Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Unusual Tips on getting better sleep

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |
Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen shares some of the most unusual tips, when it comes to falling asleep, and how to get a good night's rest. Tune in for the best sleep tips to help you feel refreshed, so you can take your day on!
Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie Critic
The nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced in Los Angeles on Monday. It's also the most diverse Oscars ever, with nine of the 20 acting nominees from ethnic minority backgrounds. And two women were nominated for best director - the first time more than one woman has been shortlisted for that prize in the awards' 93-year history. South African film My Octopus Teacher directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed got a nomination in the Documentary Feature category too.
Guest: Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
The National Assembly will on Tuesday decide whether to adopt the report of the independent panel that found prima facie evidence of incompetence against Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane. If the report is accepted, Parliament will set up a special ad hoc committee that will conduct a hearing and recommend appropriate actions. EWN Parliamentary Correspondent, Gaye Davis, details today's proceedings.
Guest: Danolene Johanessen | Founder at Royal Kidz |
Through a collaboration with Marriott International and non-profit organisation Royal Kidz about 320 children at Klipheuwel Primary school in Durbanville received new school shirts, jackets, shoes and socks most of which was made from repurposed hotel bed sheets. Marriott International and Royal Kidz have been working together over the past 18 months, handing over a total of 3 000 similar donations to date to schools in under-served communities. Danolene Johanessen is the founder at Royal Kidz.
Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Western Cape Education Department (WCED) revealed during a briefing to the standing committee on Education in the Western Cape legislature last week, that there were more than 6 500 unplaced learners as of March 8. Bronagh Hammond, director of communications at the Western Cape Education Department, discusses why so many students are still not placed.
Guest: Auren Freitas dos Santos | Director at The Community Schemes Advisory Inc
Parliament’s portfolio committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development called for written comment on the Sectional Titles Amendment Bill. The bill introduces a number of additional regulations which largely relate to the management and development of schemes including extensions and common property. Auren Freitas dos Santos is the director of The Community Schemes Advisory Inc.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
Monday Motivation: rejuvenate your week with better sleep
Sunday is the start of International sleep week which highlights the importance of sleep quality and overall health. Joni Peddie who has just written a Sleep ebook titled: Are you in sleep debt ? ‘Budget your sleep’ like you you budget your money.
Guest: Thinus Ferreira | Independent Television critic
DStv and Openview subscribers will have an additional 18 channels added in May for the perusing enjoyment. PremiumFree TV, a new free-to-air TV service will carry a range of content from sports, movies, telenovelas, kids content, factual content, drama series, gospel, comedy and reality programming. Thinues Ferreria shares more details on this offering.
Guest: Rodger Foster | CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Although much of the blame for dozens of countries banning travellers from South Africa has been placed on the prevalence of the 501Y.V2 variant, poor control measures on PCR testing maybe a cause for greater concern. SAA Airlink CEO, Rodger Foster, believes more measure should be put in to place to prevent the prevalence of fraudulent PCR test result certificates.
Guest: Leonard Ramatlakane | Board Chairperson at Prasa
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) has enlisted and trained community members as volunteers tasked with protecting its infrastructure in a newly launched programme, the People’s Responsibility to Protect Project (PR2P). The project kicked off in the Western Cape but will eventually be rolled out nationwide. it's budgeted to employ over 5,000 people nationally.