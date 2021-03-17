Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:10
Top things to do this weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Damien Terblanche - Founder at Lotus Bookstore
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's Surgery: Deep Vein Thrombosis
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Alwyn Uys
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Alwyn Uys
Today at 07:40
Wellness: Mental health in children
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
David Rosenstein
Today at 08:10
The survival of the arts
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Fahiem Stellenboom - Marketing Manager at Baxter Theatre Centre
Marlene Le Roux - Director: Cultural Development at Artscape
Today at 08:40
Virtual Cape Town Pride 2021
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Matthew van As - Festival Director at Cape Town Pride
Today at 09:10
Siv Ngesi on breaking barriers
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 09:45
Music with New Hero
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Keaton Carelse
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Finance: Ensuring that you don't outlive your life savings

Finance: Ensuring that you don't outlive your life savings

17 March 2021 5:13 AM

Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Certified Financial Planner at SugarCreak Wealth

 

It's possible that you could live for another 30 years after you retire. How do you ensure that you will live out your golden years without having to worry about finances? The earlier you start planning for your retirement, the better. Certified Financial Planner, Gerald Mwandiambira, talks about the steps to take to build a solid retirement plan.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Just Jazz at Gallery Momo

19 March 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Sisonke Xonti | Saxophonist and the Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner for Jazz

 

For three nights Just Jazz will be live at Gallery MOMO over Human Rights weekend. It will be a mesmerising exploration of sounds by bands led by Mandla Mlangeni, Sisonke Xonti and Yonela Mnana as they play in the presence of Percy Ndithembile's exhibition at Gallery MOMO, titled "Transcendence and Transfiguring".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's third Covid-19 wave could hit earlier than expected

19 March 2021 5:58 AM

Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever | Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

 

With the upcoming long weekends, April school holidays and religious events, people are likely to gather and this could lead to further spread of covid-19. Professor Alex van den Heever, chair of social security systems administration and management studies at Wits University, suggests this could push South Africa's third Covid-19 wave up on the calendar, arriving sooner than initially expected. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Climbing club takes education from classroom to mountain ranges for disadvantaged youths

19 March 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Monde Sitole | Founder at Monde Sitole Foundation

The Monde Sitole Foundation is taking the mentoring and education of disadvantaged youths out of the classroom and out into mountain ranges. One of their exciting chapters is climbing clubs currently active in Phillipi, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha which has 900 young men from troubled backgrounds currently using extreme sports and mountaineering as an outlet. Founder, Monde Sitole, speaks about the their latest expedition, "Here I am" where they hope to take on three peaks in three continents.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are South Africa's roads the most dangerous in the world?

18 March 2021 6:09 AM

Guest: Howard Dembovsky | Chairman at Justice Project SA

 

According to a new study by Zutobi, South Africa, has the most dangerous roads in the world. Their analysis factored in criteria such as the number of road deaths as well as maximum speed limits and the number of people who wear a seatbelt, to calculate a score out of 10. South Africa fared the worst here, with an overall score of just 3.23 out of 10. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Higher Education Transformation Network, Solutions to SA's higher education funding crisis

18 March 2021 5:37 AM

Guest: Orapeleng Matshediso | Deputy-Executive Director at Higher Education Transformation Network

 

Supporting the demands made by the South African Union of Students (SAUS) and other students organisations addressing funding within the higher education sector. The Higher Education Transformation Network (HETN) has come up with proposals on how government and the private sector could help solve the higher education funding crisis. Mr Orapeleng Matshediso, is the Deputy-Executive Director at HETN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Practically ways to cut back on your sugar intake

18 March 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Hayley Daries | Registered Dietitian

 

Reducing sugar is important to good health. Registered Dietitian, Hayley Daries talks about ways you can realistically cut back on your sugar intake if giving it up altogether seems nearly impossible.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TRY IT OUT: BED TIME YOGA

18 March 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

 Liezel van der Westhuizen, South Africa's resident fitness enthusiast, tries out various forms of sleep stretches to help you reach rest easier. Tune in to learn about the workout she tried before bedtime and why it rocks!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Salga responds to report on state of affairs of Gauteng municipalities

17 March 2021 5:51 AM

Guest: Thembi Nkadimeng | President at South African Local Government Association (Salga)

 

Gauteng COGTA MEC Lebogang Maile released a report of the inquiry into the state of affairs of several Gauteng municipalities.The committee was appointed in 2019 to look into the province's 11 municipalities based on financial governance, institutional capability and service delivery. South African Local Government Association (Salga) president Thembi Nkadimeng highlights some of the issues raised by the report. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Should you be working-out before bedtime?

17 March 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

Should you be working-out before bedtime? There are exercises you can do before bedtime, to ensure that you have a good night's sleep - did you know? Well, resident fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen delivers the best workout breakdowns, for simple exercises, to better get you that quality rest at bedtime. Tune in!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

