Finance: Money Smart Week South Africa 2021

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:40
Wesgro outlines global economic priorities for Cape Town and the Western Cape in 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Janine Botha
Janine Botha
Today at 10:05
Joel Netshitenzhe splits an already divided ANC
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Enoch Godongwana, ANC head of economic transformation
Andile Lungisa - Nelson Mandela Bay former Councillor
Today at 10:20
LOOKING AT FOOD FRANCHISING OPTIONS THROUGH A NEW, AFFORDABLE AND MOBILE LENS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marcel Strauss
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves - Paul Roux Coiffeur
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roux
Today at 10:35
Understanding the politics of Ubuntu in South Africa
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Ndumiso Dladla - Lecturer in Philosophy at UNISA
Today at 10:45
SA gaming explodes despite high cost of data
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Edwards
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Maternal health and pregnancy complications
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Meshack Mbokota - Specialist Gynecologist and Obstetrician
Today at 11:05
Ryan Stramrood
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ryan Stramrood
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission- Garlic & Ginger Report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:07
SAPS internal corruption probe arrests 72nd suspect
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Newham
Today at 12:10
Maritime crisis: Suez Canal blocked
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anneke Whelan - Commercial Litigation expert with Maritime Law expertise at Anneke Whelan Attorneys
Today at 12:23
Lions tour back on
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mark Alexander - President at SARU
Today at 12:27
MSF describes scenes in Cabo Del Gado
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonathan Whittall,Doctors Without Borders Director of Analysis
Today at 12:37
Extreme flooding in Australia
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
SA now the market of Afghan-made meth
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jason Eligh - Senior expert at Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GITOC)
Today at 12:45
Covid brings unlikely peace in Kensington
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brian Williams
Today at 12:52
The dangers of social media financial advice
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nomi Bodlani - Head of strategic markets at Allan Gray
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
One year into lockdown: Impact of COVID-19 lockdown on young mothers Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque reflects on how mothers were forced to give their babies up for adoption during lockdown. 24 March 2021 9:25 AM
SA records 510 COVID-19 infections and 55 more people die from virus The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the national death toll up to 52,251. 24 March 2021 6:33 AM
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
View all Local
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas. 23 March 2021 6:59 PM
We need government political will to fast-track basic income grant - Black Sash National advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayke says her organisation is calling on the government to implement the grant. 23 March 2021 12:56 PM
Joel Netshitenzhe to Ace Magashule: You stick out like a sore thumb Netshitenzhe, who wrote an opinion piece in the 'Daily Maverick' in his personal capacity, warns that Magashule’s faction - known... 23 March 2021 12:37 PM
View all Politics
Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients New customers will be lured with highly competitive monthly fees. Do your checks, especially with insurance, urges Wendy Knowler.... 23 March 2021 8:00 PM
Old Mutual paid out R13 billion in life claims in 2020, 1.5 times the norm Despite a total loss of R5.72 billion, Old Mutual has declared a final dividend. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson. 23 March 2021 7:38 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
View all Business
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man caught on camera stealing a pot plant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 March 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Fisherman casts his rod to save kid stuck on ice goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 March 2021 8:24 AM
Sivuyile 'Siv’ Ngesi has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 23 March 2021 1:05 PM
View all Entertainment
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
View all Africa
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Finance: Money Smart Week South Africa 2021

Finance: Money Smart Week South Africa 2021

24 March 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Alicia  Moses  | Content Specialist  at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

 

Money Smart Week South Africa (MSWSA), an initiative of the National Consumer Financial Education Committee (NCFEC), is a financial literacy campaign aimed at motivating and empowering South Africans to become more educated about their finances. MSWSA this year is taking place between 22 and 28 March 2021. Alicia Moses is a Content Specialist at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Would AstraZeneca be useful in the vaccination of high risk individuals?

24 March 2021 6:09 AM

Guest: Thomas Scriba | Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director  at South               African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)

 

 

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that his department has concluded its deal with the African Union to purchase the one million doses of the vaccines. The vaccine rollout was suspended after the results of a small study showed that the vaccine had limited efficacy against the dominant coronavirus. Despite this criticism against the national government question why the vaccine is not being prioritised for high risk individuals instead. Vaccinologist, Dr Thomas Scriba discusses whether use of AstraZeneca for high rise individuals is a good idea.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The expanding role of the community health workers during the pandemic

24 March 2021 5:41 AM

Guest: Professor  Uta Lehmann | Director  at University of the Western Cape School of                    Public Health

 

 

The COVID-19 pandemic has helped renew respect for community health workers (CHWs) both within the healthcare sector and the communities they serve. Despite this they continue to fight for their rights. Prof Uta Lehmann, director for UWC's School of Public Health, discusses the expanding tasks that community health workers have been drawn into since the dawn of the pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WORKOUT WEDNESDAY March, Shuffle, and Grapevine to the Beat With This 2,000-Step, Fat-Burning Walking Workout

24 March 2021 5:16 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

You ever just want to bring your fitness regime back to basics? Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen tells us more about the workout that everybody should be doing daily, that is as simple as putting one foot in front of the other.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Policy on inclusionary housing can not be a no one-size-fits-all solution

23 March 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Rashiq Fataar | Director at Future Cities

 

Inclusionary housing is a critical and intensely debated issue. However, stakeholders are realising, after some failed attempts, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Rashiq Fataar, founder of independent think-tank Future Cape Town, talks about what is needed for a inclusionary housing scheme to succeed.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How SA's covid-19 experience has unintentionally prepared us for NHI

23 March 2021 5:56 AM

Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Independent Health Consultant 

 

The Covid-19 pandemic has provided an unexpected opportunity to test some of the mechanisms behind the proposed National Health Insurance system. Reflecting on the year gone by and in the face of anticipated third wave, Dr Nicholas Crisp, discusses the health systems response to the pandemic and how it has made way for the preparation of universal health coverage.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: Survival through a third wave unlikely for the hospitality sector

23 March 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Rosemary Anderson | Chairperson at FEDHASA

 

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA) has raised concerns over a potential third wave of the coronavirus, saying it is unlikely that the hospitality industry will survive due to the negative financial impact of the pandemic. Rosemary Anderson is the FEDHASA chairperson. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: TIP TUESDAY: UNUSUAL WAYS TO KEEP FITNESS GEAR & WORKOUT EQUIPMENT TIDY

23 March 2021 4:59 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

 

If you're running out of storage space, or just want more neatness with your fitness, our resident Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to deliver all the tips you need to create storage calm.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Survey shows ignorance about big moments in South Africa’s history

22 March 2021 7:02 AM

Guest:

Dr Steven Gordon | Senior research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council

 


To explore the patterns of collective memory in the country, the Human Sciences Research Council designed questions for inclusion in its annual round of the South African Social Attitudes Survey. The survey, conducted between March 2020 and February 2021, consisted of 2,844 respondents older than 15.

The results suggest that basic public awareness of key historical events in the country is low. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NAC begins paying stimulus

22 March 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Dr Sipho Sithole | NAC Council Member

 

A series of sit-ins at the National Arts Council seems to be yielding some positive results. The National Arts Council says it has so far paid over R37,7-million to creatives. It is promising to make more payments. Dr Sipho Sithole is NAC Council Member.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

One year into lockdown: Impact of COVID-19 lockdown on young mothers

Local

SA records 510 COVID-19 infections and 55 more people die from virus

Local

Shabir Madhi: Our vaccine programme has been largely disappointing

Local

EWN Highlights

Women empowerment: Swartland farmer on a mission to inspire other females

24 March 2021 9:00 AM

Biden calls for assault weapon ban after Colorado shooting

24 March 2021 8:09 AM

Five dead in stampede while mourning Tanzania's Magufuli

24 March 2021 7:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA