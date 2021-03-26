The positive effect alcohol bans had on health services

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:50
EASTERN CAPE HEALTH IN SHAMBLES: OPEN LETTER TO HEALTH MINISTER
Guests
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 07:15
SOLIDARITY FUND TO BOOST COUNTRY'S VACCINE EFFORTS
Guests
Guests
Tandi Nzimande
Today at 08:15
702 WEEKLY FAVOUR: LITTLE EDEN CEO WHEELCHAIR CHALLENGE
Guests
Guests
XELDA ROHRBECK, LITTLE EDEN CEO
Today at 08:45
AFRICA FRIDAYS: NIGERIA
Guests
Guests
Crystal Orderson, Africa Correspondent
Latest Local
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced that the interest rates will remain as they are, which means the na... 25 March 2021 3:41 PM
View all Local
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission’s contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma. 25 March 2021 2:15 PM
Mkhwebane’s perjury case postponed to June She made a brief appearance before the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Thursday morning where the NPA asked for more time to delibera... 25 March 2021 10:51 AM
View all Politics
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19 In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge. 24 March 2021 8:32 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
Inflation drops below Reserve Bank target on the eve of interest rate decision It's the slowest inflation in 8 months but key price increases are looming. No interest rate cut, predicts economist Kevin Lings. 24 March 2021 7:52 PM
View all Business
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes. 25 March 2021 9:29 AM
Bitter company pays man his last paycheck in grease covered pennies Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Man sending love and being kind to strangers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2021 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
The positive effect alcohol bans had on health services

The positive effect alcohol bans had on health services

26 March 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Professor Steve Reid | Head of the Directorate of Primary Health Care at University               of Cape Town

 

It was a year ago that South Africa imposed an alcohol ban in response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 27, then lifted it on June 1. It was a consider a necessary silver bullet to reducing congestion in the health sector as a direct correlation had been drawn between alcohol abuse and an increase in trauma cases. Two more alcohol bans would be implemented in the course of the year. This had devastating effects on the liquor trade sector and hospitality & tourism sector. But did it have the required positive effect on the public health sector, a study by UCT seems to suggest so.  


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

What to expect from the upcoming ANC NEC meeting

26 March 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast | ‎Political analyst

 

The African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) is expected to discuss the upcoming local government elections, higher education challenges and in its own internal strife as it meets this weekend. Political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast discusses expectations for the virtual meeting set to take place from Friday until Sunday



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TAI CHI – AN ANCIENT FORM OF MARTIAL ART

26 March 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

If you are looking for gentle physical exercise flowing around your own pace, then tune in this week as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel chats Tai Chi, and how you can stretch out with this ancient Chinese workout, towards great health benefits.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Commission heads to ConCourt for Zuma contempt of court hearing

25 March 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Specialist Counsel

 

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) will on Thursday, 25 March hear an application for former president Jacob Zuma to be jailed for two years if he is found guilty of contempt of court. Zuma was given until 8 March to file his replying affidavit. He has however made no submissions to the court.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Have we succeed at population wide behavioural change?

25 March 2021 5:41 AM

Guest: Dr Anam  Nyembezi | Behavioural Medicine Specialist and a Senior Lecturer in the              School of Public Health at University of the Western Cape

 

To lower the spread and number of infections a collective, population-wide behavioural change was required across the country. Upon reflection of year into the pandemic, Behavioural Medicine Specialist.  Dr Anam Nyembezi, discusses what some of the success in achieving the change required have been and following a year of being inundated with covid regulations, he suggests what more can be done to keep these messages of crucial concern to all. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: What has been the impact of the pandemic on frontline workers mental health

25 March 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Dr Antoinette Miric | Psychiatrist and co-ordinator  at Healthcare Workers Care                       Network (HWCN)

 

The year on the frontlines has had an untold impact on the wellbeing and mental health of healthcare workers In an effort to somewhat alleviate that pressure a number of psychologists and psychiatrist came together to create the Healthcare Workers Care Network (HWCN). With over 500 volunteers, this nationwide support network offers all healthcare workers across the public and private sectors free support, resources, training and psycho-education. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: New Fitness Product, and why even Victoria Beckham is loving this brand!

25 March 2021 5:02 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

If you are on the lookout for activewear that can work with your fitness routine and day-to-day lifestyle, tune in to our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen reviewing Reebok's hottest offering, and why.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Would AstraZeneca be useful in the vaccination of high risk individuals?

24 March 2021 6:09 AM

Guest: Thomas Scriba | Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director  at South               African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)

 

 

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that his department has concluded its deal with the African Union to purchase the one million doses of the vaccines. The vaccine rollout was suspended after the results of a small study showed that the vaccine had limited efficacy against the dominant coronavirus. Despite this criticism against the national government question why the vaccine is not being prioritised for high risk individuals instead. Vaccinologist, Dr Thomas Scriba discusses whether use of AstraZeneca for high rise individuals is a good idea.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The expanding role of the community health workers during the pandemic

24 March 2021 5:41 AM

Guest: Professor  Uta Lehmann | Director  at University of the Western Cape School of                    Public Health

 

 

The COVID-19 pandemic has helped renew respect for community health workers (CHWs) both within the healthcare sector and the communities they serve. Despite this they continue to fight for their rights. Prof Uta Lehmann, director for UWC's School of Public Health, discusses the expanding tasks that community health workers have been drawn into since the dawn of the pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Money Smart Week South Africa 2021

24 March 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: Alicia  Moses  | Content Specialist  at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

 

Money Smart Week South Africa (MSWSA), an initiative of the National Consumer Financial Education Committee (NCFEC), is a financial literacy campaign aimed at motivating and empowering South Africans to become more educated about their finances. MSWSA this year is taking place between 22 and 28 March 2021. Alicia Moses is a Content Specialist at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Council of Churches worried by talk of alert level changes

Local

Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

Business Local

Salim Abdool Karim steps down as co-chair of COVID advisory committee

Local

EWN Highlights

US workers enticed with bonuses, time off to get COVID-19 vaccine

26 March 2021 5:42 AM

Firebomb attack at Suu Kyi's party headquarters in Myanmar

26 March 2021 5:36 AM

COVID-19: 163 more deaths and 1,554 new cases recorded in SA

26 March 2021 5:30 AM

