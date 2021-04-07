4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
UIf fails to pay out after years of contributing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ilze-Marie le Roux - null at ...
Allan Ravagaloo, director: Provincial Support, UIF
Today at 18:48
TonnUp digital solution – empowering farmers to manage their own products - from producer to consumer.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Kruger - Director at TonnUp
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Radio 3.0 - Broadcast, stream and now the Clubhouse option
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - SMALL CHANGE, BIG ISSUE
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Shapeshifter - Richard Brasher, outgoing-CEO, Pick n Pay
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
DUT closes all Durban campuses until further notice This comes after a large number of students invaded the sports centre on the Steve Biko campus in Durban, flouting COVID-19 regula... 7 April 2021 2:10 PM
Ramaphosa remembers brave & courageous Charlotte Maxeke Ramaphosa was in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday afternoon leading the party's celebration of what would have been Maxeke's 150th bi... 7 April 2021 1:55 PM
IEC on track to run local government elections but no date set yet Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says the commission is alive to issues raised by some political parties. 7 April 2021 1:22 PM
View all Local
SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin? Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan reflects on the latest on country's vaccine rollout plan. 6 April 2021 12:44 PM
DA to approach SAHRC to probe govt's slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy The party said that this was in addition to the decision it took to explore further legal challenges against the South African gov... 6 April 2021 12:22 PM
Not only are Tony Leon's remarks offensive but a betrayal - Mmusi Maimane One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane reacts to comments where he was described as an experiment. 6 April 2021 11:13 AM
View all Politics
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
Citrus industry looking to open up new markets as exports boom Exports of close to 160m cartons are expected in 2021. Bruce Whitfield interviews the Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick 6 April 2021 8:14 PM
View all Business
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills The loved doctor become famous on Twitter for giving medical and non-medical advise has been in hospital battling the coronavirus.... 3 April 2021 7:31 AM
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man driving around with a huge snake on his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2021 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Woman falls from man's shoulders knocking off her front teeth goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2021 8:40 AM
Woman asking about weirdest things found in other people bathrooms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
View all World
Ramaphosa to attend extraordinary SADC summit meeting on Mozambique insurgency The SADC said that it was deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in the region, even after the military claimed th... 7 April 2021 10:16 AM
SANDF: SA supports multilateral efforts to respond to Mozambique insurgency The Southern African Development Community will meet next week to discuss the unrest in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region. 4 April 2021 8:02 AM
Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming "There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding." 31 March 2021 11:27 AM
View all Africa
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty

4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty

7 April 2021 11:02 AM

"The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Travel & Tourism : Long distance travels over the Easter break

6 April 2021 10:13 AM

Guest : Bafana Magagula | Chief Strategy Manager at South African National Taxi Council 

The wheels are slowly coming off the long-distance transport industry.The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc and the industry has had to wrestle with previously unseen hardships, including having to contend with dwindling commuter numbers.Santaco's Bafana Magagula, talks about how the long distance taxi sector faired over the Easter Break.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma's speaking notes on his meeting with ANC top six

6 April 2021 6:07 AM

Guest : Ntsikelelo Breakfas

A 23-page document of speaking notes,based on the two-hour-long meeting between Zuma and the ANC top six was released on social media. It was on a letterhead bearing the name of Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma dated March 28 and addressed to the secretary-general of the ANC. Political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast speaks on this and the troubles of a possible national shutdown over the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) ruling that Ace Magashule step aside.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Party Funding Act comes into effect today

1 April 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | CEO at the Independent Electoral Commission  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Ekurhuleni gets a clean audit bill

1 April 2021 5:28 AM

Guest: Phakamile Mbengashe | Spokesperson for the Executive Mayor of the City of                        Ekurhuleni 

 

The auditor-general of South Africa tabled the audit outcomes of the City of Ekurhuleni’s 2019/20 financial statements in an extraordinary council meeting in Germiston. The metro announced shortly afterwards that it received an overall clean audit opinion from the AG. In late 2016, the City of Ekurhuleni initiated a turnaround strategy for the city’s finances coined Operation Clean Audit. Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor of speaks about how  well the interventions introduced by the plan took place and reflects on what it took to achieve a clean audit bill

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Why elective surgery patients should be vaccinated pre-op

1 April 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Professor Bruce Biccard | Professor in UCT's Department of Anaesthesia and                                   Perioperative Medicine

 

A global study that has looked sugary cases in 116 countries including South Africa is advising governments to proritise elective surgery patients for covid-19 vaccines ahead of the general public. Researches estimate that almost 60, 000 deaths can be prevented if surgical patients are vaccinated before their operations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Future is Public Transport - a global call for intervention in the sector

31 March 2021 6:15 AM

Guest: Jack  Mazibuko | General Secretary at SATAWU 

 

The Future is Public Transport campaign is a global initiative aimed at safegaurding measures in public transport sector. It is an inactive is between the International Transport Forum and C40 cities, a network of nearly 100 mayors. Including the mayors Geoff Makhubo, from the City of Joburg; Mxolisi Kaunda, from the eThekwini municipality, Randal Williams from the City of Tshwane and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: Saving on insurance costs while keeping your car insured

31 March 2021 5:58 AM

Guest: Christelle Colman | Insurance expert at Old Mutual Insure

 

In a bleak economic environment, monthly vehicle insurance payments might stand out as one of the easiest ways to cut costs. However recent estimates show that 65 - 70% of the approximately 12 million vehicles on South Africa’s roads are uninsured. Getting into an accident with one of these cars, could lead to a devastating financial knock, that could set you back irreversibly should you be uninsured. Before taking the risk, Christelle Colman offers the top tips on saving money while still ensuring that your vehicle remains insured.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel: Chair Up your Fitness Regime with this 10min Full-Body Pilates Workout

31 March 2021 5:25 AM

Guest; Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM |

Resident Fitness Enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is sharing the 10-minute workout you can do while working from home, that just requires your chair for a great workout. Tune in for chairful pilates!

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MV Ever Given refloated but what are the costs and economic benefits of rerouting benefits around Africa

30 March 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Ofentse Mokwena | Lecturer in Transport Economics and Logistics Management at              North West University

 

The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on Monday. This comes a week after the huge container ship got stuck. The crisis has forced companies to choose between waiting or rerouting vessels around Africa, which adds a huge fuel bill, 9,000 kilometres and over a week of travel to the trip between Asia and Europe. Transport Economist, Ofentse Mokwena discuss the economic benefits to ourregion should some vessels opt to cross our shores.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Bank has sold my house worth R69,000 for R100 - Caller

Local

DUT closes all Durban campuses until further notice

Local

IEC on track to run local government elections but no date set yet

Local

EWN Highlights

R1.5bn energy fund set up to help women-owned companies produce electricity

7 April 2021 6:11 PM

Ex-JHB Mayor Mashaba distances himself from R500m illegal fire engine contract

7 April 2021 6:06 PM

79 blood clots, 19 deaths in UK after taking AstraZeneca jab: regulator

7 April 2021 5:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA