Eskom's dispute with business software giant Oracle

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 06:45
WIZ QUIZ
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 06:50
DR. TUMI & WIFE INVESTIGATED FOR ALLEGATIONS OF DEFRAUDING LOTTERY
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Raymond Joseph - Investigative Journalist at GROUNDUP
Today at 07:15
MOZAMBIQUE | SADC TROIKA MEETING GET UNDERWAY
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Piers Pigou, Senior Consultant For Southern Africa At The International Crisis Group Pigou
Today at 07:46
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jonathan Fairbairn
Today at 08:18
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Adam Gilchrist old
Today at 08:46
A SOUTH AFRICAN INVENTION LAUNCHES IN SPACE
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Dr. Dirk Koekemoer - Founder at eMoyo Technologies
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - Burnout or "busy" culture is broken.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicola Hanekom - director at Cut Out Girls (film)
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - The 3 biggest leadership challenges being felt by business owners today and how to overcome them.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Pavlides - Acting Chief Information Officer For Saa at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - What is the correct asset mix for retired investors’ money?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
DUT closes all Durban campuses until further notice This comes after a large number of students invaded the sports centre on the Steve Biko campus in Durban, flouting COVID-19 regula... 7 April 2021 2:10 PM
Ramaphosa remembers brave & courageous Charlotte Maxeke Ramaphosa was in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday afternoon leading the party's celebration of what would have been Maxeke's 150th bi... 7 April 2021 1:55 PM
If black DA leaders are hurt by 'experiment' they have my number - Tony Leon The former DA leader says he has nothing to do with dissent against Mmusi Maimane, that's what Helen Zille was responsible for. 7 April 2021 7:34 PM
More than half of SA population (61%) reliant on social grants - study The special Covid grant resulted in a big jump in state dependency says trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, but how sustainable is it? 7 April 2021 7:13 PM
SA has signed COVID-19 vaccine deals but when will the rollout begin? Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre director Mia Malan reflects on the latest on country's vaccine rollout plan. 6 April 2021 12:44 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows 7 April 2021 7:15 PM
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty "The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty. 7 April 2021 11:08 AM
Energy start-up offers load shedding solution with lithium-ion battery storage 'The biggest consideration right now is the cost of NOT having power' - iG3N's Tumi Mphahlele on The Money Show. 6 April 2021 7:31 PM
SA comes together to raise R2 million for loved Dr Sindi COVID-19 hospital bills The loved doctor become famous on Twitter for giving medical and non-medical advise has been in hospital battling the coronavirus.... 3 April 2021 7:31 AM
Discovery Bank introduces Apple Pay service for contactless payments South Africans take 29 years to change bank accounts, but they're starting to embrace change - Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner 1 April 2021 8:45 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
[WATCH] Man driving around with a huge snake on his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2021 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Woman falls from man's shoulders knocking off her front teeth goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2021 8:40 AM
Woman asking about weirdest things found in other people bathrooms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2021 8:21 AM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Ramaphosa to attend extraordinary SADC summit meeting on Mozambique insurgency The SADC said that it was deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in the region, even after the military claimed th... 7 April 2021 10:16 AM
SANDF: SA supports multilateral efforts to respond to Mozambique insurgency The Southern African Development Community will meet next week to discuss the unrest in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region. 4 April 2021 8:02 AM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021 "Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards". 31 March 2021 12:51 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Eskom's dispute with business software giant Oracle

Eskom's dispute with business software giant Oracle

8 April 2021 5:37 AM

Ted Blom | Energy Advisor  at Independent


Health: Things you should know about the Sisonke Covid-19 vaccine study

8 April 2021 5:30 AM

Mohale Moloi | Reporter  at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Worried about the fuel increase? Here are fuel efficient ways of driving

8 April 2021 4:20 AM

Amidst rising fuel prices, every motorist in South Africa can adopt fuel efficient driving techniques that will save money at the fuel pump. Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist art Cars.co.za, offers fuel efficient driving tips, car maintenance and transport alternatives that will keep your money in your pocket.

4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty

7 April 2021 11:02 AM

"The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty.

Travel & Tourism : Long distance travels over the Easter break

6 April 2021 10:13 AM

Guest : Bafana Magagula | Chief Strategy Manager at South African National Taxi Council 

The wheels are slowly coming off the long-distance transport industry.The coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc and the industry has had to wrestle with previously unseen hardships, including having to contend with dwindling commuter numbers.Santaco's Bafana Magagula, talks about how the long distance taxi sector faired over the Easter Break.

Zuma's speaking notes on his meeting with ANC top six

6 April 2021 6:07 AM

Guest : Ntsikelelo Breakfas

A 23-page document of speaking notes,based on the two-hour-long meeting between Zuma and the ANC top six was released on social media. It was on a letterhead bearing the name of Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma dated March 28 and addressed to the secretary-general of the ANC. Political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast speaks on this and the troubles of a possible national shutdown over the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) ruling that Ace Magashule step aside.

The Political Party Funding Act comes into effect today

1 April 2021 6:18 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | CEO at the Independent Electoral Commission  

City of Ekurhuleni gets a clean audit bill

1 April 2021 5:28 AM

Guest: Phakamile Mbengashe | Spokesperson for the Executive Mayor of the City of                        Ekurhuleni 

 

The auditor-general of South Africa tabled the audit outcomes of the City of Ekurhuleni’s 2019/20 financial statements in an extraordinary council meeting in Germiston. The metro announced shortly afterwards that it received an overall clean audit opinion from the AG. In late 2016, the City of Ekurhuleni initiated a turnaround strategy for the city’s finances coined Operation Clean Audit. Phakamile Mbengashe, spokesperson for the Mayor of speaks about how  well the interventions introduced by the plan took place and reflects on what it took to achieve a clean audit bill

Health: Why elective surgery patients should be vaccinated pre-op

1 April 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Professor Bruce Biccard | Professor in UCT's Department of Anaesthesia and                                   Perioperative Medicine

 

A global study that has looked sugary cases in 116 countries including South Africa is advising governments to proritise elective surgery patients for covid-19 vaccines ahead of the general public. Researches estimate that almost 60, 000 deaths can be prevented if surgical patients are vaccinated before their operations. 

The Future is Public Transport - a global call for intervention in the sector

31 March 2021 6:15 AM

Guest: Jack  Mazibuko | General Secretary at SATAWU 

 

The Future is Public Transport campaign is a global initiative aimed at safegaurding measures in public transport sector. It is an inactive is between the International Transport Forum and C40 cities, a network of nearly 100 mayors. Including the mayors Geoff Makhubo, from the City of Joburg; Mxolisi Kaunda, from the eThekwini municipality, Randal Williams from the City of Tshwane and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union

