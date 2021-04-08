Worried about the fuel increase? Here are fuel efficient ways of driving

Amidst rising fuel prices, every motorist in South Africa can adopt fuel efficient driving techniques that will save money at the fuel pump. Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist art Cars.co.za, offers fuel efficient driving tips, car maintenance and transport alternatives that will keep your money in your pocket.
Ted Blom | Energy Advisor at Independent
Mohale Moloi | Reporter at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
"The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty.
Guest : Bafana Magagula | Chief Strategy Manager at South African National Taxi Council
The wheels are slowly coming off the long-distance transport industry.The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc and the industry has had to wrestle with previously unseen hardships, including having to contend with dwindling commuter numbers.Santaco's Bafana Magagula, talks about how the long distance taxi sector faired over the Easter Break.
Guest : Ntsikelelo Breakfas
A 23-page document of speaking notes,based on the two-hour-long meeting between Zuma and the ANC top six was released on social media. It was on a letterhead bearing the name of Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma dated March 28 and addressed to the secretary-general of the ANC. Political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast speaks on this and the troubles of a possible national shutdown over the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) ruling that Ace Magashule step aside.
Guest: Sy Mamabolo | CEO at the Independent Electoral Commission
Guest: Phakamile Mbengashe | Spokesperson for the Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni
The auditor-general of South Africa tabled the audit outcomes of the City of Ekurhuleni’s 2019/20 financial statements in an extraordinary council meeting in Germiston. The metro announced shortly afterwards that it received an overall clean audit opinion from the AG. In late 2016, the City of Ekurhuleni initiated a turnaround strategy for the city’s finances coined Operation Clean Audit. Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor of speaks about how well the interventions introduced by the plan took place and reflects on what it took to achieve a clean audit bill
Guest: Professor Bruce Biccard | Professor in UCT's Department of Anaesthesia and Perioperative Medicine
A global study that has looked sugary cases in 116 countries including South Africa is advising governments to proritise elective surgery patients for covid-19 vaccines ahead of the general public. Researches estimate that almost 60, 000 deaths can be prevented if surgical patients are vaccinated before their operations.
Guest: Jack Mazibuko | General Secretary at SATAWU
The Future is Public Transport campaign is a global initiative aimed at safegaurding measures in public transport sector. It is an inactive is between the International Transport Forum and C40 cities, a network of nearly 100 mayors. Including the mayors Geoff Makhubo, from the City of Joburg; Mxolisi Kaunda, from the eThekwini municipality, Randal Williams from the City of Tshwane and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union