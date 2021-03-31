Fitness with Liezel: Chair Up your Fitness Regime with this 10min Full-Body Pilates Workout

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 06:45
WIZ QUIZ
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 06:50
CHASING THE MEC FOR GAUTENG SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 07:15
CAN GOVERNMENT AVERT A THIRD WAVE OF INFECTIONS?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Professor Koleka Mlisana, Ministerial Advisory Committee Chairperson
Today at 07:40
What’s the Question with Outsurance
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 07:46
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jonathan Fairbairn
Today at 08:18
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Adam Gilchrist old
Today at 08:45
IS THE ANC'S LEGITIMACY AT STAKE?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Mondli Gungubele, ANC NEC Member
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SPARK School's 10 lessons from 12 months of Coronavirus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stacey Brewer - CEO at Spark Schools
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - how the efficiency of container cargo has started to become inefficient.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - The pyramid schemes which have piggybacked on Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
[EXPLAINER] Takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Easter address 'We continue to follow the principle that restrictions should not be more severe than is necessary to contain the spread of the vi... 30 March 2021 9:40 PM
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans' The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson. 30 March 2021 8:41 PM
Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will monitor the situation and urges South Africans to continue to act with caution. 30 March 2021 8:09 PM
View all Local
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance' The Money Show interviewed the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules. 30 March 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation at 7.30pm President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the nation on developments in SA's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 30 March 2021 5:42 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7.30pm (30 March 2021) The president will address South Africans on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 30 March 2021 3:40 PM
View all Politics
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa's Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
SA employment ticked up 0.8% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA According to the data, the total number of employed persons increased from 9.56 million to 9.64 million in the period September 20... 30 March 2021 11:56 AM
SABC lets go of 621 employees as it concludes Section 189 process It's been a battle for the SABC to conclude the process as it faced resistance from employees and worker unions since it initially... 30 March 2021 9:53 AM
View all Business
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health. 29 March 2021 6:27 PM
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the... 27 March 2021 11:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man showing people how much sugar is in Creme Egg gets mixed reactions Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] New game on what's it like steering big ships goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:22 AM
Sophie Lichaba has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 29 March 2021 4:07 PM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel. 29 March 2021 7:21 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness with Liezel: Chair Up your Fitness Regime with this 10min Full-Body Pilates Workout

Fitness with Liezel: Chair Up your Fitness Regime with this 10min Full-Body Pilates Workout

31 March 2021 5:25 AM

Guest; Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

Resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is sharing the 10-minute workout you can do while working from home, that just requires your chair for a great workout. Tune in for chairful pilates!

 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

MV Ever Given refloated but what are the costs and economic benefits of rerouting benefits around Africa

30 March 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Ofentse Mokwena | Lecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics Management at              North West University

 

The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on Monday. This comes a week after the huge container ship got stuck. The crisis has forced companies to choose between waiting or rerouting vessels around Africa, which adds a huge fuel bill, 9,000 kilometres and over a week of travel to the trip between Asia and Europe. Transport Economist, Ofentse Mokwena discuss the economic benefits to ourregion should some vessels opt to cross our shores.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: Spar Challenge Tri-nations sparks lesson for future events hosting

30 March 2021 5:27 AM

Guest: JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape                     Town

 

The City of Cape Town is currently hosting Spar Challenge Tri-nations between Africa's top netball nations: South African, Namibia and Uganda. This opportunity for lessons that can be learnt about events run during a pandemic are not lost.  This normally would be the time of year for an array of events in the City of Cape Town, Alderman JP Smith discuss loss of business incurred due to the covid-19 pandemic and what the future hosting of events hold.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Celebrate International Take a Walk in the Park Day!

30 March 2021 4:56 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

 

Need a workout where the only cost is the time you invest? Resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen tells us more about the benefits of celebrating 'Take a walk in the Park' Day...

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest on Covid numbers

29 March 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Professor Alex  Welte  | Research Professor  at South African Centre for                                 Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis

 

The beginnings of the third wave of COVID-19 are starting to show a slight uptick in overall numbers of new cases and test positivity rates maybe pointing to a resurgence of the virus just before our Easter holidays. Prof Alex Welte, research professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis gives an analysis of the data so far and discusses avenues for mitigating against the third wave.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mozambique insurgency

29 March 2021 5:37 AM

Guest: Peter Fabricius | Foreign Affairs Journalist

 

South Africans are believed to have been killed on Friday when jihadist insurgents reportedly overran a hotel in the coastal town of Palma in Northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province. Peter Fabricius gives more details to these latest developments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Avoiding ‘double-commissions’ when buying a home

29 March 2021 5:03 AM

Guest: Gerhard Kotzé | MD at RealNet estate agency group

 

Buyers and investors are increasingly turning to estate agents directly and paying them a fee to go out and find suitable properties. Homeowners and sellers need to understand that any agent who introduces a buyer in these circumstances is actually working for that buyer. Gerhard Kotzé, managing director at RealNet estate agency group talks about avoiding a double commission in these situations.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Feeling guilty about missing a workout? Don't!

29 March 2021 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

 

South Africa's beloved fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is here to make you feel better about missing those workouts - she's done it too! Find out why you're actually doing alright, and if need be: ways you can get back in that fitness zone.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to expect from the upcoming ANC NEC meeting

26 March 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Ntsikelelo Breakfast | ‎Political analyst

 

The African National Congress (ANC)'s national executive committee (NEC) is expected to discuss the upcoming local government elections, higher education challenges and in its own internal strife as it meets this weekend. Political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast discusses expectations for the virtual meeting set to take place from Friday until Sunday



 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The positive effect alcohol bans had on health services

26 March 2021 5:21 AM

Guest: Professor Steve Reid | Head of the Directorate of Primary Health Care at University               of Cape Town

 

It was a year ago that South Africa imposed an alcohol ban in response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 27, then lifted it on June 1. It was a consider a necessary silver bullet to reducing congestion in the health sector as a direct correlation had been drawn between alcohol abuse and an increase in trauma cases. Two more alcohol bans would be implemented in the course of the year. This had devastating effects on the liquor trade sector and hospitality & tourism sector. But did it have the required positive effect on the public health sector, a study by UCT seems to suggest so.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1
Local Politics

Local Politics

Bheki Cele: If the courts say enforce the law on Jacob Zuma police will do that
Local

Local

Couple fight for answers after child sustains extensive burns at Alex creche
Local

Local

China factory activity rises but analysts warn of 'fragile recovery'
31 March 2021 5:20 AM

31 March 2021 5:20 AM

Killer T cells boost immunity to coronavirus variants: study
31 March 2021 5:17 AM

31 March 2021 5:17 AM

US, 13 allies voice concern on WHO-backed COVID report
30 March 2021 8:45 PM

30 March 2021 8:45 PM

