Salga responds to report on state of affairs of Gauteng municipalities

Guest: Thembi Nkadimeng | President at South African Local Government Association (Salga)
Gauteng COGTA MEC Lebogang Maile released a report of the inquiry into the state of affairs of several Gauteng municipalities.The committee was appointed in 2019 to look into the province’s 11 municipalities based on financial governance, institutional capability and service delivery. South African Local Government Association (Salga) president Thembi Nkadimeng highlights some of the issues raised by the report.
Guest: Sisonke Xonti | Saxophonist and the Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner for Jazz
For three nights Just Jazz will be live at Gallery MOMO over Human Rights weekend. It will be a mesmerising exploration of sounds by bands led by Mandla Mlangeni, Sisonke Xonti and Yonela Mnana as they play in the presence of Percy Ndithembile's exhibition at Gallery MOMO, titled "Transcendence and Transfiguring".
Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever | Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
With the upcoming long weekends, April school holidays and religious events, people are likely to gather and this could lead to further spread of covid-19. Professor Alex van den Heever, chair of social security systems administration and management studies at Wits University, suggests this could push South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave up on the calendar, arriving sooner than initially expected.
Guest: Monde Sitole | Founder at Monde Sitole Foundation
The Monde Sitole Foundation is taking the mentoring and education of disadvantaged youths out of the classroom and out into mountain ranges. One of their exciting chapters is climbing clubs currently active in Phillipi, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha which has 900 young men from troubled backgrounds currently using extreme sports and mountaineering as an outlet. Founder, Monde Sitole, speaks about the their latest expedition, "Here I am" where they hope to take on three peaks in three continents.
Guest: Howard Dembovsky | Chairman at Justice Project SA
According to a new study by Zutobi, South Africa, has the most dangerous roads in the world. Their analysis factored in criteria such as the number of road deaths as well as maximum speed limits and the number of people who wear a seatbelt, to calculate a score out of 10. South Africa fared the worst here, with an overall score of just 3.23 out of 10.
Guest: Orapeleng Matshediso | Deputy-Executive Director at Higher Education Transformation Network
Supporting the demands made by the South African Union of Students (SAUS) and other students organisations addressing funding within the higher education sector. The Higher Education Transformation Network (HETN) has come up with proposals on how government and the private sector could help solve the higher education funding crisis. Mr Orapeleng Matshediso, is the Deputy-Executive Director at HETN
Guest: Hayley Daries | Registered Dietitian
Reducing sugar is important to good health. Registered Dietitian, Hayley Daries talks about ways you can realistically cut back on your sugar intake if giving it up altogether seems nearly impossible.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
Liezel van der Westhuizen, South Africa's resident fitness enthusiast, tries out various forms of sleep stretches to help you reach rest easier. Tune in to learn about the workout she tried before bedtime and why it rocks!
Guest: Gerald Mwandiambira | Certified Financial Planner at SugarCreak Wealth
It’s possible that you could live for another 30 years after you retire. How do you ensure that you will live out your golden years without having to worry about finances? The earlier you start planning for your retirement, the better. Certified Financial Planner, Gerald Mwandiambira, talks about the steps to take to build a solid retirement plan.
