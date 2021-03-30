Travel & Tourism: Spar Challenge Tri-nations sparks lesson for future events hosting

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:35
IP Law and Copyright 101
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Senamiso Moyo - Attorney and IP Expert
Today at 11:05
World of Work: Office Gossip
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kirti Carr - Executive Coach and Corporate Trainer
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness: Pelvic Floor Dysfunction and Incontinence
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Josia Lebethe - Gynecologists and Obstetrician
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
SA records 548 COVID-19 infections and 47 people succumb to virus The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 52, 710. 30 March 2021 6:36 AM
Couple fight for answers after child sustains extensive burns at Alex creche With medical bills piling up, an Alexandra couple are fighting to find out how their two-year-old son ended up with severe burns o... 30 March 2021 6:18 AM
Duarte slams 'scurrilous ANC NEC members with no principles' She said this was a difficult time for the party as it dealt with a difficult issue, however, added that she was concerned about s... 29 March 2021 5:12 PM
Land expropriation without compensation – it's coming The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel. 29 March 2021 7:21 PM
ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube. 29 March 2021 6:55 PM
Still no decision by ANC NEC on fate of members facing criminal charges Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the ruling party's NEC meeting that was held over the weekend. 29 March 2021 7:37 AM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health. 29 March 2021 6:27 PM
Thulas Nxesi reflects on reconfiguring his department & COVID impact Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa reconfigured the department, which formerly only focused on labour to include employment... 29 March 2021 3:35 PM
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the... 27 March 2021 11:55 AM
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH] Man showing people how much sugar is in Creme Egg gets mixed reactions Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] New game on what's it like steering big ships goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:22 AM
Sophie Lichaba has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 29 March 2021 4:07 PM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Land expropriation without compensation – it's coming The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel. 29 March 2021 7:21 PM
ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Xolani Dube. 29 March 2021 6:55 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Travel & Tourism: Spar Challenge Tri-nations sparks lesson for future events hosting

Travel & Tourism: Spar Challenge Tri-nations sparks lesson for future events hosting

30 March 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape                     Town

 

The City of Cape Town is currently hosting Spar Challenge Tri-nations between Africa's top netball nations: South African, Namibia and Uganda. This opportunity for lessons that can be learnt about events run during a pandemic are not lost.  This normally would be the time of year for an array of events in the City of Cape Town, Alderman JP Smith discuss loss of business incurred due to the covid-19 pandemic and what the future hosting of events hold.  


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

MV Ever Given refloated but what are the costs and economic benefits of rerouting benefits around Africa

30 March 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Ofentse Mokwena | Lecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics Management at              North West University

 

The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on Monday. This comes a week after the huge container ship got stuck. The crisis has forced companies to choose between waiting or rerouting vessels around Africa, which adds a huge fuel bill, 9,000 kilometres and over a week of travel to the trip between Asia and Europe. Transport Economist, Ofentse Mokwena discuss the economic benefits to ourregion should some vessels opt to cross our shores.

Fitness with Liezel: Celebrate International Take a Walk in the Park Day!

30 March 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

 

Need a workout where the only cost is the time you invest? Resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen tells us more about the benefits of celebrating 'Take a walk in the Park' Day...

Latest on Covid numbers

29 March 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Professor Alex  Welte  | Research Professor  at South African Centre for                                 Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis

 

The beginnings of the third wave of COVID-19 are starting to show a slight uptick in overall numbers of new cases and test positivity rates maybe pointing to a resurgence of the virus just before our Easter holidays. Prof Alex Welte, research professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis gives an analysis of the data so far and discusses avenues for mitigating against the third wave.

Mozambique insurgency

29 March 2021 5:37 AM

Guest: Peter Fabricius | Foreign Affairs Journalist

 

South Africans are believed to have been killed on Friday when jihadist insurgents reportedly overran a hotel in the coastal town of Palma in Northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province. Peter Fabricius gives more details to these latest developments.

Property: Avoiding 'double-commissions' when buying a home

29 March 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Gerhard Kotzé | MD at RealNet estate agency group

 

Buyers and investors are increasingly turning to estate agents directly and paying them a fee to go out and find suitable properties. Homeowners and sellers need to understand that any agent who introduces a buyer in these circumstances is actually working for that buyer. Gerhard Kotzé, managing director at RealNet estate agency group talks about avoiding a double commission in these situations.

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Feeling guilty about missing a workout? Don't!

29 March 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

South Africa's beloved fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to make you feel better about missing those workouts - she's done it too! Find out why you're actually doing alright, and if need be: ways you can get back in that fitness zone.

What to expect from the upcoming ANC NEC meeting

26 March 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast | ‎Political analyst

 

The African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) is expected to discuss the upcoming local government elections, higher education challenges and in its own internal strife as it meets this weekend. Political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast discusses expectations for the virtual meeting set to take place from Friday until Sunday



 

The positive effect alcohol bans had on health services

26 March 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Professor Steve Reid | Head of the Directorate of Primary Health Care at University               of Cape Town

 

It was a year ago that South Africa imposed an alcohol ban in response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 27, then lifted it on June 1. It was a consider a necessary silver bullet to reducing congestion in the health sector as a direct correlation had been drawn between alcohol abuse and an increase in trauma cases. Two more alcohol bans would be implemented in the course of the year. This had devastating effects on the liquor trade sector and hospitality & tourism sector. But did it have the required positive effect on the public health sector, a study by UCT seems to suggest so  

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: TAI CHI – AN ANCIENT FORM OF MARTIAL ART

26 March 2021 5:17 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

If you are looking for gentle physical exercise flowing around your own pace, then tune in this week as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel chats Tai Chi, and how you can stretch out with this ancient Chinese workout, towards great health benefits.

Couple fight for answers after child sustains extensive burns at Alex creche

Local

Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day

Business Lifestyle

ANC NEC: Chaotic scenes as warring factions slug it out

Business Opinion Politics

SABC lets go of 621 employees as it concludes Section 189 process

30 March 2021 9:53 AM

Koko: Madonsela owes SA apology for Eskom findings while she was PP

30 March 2021 8:59 AM

Probe into PESP payouts a top priority - Mthtethwa

30 March 2021 8:21 AM

