Oscar nominations 2021, includes My Octopus Teacher

Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie Critic











The nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced in Los Angeles on Monday. It's also the most diverse Oscars ever, with nine of the 20 acting nominees from ethnic minority backgrounds. And two women were nominated for best director - the first time more than one woman has been shortlisted for that prize in the awards' 93-year history. South African film My Octopus Teacher directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed got a nomination in the Documentary Feature category too.