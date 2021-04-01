Health: Why elective surgery patients should be vaccinated pre-op

Guest: Phakamile Mbengashe | Spokesperson for the Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni







The auditor-general of South Africa tabled the audit outcomes of the City of Ekurhuleni’s 2019/20 financial statements in an extraordinary council meeting in Germiston. The metro announced shortly afterwards that it received an overall clean audit opinion from the AG. In late 2016, the City of Ekurhuleni initiated a turnaround strategy for the city’s finances coined Operation Clean Audit. Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor of speaks about how well the interventions introduced by the plan took place and reflects on what it took to achieve a clean audit bill

