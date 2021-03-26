What to expect from the upcoming ANC NEC meeting

Guest: Professor Steve Reid | Head of the Directorate of Primary Health Care at University of Cape Town







It was a year ago that South Africa imposed an alcohol ban in response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 27, then lifted it on June 1. It was a consider a necessary silver bullet to reducing congestion in the health sector as a direct correlation had been drawn between alcohol abuse and an increase in trauma cases. Two more alcohol bans would be implemented in the course of the year. This had devastating effects on the liquor trade sector and hospitality & tourism sector. But did it have the required positive effect on the public health sector, a study by UCT seems to suggest so.

