 

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) has enlisted and trained community members as volunteers tasked with protecting its infrastructure in a newly launched programme, the People’s Responsibility to Protect Project (PR2P). The project kicked off in the Western Cape but will eventually be rolled out nationwide. it's budgeted to employ over 5,000 people nationally.

 

Social media campaign raises over R610,000 to help students

Local

Court hears why EFF wants CR17 campaign records unsealed

Politics

ANC instructs Parly caucus to support motion for Mkhwebane inquiry

Politics Local

Power cuts reduced to stage one but extended to Saturday - Eskom
16 March 2021 5:41 PM

16 March 2021 5:41 PM

Modise reveals request to suspend Parly debate on inquiry into Mkhwebane
16 March 2021 5:24 PM

16 March 2021 5:24 PM

Pfizer vaccine ready for distribution as SAHPRA approves emergency use
16 March 2021 5:01 PM

16 March 2021 5:01 PM

