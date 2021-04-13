Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tik Tok Running Tip

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:15
Occupants win court battle to stay in hijacked home
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Khululiwe Bhengu - SERI attorney
Cllr Martin Williams - Ward 90
Today at 13:35
Defining and Treating Functioning Alcohol Abuse Disorder
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Adrie Vermeulen - National Director of SANCA
Today at 14:05
The Series - How to Run a Marathon (Training and Preparation)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bruce Fordyce, Record Ultra Marathon & Founder of Park Run SA
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Does the colour of your car affect your insurance premium?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - Client experience partner at King Price Insurance
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Capitec Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
zoom Investment School - cryptocurrencies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Give us time and space to develop the Rabie Ridge land - Housing fund SA Housing and Infrastructure Fund CEO Rali Mampeule says the community thinks that the land belongs to the government. 13 April 2021 1:00 PM
NEVER lend money to colleagues, including your supervisor or manager - HR expert HR executive Lindi Dickson says one has to remember the risk to the relationship if the agreement is not honoured. 13 April 2021 12:21 PM
Prasa to implement a comprehensive security strategy - CEO Zolani Matthews The new chief executive officer says accountability is top of his agenda for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa. 13 April 2021 11:59 AM
View all Local
Magashule wants list of ANC members facing criminal charges, corruption claims According to a leaked internal memo being circulated on social media, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has widened the scope of... 13 April 2021 11:27 AM
Ramaphosa calls for unity in ANC & with alliance partners in memory of Hani SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande also spoke about unity in the ANC, saying different factions go against what Hani stood for. 10 April 2021 2:43 PM
ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some of the concerns is that virtual NEC meetings are recorded. 9 April 2021 4:43 PM
View all Politics
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Eskom sells 2 buildings to Human Settlements Dept for R76m; plans more sales It said that the sale of the two high rise office buildings in Johannesburg and Kimberley had raised just over R76 million. 13 April 2021 9:56 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
View all Business
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
AKA is 'inconsolable': Tembe & Forbes families confirm Nellie's death The families, in a joint statement, confirmed Tembe's (22) death, but did not state what the cause of death was. 11 April 2021 3:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:28 AM
People applaud bar for dealing decisively with someone spiking woman's drink Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:26 AM
Kate Liquorish has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 April 2021 4:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tik Tok Running Tip

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Tik Tok Running Tip

13 April 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen

Liezel van der Westhuizen uncovers the running hack to beat, with a TikTok tip so simple but effective, you'll want to immediately try turn up your running pace with it now. Tune in to our fitness enthusiast telling all!


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

International survey finds SA is the preferred destination for global business services

13 April 2021 6:10 AM

Guest: Andy Searle | CEO at Business Process Enabling South Africa

South Africa has beaten, India, the Philippines, Malaysia and Poland for a top global spot for providing IT, legal, accounting and call centre services, which support back and front office work of multinationals and SA firms. Previously, the Ryan Strategic Advisory's Annual Front Office Business Process Outsourcing Omnibus Survey had place SA second for three consecutive years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DBE can now order mandatory period of prevention from re-employment for educator misconduct

13 April 2021 5:43 AM

Guest: Xolani Fakude | Head Secretariat at Sadtu

The department Of Basic Education has gazetted a new batch of terms and conditions of employment of educators, under the Employment of Educators Act. That activates a set of "mandatory period of prevention from re-employment" if an educator is found guilty for listed forms of misconduct. This will keep educators out of public schools for a length of time, depending on what they did.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel&Tourism: IATA urges SA to plan for resumption of international air travel

13 April 2021 5:05 AM

Guest: Zuks Ramasia | CEO of the Board of Airline Representatives of South Africa

International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged for South Africa to start planning for the safe resumption of international air travel to help repair its decimated business and leisure tourism industry. It said careful planning and other promotional travel incentives would go a long way towards rebuilding the air travel and tourism industry. Zuks Ramsa, CEO of the Board of Airline Representatives of South Africa, speaks on whatneeds to be achieved to realise this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International study finds SA variant can "break through" Pfizer vaccine

12 April 2021 6:08 AM

Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

A study has found that the coronavirus variant discovered in SA can "break through" the Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine. The Israeli study compared 400 people who tested positive for covid-19. Researchers have cautioned that the study was not intended to deduce overall vaccines effectiveness against any variant. Dr Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Judge Hlophe found guilty of impeachable misconduct

12 April 2021 5:22 AM

Guest: Glynnis Breytenbach | Shadow Minister For Justice and Constitutional Development at DA telephone: 0763067850

A Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Tribunal has found that Judge President John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court judges to rule in favour of ANC president Jacob Zuma in 2008. However this alonedoes not guarantee his removal from office. He will only be removed from office with the support of the JSC and a two-thirds vote in the National Assembly.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: SA’s property boom being driven bottom up

12 April 2021 5:06 AM

Guest: Carl Coetzee | CEO at BetterBon

The surprise turnaround of the residential property market is possibly the greatest economic highlight of the past year. While buyer activity at the upper end of the market has slowed, there has been a significant increase in activity at the lower and middle end of the market, particularly from first-home buyers. This speaks to the fact that record- low interest rates have made buying a house increasingly affordable for more people. According to Carl Coetzee, CEO of BetterBond, last year’s interest rate cuts grew the demand for property by 35%

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Why you should add different workouts in your routine.

12 April 2021 4:56 AM

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel vand der Westhuizen has figured out why you need variety in your workout routine, and she's chatting different fitness routines, and their perks. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to stop the degradation of our museums and cultural infrastructure

9 April 2021 6:38 AM

The past few months has we have been witnessing the collapse or near collapse of key museums and heritage institutions in South Africa. These include Robben Island Museum, the District Six Museum, the Apartheid Museum, the Liliesleaf Heritage Site, and the Fugard Theatre. For these cultural institutions to survive, Shelagh Gastrow,

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SADC double troika summit calls for a proportionate regional response to insurgency in Mozambique

9 April 2021 5:37 AM

The SADC double troika summit called for a proportionate regional response to the situation in northern Mozambique. The summit was convened to discuss the insurgency in the country's Cabo Delgado province which flared up again at the end of last month. Martin Ewi is a Senior researcher in the International Crime in Africa Programme (ICAP) at the Institute for Security Studies’ (ISS’s)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Give us time and space to develop the Rabie Ridge land - Housing fund

Local

'Andries Tatane died in vain': Family reflects on tragedy 10 years later

Local

Magashule wants list of ANC members facing criminal charges, corruption claims

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

New Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews aims to rebuild, repair organisation

13 April 2021 1:00 PM

SA’s LGBTQIA+ community reels from another gay murder in less than 2 weeks

13 April 2021 12:46 PM

IEC making serious COVID-19 adjustments to preparations for local govt polls

13 April 2021 12:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA