Survey shows ignorance about big moments in South Africa’s history

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Open Lines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:15
Human Rights Commission sees increase in complaints
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tseliso Thipinyane, CEO of the SAHRC
Today at 10:33
Jan vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 10:35
BlindSA and SECTION27 call on government to respect the human rights of people who are blind or visually impaired by reforming Copyright Act
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Christo de Klerk
Today at 10:45
Department of labour probing Kraaifontein farmer for overcharging farmworkers for electricity since 2017
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Collette Solomon
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-#Imstaying………..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:05
What is a relocation dispute?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Shando Theron - Senior Partner at Theron Inc Attorneys
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 11:45
Lets talk garbage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Choles
Today at 12:37
Illicit trade of San rock art
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
REPLAY: Murder in Paris the Dulcie September story
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 14:50
Music with Lee Cole
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lee Cole
Today at 18:08
employees returning to work post-covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Golding - Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still Human
Today at 19:19
Zoom Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
Today at 19:33
Zoom Other People’s Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor News24. Author: "Balance of Power: Ramaphosa & the Future of South Africa".
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA records 1,051 COVID-19 infections and 29 more people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 52, 111 since the beginning of the pandemic. 22 March 2021 6:21 AM
More Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses land in SA The aircraft carrying the consignment from Switzerland touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning. 21 March 2021 7:50 AM
SA records 1,378 COVID-19 infections and 41 people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 52, 082. 21 March 2021 6:32 AM
View all Local
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership. 19 March 2021 8:22 AM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Politics
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corru... 19 March 2021 12:38 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
No is a full sentence, incredible advice from Olsen twins to sister goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2021 8:39 AM
[WATCH] Elephant charges at man who took his daughter inside enclosure at zoo Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2021 8:36 AM
[WATCH] What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 March 2021 8:10 AM
View all Entertainment
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Survey shows ignorance about big moments in South Africa’s history

Survey shows ignorance about big moments in South Africa’s history

22 March 2021 7:02 AM

Guest:

Dr Steven Gordon | Senior research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council

 


To explore the patterns of collective memory in the country, the Human Sciences Research Council designed questions for inclusion in its annual round of the South African Social Attitudes Survey. The survey, conducted between March 2020 and February 2021, consisted of 2,844 respondents older than 15.

The results suggest that basic public awareness of key historical events in the country is low. 

 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

NAC begins paying stimulus

22 March 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Dr Sipho Sithole | NAC Council Member

 

A series of sit-ins at the National Arts Council seems to be yielding some positive results. The National Arts Council says it has so far paid over R37,7-million to creatives. It is promising to make more payments. Dr Sipho Sithole is NAC Council Member.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Tax-efficient way to build wealth through property

22 March 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Gareth Collier | Director at Crue Invest

 

Building wealth through property is certainly one of the most tried and tested method. Like all investments, however, there are certain advantages and disadvantages in how you structure your portfolio. Gareth Collier, Director at Crue Invest looks at the tax structures around property including acquiring property through personal ownership, a trust, or via a company.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Just Jazz at Gallery Momo

19 March 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Sisonke Xonti | Saxophonist and the Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner for                Jazz

 

For three nights Just Jazz will be live at Gallery MOMO over Human Rights weekend. It will be a mesmerising exploration of sounds by bands led by Mandla Mlangeni, Sisonke Xonti and Yonela Mnana as they play in the presence of Percy Ndithembile's exhibition at Gallery MOMO, titled "Transcendence and Transfiguring".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave could hit earlier than expected

19 March 2021 5:58 AM

Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever | Chair in the field of Social Security Systems                                 Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

 

With the upcoming long weekends, April school holidays and religious events, people are likely to gather and this could lead to further spread of covid-19. Professor Alex van den Heever, chair of social security systems administration and management studies at Wits University, suggests this could push South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave up on the calendar, arriving sooner than initially expected. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Climbing club takes education from classroom to mountain ranges for disadvantaged youths

19 March 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Monde Sitole | Founder  at Monde Sitole Foundation

The Monde Sitole Foundation is taking the mentoring and education of disadvantaged youths out of the classroom and out into mountain ranges. One of their exciting chapters is climbing clubs currently active in Phillipi, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha which has 900 young men from troubled backgrounds currently using extreme sports and mountaineering as an outlet. Founder, Monde Sitole, speaks about the their latest expedition, "Here I am" where they hope to take on three peaks in three continents.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are South Africa’s roads the most dangerous in the world?

18 March 2021 6:09 AM

Guest: Howard Dembovsky | Chairman at Justice Project SA

 

According to a new study by Zutobi, South Africa, has the most dangerous roads in the world. Their analysis factored in criteria such as the number of road deaths as well as maximum speed limits and the number of people who wear a seatbelt, to calculate a score out of 10. South Africa fared the worst here, with an overall score of just 3.23 out of 10. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Higher Education Transformation Network, Solutions to SA’s higher education funding crisis

18 March 2021 5:37 AM

Guest: Orapeleng  Matshediso | Deputy-Executive Director at Higher Education                                Transformation Network

 

Supporting the demands made by the South African Union of Students (SAUS) and other students organisations addressing funding within the higher education sector. The Higher Education Transformation Network (HETN) has come up with proposals on how government and the private sector could help solve the higher education funding crisis. Mr Orapeleng Matshediso, is the Deputy-Executive Director at HETN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Practically ways to cut back on your sugar intake

18 March 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Hayley  Daries  | Registered Dietitian

 

Reducing sugar is important to good health. Registered Dietitian, Hayley Daries talks about ways you can realistically cut back on your sugar intake if giving it up altogether seems nearly impossible.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TRY IT OUT: BED TIME YOGA

18 March 2021 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

 Liezel van der Westhuizen, South Africa's resident fitness enthusiast, tries out various forms of sleep stretches to help you reach rest easier. Tune in to learn about the workout she tried before bedtime and why it rocks!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA records 1,051 COVID-19 infections and 29 more people succumb to virus

Local

Auditors to probe licensing centres to tackle corruption 'here and now' - MEC

Local

More Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses land in SA

Local

EWN Highlights

Republic of Congo opposition candidate Kolelas dies of COVID-19

22 March 2021 8:45 AM

SAHRC calls on SAPS to come up with better ways of controlling protesters

22 March 2021 7:45 AM

29 more COVID deaths push SA’s toll to 52,111

22 March 2021 7:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA