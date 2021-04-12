Property: SA’s property boom being driven bottom up

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Police say Mbuyiseni Ndlozi not a suspect in a rape case - Report According to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka the EFF legislator says the police have never contacted him. 12 April 2021 12:54 PM
How big a role does alcohol play in trauma cases in South Africa? Data analyst and MD of Silver Fox Consulting Ian McGorianm says the intention is to bring another voice to the table. 12 April 2021 11:55 AM
How big a role does alcohol play in trauma cases in South Africa? Data analyst and MD of Silver Fox Consulting Ian McGorianm says the intention is to bring another voice to the table. 12 April 2021 11:55 AM
View all Local
ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some of the concerns is that virtual NEC meetings are recorded. 9 April 2021 4:43 PM
We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma The National Task Team member says appointees are 35 years and below, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners. 9 April 2021 1:27 PM
We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma The National Task Team member says appointees are 35 years and below, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners. 9 April 2021 1:27 PM
View all Politics
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
View all Business
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Anaesthesia has woman rambling on hotness of nurse to husband goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 April 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] US army officer suing police over violent traffic stop has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 April 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] US army officer suing police over violent traffic stop has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 April 2021 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World's Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
View all World
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Property: SA’s property boom being driven bottom up

Property: SA’s property boom being driven bottom up

12 April 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Carl Coetzee | CEO at BetterBon

The surprise turnaround of the residential property market is possibly the greatest economic highlight of the past year. While buyer activity at the upper end of the market has slowed, there has been a significant increase in activity at the lower and middle end of the market, particularly from first-home buyers. This speaks to the fact that record- low interest rates have made buying a house increasingly affordable for more people. According to Carl Coetzee, CEO of BetterBond, last year’s interest rate cuts grew the demand for property by 35%

 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

International study finds SA variant can "break through" Pfizer vaccine

12 April 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

A study has found that the coronavirus variant discovered in SA can "break through" the Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine. The Israeli study compared 400 people who tested positive for covid-19. Researchers have cautioned that the study was not intended to deduce overall vaccines effectiveness against any variant. Dr Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Judge Hlophe found guilty of impeachable misconduct

12 April 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Glynnis Breytenbach | Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at DA telephone: 0763067850

A Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Tribunal has found that Judge President John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court judges to rule in favour of ANC president Jacob Zuma in 2008. However this alonedoes not guarantee his removal from office. He will only be removed from office with the support of the JSC and a two-thirds vote in the National Assembly.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Why you should add different workouts in your routine.

12 April 2021 4:56 AM

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel vand der Westhuizen has figured out why you need variety in your workout routine, and she's chatting different fitness routines, and their perks. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to stop the degradation of our museums and cultural infrastructure

9 April 2021 6:38 AM

The past few months has we have been witnessing the collapse or near collapse of key museums and heritage institutions in South Africa. These include Robben Island Museum, the District Six Museum, the Apartheid Museum, the Liliesleaf Heritage Site, and the Fugard Theatre. For these cultural institutions to survive, Shelagh Gastrow,

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SADC double troika summit calls for a proportionate regional response to insurgency in Mozambique

9 April 2021 5:37 AM

The SADC double troika summit called for a proportionate regional response to the situation in northern Mozambique. The summit was convened to discuss the insurgency in the country's Cabo Delgado province which flared up again at the end of last month. Martin Ewi is a Senior researcher in the International Crime in Africa Programme (ICAP) at the Institute for Security Studies’ (ISS’s)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Ways to make a breath break part of your routine

9 April 2021 5:14 AM

Liezel van der Westhuizen, the fitness enthusiast in residence, talks about adjusting your daily routine for the better, to include breath breaks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Protea's third and final ODI against Pakistan

8 April 2021 6:28 AM

Khalid  Mohidin  | Editor  at Cricket Fanatics Magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom's dispute with business software giant Oracle

8 April 2021 5:37 AM

Ted Blom | Energy Advisor  at Independent

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Things you should know about the Sisonke Covid-19 vaccine study

8 April 2021 5:30 AM

Mohale Moloi | Reporter  at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How big a role does alcohol play in trauma cases in South Africa?

Local

Equal Education says lack of water at Goza Primary is unlawful

Local

Masuku fails in bid to challenge SIU report that to led to his axing as MEC

Local

CoJ condemns 'lawlessness' in Rabie Ridge as residents settle on private land

12 April 2021 5:39 PM

12 April 2021 5:39 PM

Sentencing of Miguel Louw's killer postponed to Friday

12 April 2021 5:10 PM

WC ready for phase 2 of vaccine rollout, says Health MEC Mbombo

12 April 2021 3:39 PM

