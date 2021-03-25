Commission heads to ConCourt for Zuma contempt of court hearing

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:46
INTERVIEW: CALLS FOR TIGHTER RESTRICTIONS
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Grindstone opens up applications for the next 20 high growth tech scale-up Entrepreneurs.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Will Green
Mvelo Hlophe
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Sandile Zungu
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Sandile Zungu - President at Black Business Council
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
#SaveYourFaves
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Hansen
Today at 10:45
Michelle the Travelling Doctor
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-Earth Hour and the Club of Rome
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- Personal trainers
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:32
The Pandemic & the culture of giving
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Neptal Khoza
Today at 11:45
Faircape Dairies launch
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
louis Loubser
Today at 12:07
Zuma to appear at Concourt for contempt hearing by Zondo commission
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:15
SANDU threatens legal action
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Advocate Pikkie Greef - National Sectary at South African Defence Force Un
Pikkie Greeff
Today at 12:23
SANDF responds to legal threats
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siphiwe Dlamini - Head Of Communications at Department Of Defence
Today at 12:45
Tyson-Holyfield fight set to go ahead in May - Boxing analyst weighs in
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Peter Leopeng
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Latest Local
SA records 1,048 COVID-19 and 121 people succumb to virus The Health Department says the fatalities push the death toll to 52,372 since the beginning of the pandemic. 25 March 2021 6:32 AM
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19 In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge. 24 March 2021 8:32 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
View all Local
Zondo Commission to ask ConCourt to find Zuma in contempt of court Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says everyone needs to abide by the laws of the Constitution. 25 March 2021 7:59 AM
SANDF's use of force contributed to Collins Khosa death - Brother-in-law Brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango relays how the family is coping since the Khosa's death last year. 24 March 2021 1:13 PM
Ramaphosa to appear before the State Capture Inquiry in April - Presidency The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the commission on April 22, 23, 28 and 29, 2021. 24 March 2021 12:13 PM
View all Politics
Inflation drops below Reserve Bank target on the eve of interest rate decision It's the slowest inflation in 8 months but key price increases are looming. No interest rate cut, predicts economist Kevin Lings. 24 March 2021 7:52 PM
How unicorns turn into donkeys It is a good cautionary tale that just because something may sound good, does not make it good. 24 March 2021 7:15 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
View all Business
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
Bitter company pays man his last paycheck in grease covered pennies Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Man sending love and being kind to strangers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Man caught on camera stealing a pot plant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 March 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Commission heads to ConCourt for Zuma contempt of court hearing

Commission heads to ConCourt for Zuma contempt of court hearing

25 March 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Specialist Counsel

 

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) will on Thursday, 25 March hear an application for former president Jacob Zuma to be jailed for two years if he is found guilty of contempt of court. Zuma was given until 8 March to file his replying affidavit. He has however made no submissions to the court.

 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Have we succeed at population wide behavioural change?

25 March 2021 5:41 AM

Guest: Dr Anam  Nyembezi | Behavioural Medicine Specialist and a Senior Lecturer in the              School of Public Health at University of the Western Cape

 

To lower the spread and number of infections a collective, population-wide behavioural change was required across the country. Upon reflection of year into the pandemic, Behavioural Medicine Specialist.  Dr Anam Nyembezi, discusses what some of the success in achieving the change required have been and following a year of being inundated with covid regulations, he suggests what more can be done to keep these messages of crucial concern to all. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: What has been the impact of the pandemic on frontline workers mental health

25 March 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Dr Antoinette Miric | Psychiatrist and co-ordinator  at Healthcare Workers Care                       Network (HWCN)

 

The year on the frontlines has had an untold impact on the wellbeing and mental health of healthcare workers In an effort to somewhat alleviate that pressure a number of psychologists and psychiatrist came together to create the Healthcare Workers Care Network (HWCN). With over 500 volunteers, this nationwide support network offers all healthcare workers across the public and private sectors free support, resources, training and psycho-education. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: New Fitness Product, and why even Victoria Beckham is loving this brand!

25 March 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

If you are on the lookout for activewear that can work with your fitness routine and day-to-day lifestyle, tune in to our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen reviewing Reebok's hottest offering, and why.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Would AstraZeneca be useful in the vaccination of high risk individuals?

24 March 2021 6:09 AM

Guest: Thomas Scriba | Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director  at South               African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)

 

 

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that his department has concluded its deal with the African Union to purchase the one million doses of the vaccines. The vaccine rollout was suspended after the results of a small study showed that the vaccine had limited efficacy against the dominant coronavirus. Despite this criticism against the national government question why the vaccine is not being prioritised for high risk individuals instead. Vaccinologist, Dr Thomas Scriba discusses whether use of AstraZeneca for high rise individuals is a good idea.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The expanding role of the community health workers during the pandemic

24 March 2021 5:41 AM

Guest: Professor  Uta Lehmann | Director  at University of the Western Cape School of                    Public Health

 

 

The COVID-19 pandemic has helped renew respect for community health workers (CHWs) both within the healthcare sector and the communities they serve. Despite this they continue to fight for their rights. Prof Uta Lehmann, director for UWC's School of Public Health, discusses the expanding tasks that community health workers have been drawn into since the dawn of the pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Money Smart Week South Africa 2021

24 March 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Alicia  Moses  | Content Specialist  at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

 

Money Smart Week South Africa (MSWSA), an initiative of the National Consumer Financial Education Committee (NCFEC), is a financial literacy campaign aimed at motivating and empowering South Africans to become more educated about their finances. MSWSA this year is taking place between 22 and 28 March 2021. Alicia Moses is a Content Specialist at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WORKOUT WEDNESDAY March, Shuffle, and Grapevine to the Beat With This 2,000-Step, Fat-Burning Walking Workout

24 March 2021 5:16 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

You ever just want to bring your fitness regime back to basics? Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen tells us more about the workout that everybody should be doing daily, that is as simple as putting one foot in front of the other.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Policy on inclusionary housing can not be a no one-size-fits-all solution

23 March 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Rashiq Fataar | Director at Future Cities

 

Inclusionary housing is a critical and intensely debated issue. However, stakeholders are realising, after some failed attempts, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Rashiq Fataar, founder of independent think-tank Future Cape Town, talks about what is needed for a inclusionary housing scheme to succeed.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How SA's covid-19 experience has unintentionally prepared us for NHI

23 March 2021 5:56 AM

Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp | Independent Health Consultant 

 

The Covid-19 pandemic has provided an unexpected opportunity to test some of the mechanisms behind the proposed National Health Insurance system. Reflecting on the year gone by and in the face of anticipated third wave, Dr Nicholas Crisp, discusses the health systems response to the pandemic and how it has made way for the preparation of universal health coverage.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zondo Commission to ask ConCourt to find Zuma in contempt of court

Politics

If ANC cannot correct its ways people must look for alternatives - Godongwana

Local

Remembering treating Gauteng's first COVID-19 patient

Local

Economist: Latest CPI figure reflects actual prices

25 March 2021 8:24 AM

AU plans to vaccinate 60% of its citizens by the end of the year

25 March 2021 7:21 AM

SAA flight deployed to get J&J vaccines almost stalled mid-air, BRPs confirm

25 March 2021 6:40 AM

