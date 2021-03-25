Have we succeed at population wide behavioural change?

Guest: Dr Anam Nyembezi | Behavioural Medicine Specialist and a Senior Lecturer in the School of Public Health at University of the Western Cape







To lower the spread and number of infections a collective, population-wide behavioural change was required across the country. Upon reflection of year into the pandemic, Behavioural Medicine Specialist. Dr Anam Nyembezi, discusses what some of the success in achieving the change required have been and following a year of being inundated with covid regulations, he suggests what more can be done to keep these messages of crucial concern to all.