Property: Avoiding ‘double-commissions’ when buying a home

Guest: Gerhard Kotzé | MD at RealNet estate agency group
Buyers and investors are increasingly turning to estate agents directly and paying them a fee to go out and find suitable properties. Homeowners and sellers need to understand that any agent who introduces a buyer in these circumstances is actually working for that buyer. Gerhard Kotzé, managing director at RealNet estate agency group talks about avoiding a double commission in these situations.
Guest: Professor Alex Welte | Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
The beginnings of the third wave of COVID-19 are starting to show a slight uptick in overall numbers of new cases and test positivity rates maybe pointing to a resurgence of the virus just before our Easter holidays. Prof Alex Welte, research professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis gives an analysis of the data so far and discusses avenues for mitigating against the third wave.
Guest: Peter Fabricius | Foreign Affairs Journalist
South Africans are believed to have been killed on Friday when jihadist insurgents reportedly overran a hotel in the coastal town of Palma in Northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province. Peter Fabricius gives more details to these latest developments.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM
South Africa's beloved fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to make you feel better about missing those workouts - she's done it too! Find out why you're actually doing alright, and if need be: ways you can get back in that fitness zone.
Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast | Political analyst
The African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) is expected to discuss the upcoming local government elections, higher education challenges and in its own internal strife as it meets this weekend. Political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast discusses expectations for the virtual meeting set to take place from Friday until Sunday
Guest: Professor Steve Reid | Head of the Directorate of Primary Health Care at University of Cape Town
It was a year ago that South Africa imposed an alcohol ban in response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 27, then lifted it on June 1. It was a consider a necessary silver bullet to reducing congestion in the health sector as a direct correlation had been drawn between alcohol abuse and an increase in trauma cases. Two more alcohol bans would be implemented in the course of the year. This had devastating effects on the liquor trade sector and hospitality & tourism sector. But did it have the required positive effect on the public health sector, a study by UCT seems to suggest so.
If you are looking for gentle physical exercise flowing around your own pace, then tune in this week as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel chats Tai Chi, and how you can stretch out with this ancient Chinese workout, towards great health benefits.
Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Specialist Counsel
The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) will on Thursday, 25 March hear an application for former president Jacob Zuma to be jailed for two years if he is found guilty of contempt of court. Zuma was given until 8 March to file his replying affidavit. He has however made no submissions to the court.
Guest: Dr Anam Nyembezi | Behavioural Medicine Specialist and a Senior Lecturer in the School of Public Health at University of the Western Cape
To lower the spread and number of infections a collective, population-wide behavioural change was required across the country. Upon reflection of year into the pandemic, Behavioural Medicine Specialist. Dr Anam Nyembezi, discusses what some of the success in achieving the change required have been and following a year of being inundated with covid regulations, he suggests what more can be done to keep these messages of crucial concern to all.
Guest: Dr Antoinette Miric | Psychiatrist and co-ordinator at Healthcare Workers Care Network (HWCN)
The year on the frontlines has had an untold impact on the wellbeing and mental health of healthcare workers In an effort to somewhat alleviate that pressure a number of psychologists and psychiatrist came together to create the Healthcare Workers Care Network (HWCN). With over 500 volunteers, this nationwide support network offers all healthcare workers across the public and private sectors free support, resources, training and psycho-education.