Mozambique insurgency

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:45
WILL SA SEE A SURGE OF INFECTIONS OVER THE HOLIDAY SEASON?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Chair of the Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:08
The dangers of social media financial advice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nomi Bodlani - Head of strategic markets at Allan Gray
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM; Other People’s Money - Boity Thulo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Boity Thuso - Actress. TV Host. Musician. Entrepreneur
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA records 965 COVID-19 infections and 15 people succumb to virus The Health Department says the fatalities has brought the death toll to 52, 663 since the beginning of the pandemic. 29 March 2021 6:24 AM
SACC urges church-goers to avoid gatherings, festivities over Easter Church leaders have said that they are optimistic about President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to their request of keeping churches... 28 March 2021 12:58 PM
[LISTEN] Why financial literacy is crucial Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse talks about the importance of financial literacy and saving for the future. 28 March 2021 8:48 AM
View all Local
Still no decision by ANC NEC on fate of members facing criminal charges Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the ruling party's NEC meeting that was held over the weekend. 29 March 2021 7:37 AM
'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue' Advocate Modidima Mannya says the statement is disturbing as it doesn't come from an ordinary person but a former head of state. 26 March 2021 1:04 PM
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
View all Politics
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August The National Prosecuting Authority’s request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference... 26 March 2021 11:56 AM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
View all Business
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the... 27 March 2021 11:55 AM
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dog helping owner suffering from a seizure goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 March 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Bear enjoying itself in jacuzzi has couple stunned Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Benchpress exercise going horribly wrong for body builder goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:14 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Mozambique insurgency

Mozambique insurgency

29 March 2021 5:37 AM

Guest: Peter Fabricius | Foreign Affairs Journalist

 

South Africans are believed to have been killed on Friday when jihadist insurgents reportedly overran a hotel in the coastal town of Palma in Northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province. Peter Fabricius gives more details to these latest developments.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Latest on Covid numbers

29 March 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Professor Alex  Welte  | Research Professor  at South African Centre for                                 Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis

 

The beginnings of the third wave of COVID-19 are starting to show a slight uptick in overall numbers of new cases and test positivity rates maybe pointing to a resurgence of the virus just before our Easter holidays. Prof Alex Welte, research professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis gives an analysis of the data so far and discusses avenues for mitigating against the third wave.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Avoiding ‘double-commissions’ when buying a home

29 March 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Gerhard Kotzé | MD at RealNet estate agency group

 

Buyers and investors are increasingly turning to estate agents directly and paying them a fee to go out and find suitable properties. Homeowners and sellers need to understand that any agent who introduces a buyer in these circumstances is actually working for that buyer. Gerhard Kotzé, managing director at RealNet estate agency group talks about avoiding a double commission in these situations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Feeling guilty about missing a workout? Don't!

29 March 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

South Africa's beloved fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to make you feel better about missing those workouts - she's done it too! Find out why you're actually doing alright, and if need be: ways you can get back in that fitness zone.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to expect from the upcoming ANC NEC meeting

26 March 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast | ‎Political analyst

 

The African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) is expected to discuss the upcoming local government elections, higher education challenges and in its own internal strife as it meets this weekend. Political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast discusses expectations for the virtual meeting set to take place from Friday until Sunday



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The positive effect alcohol bans had on health services

26 March 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Professor Steve Reid | Head of the Directorate of Primary Health Care at University               of Cape Town

 

It was a year ago that South Africa imposed an alcohol ban in response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 27, then lifted it on June 1. It was a consider a necessary silver bullet to reducing congestion in the health sector as a direct correlation had been drawn between alcohol abuse and an increase in trauma cases. Two more alcohol bans would be implemented in the course of the year. This had devastating effects on the liquor trade sector and hospitality & tourism sector. But did it have the required positive effect on the public health sector, a study by UCT seems to suggest so.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TAI CHI – AN ANCIENT FORM OF MARTIAL ART

26 March 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

If you are looking for gentle physical exercise flowing around your own pace, then tune in this week as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel chats Tai Chi, and how you can stretch out with this ancient Chinese workout, towards great health benefits.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Commission heads to ConCourt for Zuma contempt of court hearing

25 March 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Specialist Counsel

 

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) will on Thursday, 25 March hear an application for former president Jacob Zuma to be jailed for two years if he is found guilty of contempt of court. Zuma was given until 8 March to file his replying affidavit. He has however made no submissions to the court.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Have we succeed at population wide behavioural change?

25 March 2021 5:41 AM

Guest: Dr Anam  Nyembezi | Behavioural Medicine Specialist and a Senior Lecturer in the              School of Public Health at University of the Western Cape

 

To lower the spread and number of infections a collective, population-wide behavioural change was required across the country. Upon reflection of year into the pandemic, Behavioural Medicine Specialist.  Dr Anam Nyembezi, discusses what some of the success in achieving the change required have been and following a year of being inundated with covid regulations, he suggests what more can be done to keep these messages of crucial concern to all. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: What has been the impact of the pandemic on frontline workers mental health

25 March 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Dr Antoinette Miric | Psychiatrist and co-ordinator  at Healthcare Workers Care                       Network (HWCN)

 

The year on the frontlines has had an untold impact on the wellbeing and mental health of healthcare workers In an effort to somewhat alleviate that pressure a number of psychologists and psychiatrist came together to create the Healthcare Workers Care Network (HWCN). With over 500 volunteers, this nationwide support network offers all healthcare workers across the public and private sectors free support, resources, training and psycho-education. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Still no decision by ANC NEC on fate of members facing criminal charges

Politics

SA records 965 COVID-19 infections and 15 people succumb to virus

Local

SACC urges church-goers to avoid gatherings, festivities over Easter

Local

EWN Highlights

Alcohol industry fears another booze ban for Easter, COVID-19 third wave

29 March 2021 7:55 AM

CCMA must make do with its budget allocation - Nxesi

29 March 2021 7:47 AM

SA mom recalls flight from Mozambican Islamic insurgents with body of dead son

29 March 2021 7:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA