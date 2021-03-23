How SA's covid-19 experience has unintentionally prepared us for NHI

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
The Series - Money Management (Money and Kids)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger - Author of Manage Your Money Like a Fucking Grownup.
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Kids off to varsity? Let Go and Let Grow
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nikki Bush - Creative Parenting Expert at ...
Today at 14:35
The Car Feature - The Simola Hill Climb goes virtual
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Ian Shrosbree
Today at 14:50
Music with Mark Haze
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mark Haze
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zandile Gumede matter moves to high court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:16
FEDHASA concerned about the 3rd wave impact on hospitality
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Today at 15:20
Steinhoff claimants sue Reserve Bank
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 15:20
Table View residents call on CoCT to install pollution nets
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Garth Johnson - Table View resident - started the petition
Today at 15:40
Tokyo Olympics –is it happening and how are our athletes doing in prep?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 15:50
Healthcare workers leaving SA for greener pastures
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Marisa Jacobs, Managing Director of Xpatweb
Today at 15:50
Stellenbosch University announces that the ban of alcohol consumption on campus remains
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alistair Seymour - Journalist with Matie Media
Today at 16:05
The latest Covid-19 number in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
My Home Town: Klerksdorp
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dries Venter, Owner of Handy Hands
Today at 16:20
Recapping todays Zondo action
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Eyewitness News
Today at 16:40
Legal black farmers evicted by Government
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rosalie Kingwill, Research associate and land expert at University of the Western Cape
Today at 16:55
SA Tourism on country-wide tour to encourage SMME's to survive and re-ignite their businesses during COVID
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andile Khumalo - CEO of KhumaloCo
Today at 17:05
Moving Parliament to Pretoria?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis - Member of the South African Parliament representing the Democratic Alliance
Today at 17:20
What your email style says about you
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sarah Buitendach, contributing Editor for the Financial Mail
Today at 17:20
Update on the roads: Early morning protests closed parts of the R300 and N2
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Coleman - Spokesperson at City Of Cape Town Traffic Department
Today at 17:45
Stellenbosch study shows children with TB desperately need continued care
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen du Preez - Prof at Desmond Tutu TB Centre Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:13
ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5% and revenue jumps 8%. It also resumes dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Old Mutual annual earnings take a 75% nose dive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Investment fees how they work and what to look out for.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
We need government political will to fast-track basic income grant - Black Sash National advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayke says her organisation is calling on the government to implement the grant. 23 March 2021 12:56 PM
Joel Netshitenzhe to Ace Magashule: You stick out like a sore thumb Netshitenzhe, who wrote an opinion piece in the 'Daily Maverick' in his personal capacity, warns that Magashule’s faction - known... 23 March 2021 12:37 PM
Wits SRC raises R4-million, will prioritise those from rural areas and townships Wits student representative council president Mpendulo Mfeka explains how they will distribute the money to students. 23 March 2021 12:13 PM
View all Local
Zandile Gumede & co-accused face 2,786 counts as case moves to High Court The accused - who include private entities and municipal officials - allegedly colluded in a waste collection tender amounting to... 23 March 2021 11:21 AM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
AfriForum applies to cross-examine Ramphosa at Zondo Inquiry on ANC cadre policy The group said that President Cyril Ramaphosa headed the cadre deployment committee from 2013 and 2016 therefore he should answer... 22 March 2021 1:27 PM
View all Politics
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corru... 19 March 2021 12:38 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
Sivuyile 'Siv’ Ngesi has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 23 March 2021 1:05 PM
Where is the money? Artists ask Minister Mthethwa and the National Arts Council Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma says the president must intervene and Minister Nathi Mthethwa must go. 22 March 2021 3:05 PM
No is a full sentence, incredible advice from Olsen twins to sister goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2021 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
How SA's covid-19 experience has unintentionally prepared us for NHI

How SA's covid-19 experience has unintentionally prepared us for NHI

23 March 2021 5:56 AM

Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Independent Health Consultant 

 

The Covid-19 pandemic has provided an unexpected opportunity to test some of the mechanisms behind the proposed National Health Insurance system. Reflecting on the year gone by and in the face of anticipated third wave, Dr Nicholas Crisp, discusses the health systems response to the pandemic and how it has made way for the preparation of universal health coverage.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Policy on inclusionary housing can not be a no one-size-fits-all solution

23 March 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Rashiq Fataar | Director at Future Cities

 

Inclusionary housing is a critical and intensely debated issue. However, stakeholders are realising, after some failed attempts, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Rashiq Fataar, founder of independent think-tank Future Cape Town, talks about what is needed for a inclusionary housing scheme to succeed.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: Survival through a third wave unlikely for the hospitality sector

23 March 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Rosemary Anderson | Chairperson at FEDHASA

 

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA) has raised concerns over a potential third wave of the coronavirus, saying it is unlikely that the hospitality industry will survive due to the negative financial impact of the pandemic. Rosemary Anderson is the FEDHASA chairperson. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: TIP TUESDAY: UNUSUAL WAYS TO KEEP FITNESS GEAR & WORKOUT EQUIPMENT TIDY

23 March 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

 

If you're running out of storage space, or just want more neatness with your fitness, our resident Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to deliver all the tips you need to create storage calm.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Survey shows ignorance about big moments in South Africa’s history

22 March 2021 7:02 AM

Guest:

Dr Steven Gordon | Senior research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council

 


To explore the patterns of collective memory in the country, the Human Sciences Research Council designed questions for inclusion in its annual round of the South African Social Attitudes Survey. The survey, conducted between March 2020 and February 2021, consisted of 2,844 respondents older than 15.

The results suggest that basic public awareness of key historical events in the country is low. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NAC begins paying stimulus

22 March 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Dr Sipho Sithole | NAC Council Member

 

A series of sit-ins at the National Arts Council seems to be yielding some positive results. The National Arts Council says it has so far paid over R37,7-million to creatives. It is promising to make more payments. Dr Sipho Sithole is NAC Council Member.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Tax-efficient way to build wealth through property

22 March 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Gareth Collier | Director at Crue Invest

 

Building wealth through property is certainly one of the most tried and tested method. Like all investments, however, there are certain advantages and disadvantages in how you structure your portfolio. Gareth Collier, Director at Crue Invest looks at the tax structures around property including acquiring property through personal ownership, a trust, or via a company.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Just Jazz at Gallery Momo

19 March 2021 6:07 AM

Guest: Sisonke Xonti | Saxophonist and the Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner for                Jazz

 

For three nights Just Jazz will be live at Gallery MOMO over Human Rights weekend. It will be a mesmerising exploration of sounds by bands led by Mandla Mlangeni, Sisonke Xonti and Yonela Mnana as they play in the presence of Percy Ndithembile's exhibition at Gallery MOMO, titled "Transcendence and Transfiguring".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave could hit earlier than expected

19 March 2021 5:58 AM

Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever | Chair in the field of Social Security Systems                                 Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

 

With the upcoming long weekends, April school holidays and religious events, people are likely to gather and this could lead to further spread of covid-19. Professor Alex van den Heever, chair of social security systems administration and management studies at Wits University, suggests this could push South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave up on the calendar, arriving sooner than initially expected. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Climbing club takes education from classroom to mountain ranges for disadvantaged youths

19 March 2021 5:08 AM

Guest: Monde Sitole | Founder  at Monde Sitole Foundation

The Monde Sitole Foundation is taking the mentoring and education of disadvantaged youths out of the classroom and out into mountain ranges. One of their exciting chapters is climbing clubs currently active in Phillipi, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha which has 900 young men from troubled backgrounds currently using extreme sports and mountaineering as an outlet. Founder, Monde Sitole, speaks about the their latest expedition, "Here I am" where they hope to take on three peaks in three continents.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

