Fitness with Liezel: Celebrate International Take a Walk in the Park Day!

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |
Need a workout where the only cost is the time you invest? Resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen tells us more about the benefits of celebrating 'Take a walk in the Park' Day...
Guest: Ofentse Mokwena | Lecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics Management at North West University
The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on Monday. This comes a week after the huge container ship got stuck. The crisis has forced companies to choose between waiting or rerouting vessels around Africa, which adds a huge fuel bill, 9,000 kilometres and over a week of travel to the trip between Asia and Europe. Transport Economist, Ofentse Mokwena discuss the economic benefits to ourregion should some vessels opt to cross our shores.
Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town is currently hosting Spar Challenge Tri-nations between Africa's top netball nations: South African, Namibia and Uganda. This opportunity for lessons that can be learnt about events run during a pandemic are not lost. This normally would be the time of year for an array of events in the City of Cape Town, Alderman JP Smith discuss loss of business incurred due to the covid-19 pandemic and what the future hosting of events hold.
Guest: Professor Alex Welte | Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
The beginnings of the third wave of COVID-19 are starting to show a slight uptick in overall numbers of new cases and test positivity rates maybe pointing to a resurgence of the virus just before our Easter holidays. Prof Alex Welte, research professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis gives an analysis of the data so far and discusses avenues for mitigating against the third wave.
Guest: Peter Fabricius | Foreign Affairs Journalist
South Africans are believed to have been killed on Friday when jihadist insurgents reportedly overran a hotel in the coastal town of Palma in Northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province. Peter Fabricius gives more details to these latest developments.
Guest: Gerhard Kotzé | MD at RealNet estate agency group
Buyers and investors are increasingly turning to estate agents directly and paying them a fee to go out and find suitable properties. Homeowners and sellers need to understand that any agent who introduces a buyer in these circumstances is actually working for that buyer. Gerhard Kotzé, managing director at RealNet estate agency group talks about avoiding a double commission in these situations.
South Africa's beloved fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to make you feel better about missing those workouts - she's done it too! Find out why you're actually doing alright, and if need be: ways you can get back in that fitness zone.
Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast | Political analyst
The African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) is expected to discuss the upcoming local government elections, higher education challenges and in its own internal strife as it meets this weekend. Political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast discusses expectations for the virtual meeting set to take place from Friday until Sunday
Guest: Professor Steve Reid | Head of the Directorate of Primary Health Care at University of Cape Town
It was a year ago that South Africa imposed an alcohol ban in response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 27, then lifted it on June 1. It was a consider a necessary silver bullet to reducing congestion in the health sector as a direct correlation had been drawn between alcohol abuse and an increase in trauma cases. Two more alcohol bans would be implemented in the course of the year. This had devastating effects on the liquor trade sector and hospitality & tourism sector. But did it have the required positive effect on the public health sector, a study by UCT seems to suggest so.
If you are looking for gentle physical exercise flowing around your own pace, then tune in this week as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel chats Tai Chi, and how you can stretch out with this ancient Chinese workout, towards great health benefits.