DBE can now order mandatory period of prevention from re-employment for educator misconduct

Guest: Carl Coetzee | CEO at BetterBon



The surprise turnaround of the residential property market is possibly the greatest economic highlight of the past year. While buyer activity at the upper end of the market has slowed, there has been a significant increase in activity at the lower and middle end of the market, particularly from first-home buyers. This speaks to the fact that record- low interest rates have made buying a house increasingly affordable for more people. According to Carl Coetzee, CEO of BetterBond, last year’s interest rate cuts grew the demand for property by 35%





